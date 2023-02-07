Despite not being satisfied, Hawks don't feel like they have to make changes

The NBA Trade Deadline is on Thursday at 3pm, and outside of the blockbuster trade of Kyrie Irving to Dallas, the league has been relatively quiet in terms of player movement.

The Hawks, subject of nonstop roster rumors, haven't made any moves yet, and General Manager Landry Fields doesn't feel pressure to make a move despite the team's current record.

"We are seeing good fruits so far of what we can do. the increased communication, clear expectations for guys, and them responding, is positive," explains Landry Fields. "That doesn't put enormous pressure on us to have to make changes, but that doesn't mean we're satisfied and I'd be foolish not to take calls."

Due to the playoff structure with 10 teams having a chance, there are much more buyers nowadays with fewer teams considering themselves to be out of the running for the postseason.

