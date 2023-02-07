Read full article on original website
Cat revived by fire crews after Citrus Heights apartment fire
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A cat was saved from an apartment fire Saturday evening, according to officials. Sacramento Metro Fire crews were called to the area of Auburn Boulevard and Sycamore Drive in Citrus Heights about a downstairs apartment on fire, according to officials. They say no injuries were...
Sacramento sideshow, fight caught on camera
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento sideshow turned into a physical fight was caught on camera and posted to social media Saturday. The Sacramento Police Department responded to the scene just after 12:15 a.m. after getting multiple calls of a sideshow on Amherst Street and Ferran Avenue near Meadowview, according to officials.
Fatal pedestrian collision in North Sacramento
(KTXL) — A collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Saturday morning has killed one man in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. According to police, the collision occurred around 5:52 a.m. near the intersection of Norwood Aveneue and Berthoud Street. – Video body: Police body cam footage of Elk Grove shooting […]
KCRA.com
Witnesses see horrific scene after crash that killed 5 in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family and friends of five people killed in a Thursday crash on Highway 160 near Freeport Road in Sacramento County have been visiting the scene throughout the day Friday. Josh Ochner was inside his home when he heard the noise. He knew immediately what happened near...
Man killed after being hit by car in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car Saturday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The crash happened around 5:52 a.m. Saturday near Norwood Avenue and Berthoud Street. The person who was hit, described as an adult man, sustained major injuries, police say.
3 people escape North Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO – Three people are safe after a fire broke out in their North Sacramento home Friday morning.It was reported at 9 a.m. on Redondo Avenue and Lindley Drive.Firefighters who responded to the scene found heavy flames inside the home. Everyone was about to get out safely, firefighters say.The cause is under investigation.
KCRA.com
Family remembers youngest Sacramento victim of Highway 160 crash, Curvontay Swygert
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family and friends of Curvontay Swygert, 16, stood on the pitcher's mound at Airport Little League fields and remembered the teen. They said he spent a lot of time there growing up playing baseball. More recently Swygert started writing songs and rapping with his brother, Curvon.
Hit-and-run driver causes California crash that injured 5
SEAL BEACH, Calif. — Police were searching Sunday for a hit-and-run driver who sprinted from the scene of a crash that injured five people at a Southern California intersection. The two-vehicle collision occurred Saturday night when the driver of a Mercedes sped through a red light at Main Street...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Tractor-Trailer Crash Occurs on Rancho Cordova Off-Ramp
Sunrise Boulevard Off-Ramp Accident Occurs Between Semi and Sedan. A tractor-trailer crash with a sedan occurred near Rancho Cordova on February 3. The collision happened on the Sunrise Boulevard off-ramp just north of westbound U.S. 50 in the Gold River area at around 10:42 a.m. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that a big rig car hauler collided with a Mercedes E-Class sedan.
KCRA.com
Family identifies fifth victim in Highway 160 crash as Aahliya Garcia, 17
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members identified Aahliya Mariah Garcia Saturday as the fifth person killed in Thursday's fatal crash on Highway 160. “Aahliya was a beautiful soul. Beautiful inside and out,” said Dorothy Garcia, Aahilya’s mother. “She will definitely be missed.”. According to the California Highway...
From fire lines to film sets, this Sacramento paramedic sports uniform on camera and off
SACRAMENTO — A rush down the fireman's pole and buckling up in a fire engine are in a day's work for Sacramento firefighter paramedic Matthew Jain. "To come away knowing that I helped somebody. I grew as a better part of a team helping people in the community. That continues to draw me to the fire service," said Jain.If he looks familiar, it may not be because he's been your neighborhood firefighter for the last two decades. You might have seen him on some of your favorite television shows, and his role on screen isn't far off...
2 shot, taken to hospital in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people were shot in a Stockton shooting Saturday evening, according to the Stockton Police Department. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Holman Road and Telstar Place. Officials say they believe some type of disturbance or road rage had to do with the shooting.
Highway 99 in south Sacramento County partially closed on Feb. 11
(KTXL) — Part of Highway 99 in south Sacramento County will be closed for several hours on Saturday, Caltrans said. The closure will be on northbound Highway 99, near Galt, for the right #2 lane and the Mingo Road on- and off-ramps. Emergency construction work will be going on from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. […]
Dog dies in fire at North Highlands mobile home park; 4 people displaced
NORTH HIGHLANDS – A dog died after a raging fire at a North Highlands-area mobile home late Friday morning. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along the 5000 block of Jackson Street just before noon and found flames shooting from the home. Firefighters went to work quickly to protect the other homes in the area. Two adults and two children were displaced in the fire, crews say, and one dog perished. The Red Cross is now helping the family.Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
'General Hospital' actor serves as real-life Sacramento city firefighter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Born in Santa Barbara County, Matt Barnick joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full time two years later, according to fire officials. But as he's been serving the community in Sacramento for about 20 years, Barnick had another...
Sacramento businesses reap the benefits of Super Bowl Sunday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The countdown for Super Bowl Sunday is over for local businesses that have been waiting for this day since the beginning of the year. It's a big day for customers, but for places like Mr. Fries Man in South Sacramento and Barwest Midtown, it can mean more business for the rest of the year. They're eager to welcome new and existing customers, so that they can help them spread the word about their business.
Fire under investigation in Amador County
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A fire broke out Wednesday at a business in Plymouth in Amador County. Crews with the Amador County Fire Protection District responded to reports of a fire around 6:20 p.m. at a business off Highway 49 just past Laverone Street. Firefighters knocked down the fire and contained it in a warehouse area and part of an attic.
10 weekend events in Northern California | Feb. 11-12
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If local marketplaces, a comic convention, or even a sweet potato festival sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone for your Valentine's Day weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather continues to warm up with temperatures in the mid-60s with a north-northwestern...
Sacramento thrift store serves as makeshift funeral home for homeless woman hit by car
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento thrift store has been serving as a makeshift funeral home for a disabled homeless woman who lived and worked there for years. America Thrift Shop, located on Franklin Blvd near 21st Avenue, has been honoring the memory of the late Insuk "Suki" Lancaster. Alfredo...
'He was my everything': Family holds vigil for 16-year-old victim of Hwy. 160 crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A dedicated multi-sport athlete and rap artist by the name “Dudda Pooh.” That’s who Curvontay Swygert, or Tay Tay, was to his family and friends. Curvontay Swygert was one of the five victims who died in the crash on Highway 160 Thursday. His...
