“She Doesn’t Hold Back On What She Wants – I Love That”: Jenna Ortega’s Stylist On Dressing A Future Fashion Darling

Jenna Ortega Ready to Be the Next Fashion Force Tells Her Stylist “it just blossomed into…”
From black lace details to collared uniforms, Jenna Ortega garnered stardom overnight playing the titular character in the Netflix series Wednesday. The young actress has certainly carved a space for herself in the household names of the industry. Even since the horror-comedy series arrived on the streaming giant, people have become obsessed with her. At the same time, her fashion sense is also giving major inspiration to her newly catapulted fandom.
Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Refused Entry Into Marc Jacobs Show After Arriving Late: Watch
Lourdes Leon, 26, was denied entry into a Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York City on Thursday, February 2, and the entire incident was captured in a TikTok video. Madonna‘s daughter was seen arriving at the Park Avenue Armory with a male friend, but security stopped her at the stairs and refused to let her inside. According to the TikTok, Lourdes had arrived at the show exactly at 6 PM, which is when it started. Ironically, the brunette bombshell was named the face of Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2021 campaign.
Miley Cyrus Models Cutouts & Slingback Heels for Her New Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow
Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers this season — she’s also buying herself a tanner. And quite a bit of it, too, thanks to her first-ever brand investment with Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, according to WWD’s Beauty Inc. To announce her Dolce Glow investment this week, Cyrus shared a photo of herself lounging by a pool on Instagram. The imagery featured the star in a black halter-neck bodysuit with side cutouts, similar to the Alaïa number seen on the cover of her upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) For...
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Emma Roberts Styles White Blouse With Pussy-Bow Tie & 6-Inch Heels on ‘James Corden’
Emma Roberts brought chic style to “The Late Late Show with James Corden” while promoting her latest movie, “Maybe I Do.” The romantic comedy, which also stars Luke Bracey, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy, is now out in theaters. Styled by Brit and Kara Elkin, the “Madame Web” star sat down with Corden and actor Paul Walter Hauser in a sharp Ralph Lauren outfit. Her ensemble featured a set of black suede trousers made from a mulberry silk blend with a subtle floral motif printed all over. Roberts wore the pants with a white blouse featuring an upturned collar. Giving her classic...
Billy Porter Puts Artistic Spin on Athleisure in Puma Suit With Dramatic Hat at ‘80 for Brady’ Premiere
Billy Porter put an artistic spin on sportswear for the “80 for Brady” premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Porter, who is known for his avant-garde looks, arrived at the red carpet screening wearing a full Puma outfit from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Porter’s look, which consisted of the T7-inspired suit, matching coat and Puma x Palomo hat, debuted down the Puma Futrograde runway in September during New York Fashion Week. On top of the suit, Porter wore a textured coat in a neutral brown, slightly off his shoulders.More from WWDBest Costume Design Oscar Nominees 2023: A Closer LookAtlantis...
I’ve Tried Every Denim Style, But I Keep Returning to Levi’s 501s
What do Marilyn Monroe, Steve Jobs, Bella Hadid, and The Ramones have in common? They love Levi’s 501s. The denim brand first launched the straight-leg, button-fly silhouette back in 1873—marking its 150th anniversary this year. They were the first pair of jeans ever created, built to last for blue collar workers in the rugged American West. Since then, they’ve become both a casual staple and debatably the most famous jeans in the world. Marlon Brando, Cindy Crawford, Debbie Harry, Cher, and Run DMC have all worn them, to name a few; Current It girls like Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Kaia Gerber, meanwhile, are all keeping the timeless look alive today.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Makes Front Row Debut in Tweed Set & Loafers at Chanel’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Apple Martin made her debut in the front row today, courtesy of Chanel’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin is the latest young Hollywood star-turned-Chanel muse, similar to past additions including Lily-Rose Depp, Willow Smith and Ellie Bamber. While attending the show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais Ephémère, Martin led the front row alongside Angèle, Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton. For the occasion, the 18-year-old wore a black and white tweed plaid minidress with a matte black bodice, paired with a matching cardigan accented by smooth white buttons. Finishing...
Heidi Klum Talks Baby Plans in Feathered Jumpsuit & Platform Pumps on ‘Jennifer Hudson’
Heidi Klum looked ravishing as she visited “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Thursday. The model told Hudson about the planning that went into her latest Halloween costume and her openness to entertaining the idea of having another baby. The model and Hudson also talked about her daughter, Leni, walking in her first fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana during Venice Fashion Week where the talk show host performed “Nessun Dorma.” The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a black fitted off-the-shoulder jumpsuit that featured a purplish-gray fur trimming along the neckline. The embellished one-piece featured slight slits along the cuffs of the long...
At 64, Jamie Lee Curtis Stuns in Plunging Blazer and Lace, Shuts Down Red Carpet
Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, stunned in a plunging blazer and lace pants on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. Fans were obsessed with the spicy look. The actress isn’t shying away from bold looks in her 60s, and we are in full support. While...
Salma Hayek Says Courthouse Wedding to François-Henri Pinault Was a Complete Surprise
Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault were married at a courthouse in Paris on Valentine’s Day in 2009, but the celebration was actually a total surprise to the Magic Mike’s Last Dance star. Hayek says she wasn’t aware she was getting married to the French fashion mogul until the day of their wedding. In a cover interview with Glamour published on February 8, 2023, the actress reveals that her courthouse ceremony was a complete surprise, and she had no part in planning any of it. “I didn’t even know I was getting married that day,” she admits. “It was like an intervention. I don’t think I ever told this story. No, they just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing.”
The Mexican actress Salma Hayek accepted that she had to be "dragged" to her wedding with François-Henri Pinault.
The famous Salma Hayek mentioned that she was "dragged" by her family to her wedding with François-Henri Pinault because she had a phobia of marriage. Salma Hayek explained in an interview for Glamor magazine that she had no idea she would "get married" on Valentine's Day until her family got involved.
This British Stylist Is Behind Some Of The Red Carpet’s Most Avant-Garde Looks This Awards Season
Actors Jessie Buckley and Emma D’Arcy are spearheading a new vanguard of red-carpet fashion stars. Their secret? Stylist Rose Forde. “It’s about curating moments,” she tells Vogue over Zoom. With a background in editorial styling, Forde’s first run-in with Hollywood happened early on in her career, when she worked with a cast of emerging talent on a photo shoot. From there, she built a client roster of “men that wanted to be seen” and to steer clear of anything too stuffy or traditional, including Josh O’Connor, Joe Alwyn, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Matt Smith.
Lisa Rinna Serves Fierce Catwalk in Bodysuit & Stiletto Pumps for Rotate Birger Christensen’s Fall 2023 Fashion Show
Lisa Rinna made a bold return to the runway for Rotate Birger Christensen during Copenhagen Fashion Week. The Rinna Beauty founder closed the show for designers Thora Valdimars and Jeanette Friis Madsen, posing in a black bodysuit. The nearly sheer piece featured two thin upper straps and a low flat neckline, embellished with sparkling rhinestones reading “Rotate.” Giving Rinna’s outfit a rockstar edge were large gold post earrings and a fluffy leopard-printed gold, black and pale tan faux fur coat, shrugged to hang off her shoulders. When it came to footwear, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star slipped on a classic...
Salma Hayek Remembers Surprise Wedding & Talks ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ in Sparkling Dress & Gold Heels for Glamour
Salma Hayek is Glamour‘s global star of February. The “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” star is taking over the cover of Glamour‘s U.S., Mexico and Spain. For the U.S. magazine, Hayek posed clad in elegant designs. In one of the photos, she is seen wearing a breezy Gucci dress. She paired the ensemble with Guiseppe Zanotti platforms heels in the Bebe style. These ankle-strap sandals are crafted from a golden, mirror-effect synthetic fabric and feature an impressive 4.7-inch heel, which retails for $995 on the brand’s website. Another photo sees the star in a black bodycon minidress with gilded metallic straps. She accessorized...
Aoki Lee Simmons Struts in ’90s Fashion and Platform Heels in Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show
Aoki Lee Simmons returned to the runway for Sergio Hudson’s fall 2023 show during New York Fashion Week. While being cheered on from the front row by mom Kimora Lee Simmons, Aoki strutted at the Gallery at Spring Studios on Saturday night in a’ 90s-esque outfit instantly reminiscent of “The Nanny” protagonist Fran Fine. Her ensemble featured a black shoulder-padded dress with a full-length violet front zipper, piped pockets and breast pockets, cinched with a violet belt. Sheer black tights and a set of glossy black platform sandals streamlined the vintage-inspired ensemble with a dynamic, height-boosting finish. However, this wasn’t Simmons’ only...
Salma Hayek, 56, Sizzles In Black Leather Bustier Dress At BRIT Awards: Photos
Salma Hayek looked sensational in a black leather dress as she arrived at the BRIT Awards! The actress, 56, opted for a bustier style dress with mesh details on top and an asymmetrical skirt revealing a pair of fishnet tights as she posed at the event on Saturday, Feb. 11. She accessorized with a bold knot necklace that appeared to be made of pavé diamonds as she smiled for the cameras, also showing off her smokey eye shadow, crimped hair and glowing skin!
Style Icon Chloë Sevigny Walks Proenza Schouler's AW23 Runway
Proving herself, once again, the Queen of the New York fashion scene, Chloë Sevigny walked Proenzer Schouler's Autumn Winter 2023 runway yesterday (February 11). Dressed in a black, cinched blazer, white shirt, leather skirt and boots, the 48 year-old gave the seasoned models a run for their money while striding down the catwalk.
After years away from the spotlight, Phoebe Philo is launching her new fashion label in September
In what will be one of the most anticipated returns the industry has seen in years, the acclaimed British designer, who stepped away from the fashion world in 2017, has announced she will launch her new brand in the fall.
Salma Hayek Pinault Wore a Leather Jacket as a Skirt at the 2023 Brit Awards
Salma Hayek Pinault reinvented the leather jacket at the 2023 Brit Awards. On February 11, the 56-year-old Glamour cover star hit the London red carpet wearing an Alexander McQueen dress with a form-fitting bustier and skirt designed to appear like a repurposed moto jacket. Stylist Kate Williams paired the dress with fishnet stockings and high-heeled YSL combat boots, topping off the ensemble with a knotted choker by Boucheron.
