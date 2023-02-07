“She Doesn’t Hold Back On What She Wants – I Love That”: Jenna Ortega’s Stylist On Dressing A Future Fashion Darling

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault were married at a courthouse in Paris on Valentine’s Day in 2009, but the celebration was actually a total surprise to the Magic Mike’s Last Dance star. Hayek says she wasn’t aware she was getting married to the French fashion mogul until the day of their wedding. In a cover interview with Glamour published on February 8, 2023, the actress reveals that her courthouse ceremony was a complete surprise, and she had no part in planning any of it. “I didn’t even know I was getting married that day,” she admits. “It was like an intervention. I don’t think I ever told this story. No, they just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing.”

