INDIANAPOLIS — Jordan Nwora’s first emotion was shock. His NBA career has been brief, fewer than three years, but it had all been in Milwaukee. He had played for one coaching staff, learned one system, one playbook. As a rookie, he won a championship. It ended quickly and unceremoniously Thursday when he was shipped off to the Pacers as an afterthought in the blockbuster that sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO