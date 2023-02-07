ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Former Congressman wants to be District Attorney again

By WILK News
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC - Tom Marino (former R-PA) speaks during a news conference about the budget continuing resolution passed by the House on September 23, 2011 in Washington, DC. Photo credit Chip Somodevilla  / Staff-Getty Images North America

A familiar name has announced he plans to be in the upcoming race for District Attorney in Lycoming County. Former Congressman Tom Marino announced he is interested in returning to the position he held from 1990 to 2002. Then he was appointed US attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The 70 year old Republican, Marino was elected to Congress and served 4 terms. Current DA Ryan Gardner announced he is not seeking re election and is running for Lycoming County common pleas court judge.

