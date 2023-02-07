Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans Game Day Preview

Game day scouting report for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans on February 7.

Preview

Tonight citizens will collectively tune in to receive an update on our nation and get a preview of what is to come. No, we are not talking about President Biden's State of the Union Address. Instead, the matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans.

Atlanta and New Orleans are two teams that have underperformed for various reasons this season but are still in the playoff mix. Atlanta ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference, just two games out of a playoff spot. New Orleans ranks ninth in the Western Conference, just one game back from a playoff spot.

The review aspect of tonight's game will be the measurement of the two squads in an interconference matchup. The results of the game will serve as a preview of what the two teams plan to do on Thursday afternoon's NBA trade deadline.

New Orleans, a team beset by injuries, could use more depth to bolster their already strong advanced metrics. Atlanta's faulty bench unit will get one last opportunity to prove themselves before final decisions are made in roughly 48 hours.

Both teams need a win and must use the game as an evaluation for the direction of their franchises. With over 65% of the regular season in the rearview mirror, now is the time for both teams to partake in one final evaluation before planning on the future.

Injury Report

New Orleans' injury report lists Brandon Ingram (toe) and Jose Valanciunas (quad) as probable. Additionally, Zion Williamson (hamstring), Dyson Daniels (ankle), and EJ Liddell (knee) are out for tonight's game.

Atlanta does not have any injuries to report at this time.

Odds

Spread: Atlanta Hawks (+2)

Over/Under Point Total: 236.5

Money Line: Atlanta Hawks (+105) New Orleans Pelicans (-125)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, & Radio

Location: Smoothie King Center

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for a fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white). The New Orleans Pelicans will wear their City Edition uniforms (purple).