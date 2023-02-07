ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston City Hall employee indicted on money laundering charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston city employee has been stripped of her duties at city hall after being indicted on money laundering charges. In the meantime, her attorney has defended her character, calling Freda Brasfield an “honorable and dedicated public servant and a deeply valued member of the community.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing Boston woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a Boston woman reported missing. Police said Janet Waclawski, 69, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday around 1240 Washington St. in Boston. Police said Waclawski suffers from mental health issues. Police...
BOSTON, MA
Upton police looking to identify break-in suspect

UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a break-in suspect. The break-in occurred on Pleasant Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact Upton police Det. Bergstrom at 508-529-3200 or email jbergstrom@uptonma.gov. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This...
UPTON, MA
Juvenile arrested in Jamaica Plain double stabbing that left woman dead

BOSTON (WHDH) - A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing in Jamaica Plain on Saturday that left one woman dead and another person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said. Officers responding to a call for a person stabbed at 5 Woodside Ave. around 5 p.m. learned...
BOSTON, MA
Emu spotted roaming Brockton streets

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An emu caught the attention of many Brockton residents when it was seen roaming the city’s streets Thursday night. Police said their phones were ringing with people who were confused about what they were seeing. Surveillance cameras outside the East Side Market in Brockton, meanwhile, captured images of the bird strolling around the neighborhood.
BROCKTON, MA
Investigation underway after Billerica Memorial HS vandalized

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after an act of vandalism left Billerica Memorial High School with significant damage, the superintendent said in a letter to the school community. In a statement, the Superintendent Timothy G. Piwowar said, “This morning, a malicious act of vandalism occurred at Billerica Memorial...
BILLERICA, MA
Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston

Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
REVERE, MA
Lowell fire leaves 7 displaced

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out in a two-family home in Lowell early Saturday morning. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 15 Mt. Hope St. around 3 a.m. found smoke coming from the building, according to fire officials. The blaze spread...
LOWELL, MA
Boston firefighters battle duplex blaze on Hyde Park Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters used ladder trucks to extinguish a fire on Hyde Park Avenue early Sunday morning that left 12 residents displaced, officials said. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 957 Hyde Park Ave. around 4:30 a.m. quickly knocked down the flames. There were no reported injuries.
BOSTON, MA
Beverly church hosts prom for people with special needs

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - North Shore Community Baptist Church hosted its 8th prom for people with special needs on Saturday, an event that is put on with the support of the Tim Tebow Foundation. Organizers say the annual event gives participants the opportunity to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a...
BEVERLY, MA
Boston ties record, Worcester breaks record with end-of-week warmth

BOSTON (WHDH) - A freezing Friday one week ago has given way to record-tying warmth to end the work week. In Boston, many have welcomed the recent spring-like swing in temperatures even as the weather snarls some common winter activities. With temperatures soaring toward 60 degrees on Friday, many were...
BOSTON, MA
Police arrest man accused in deadly Mass and Cass hit-and-run

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard last month, police announced. Police at the time said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection around 10:40 p.m....
BOSTON, MA
$1M prize-winning ticket sold at Bridgewater Cumberland Farms

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Sebago Family Trust of Newton has claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game. The trust, represented by trustee Jeffrey M. Brown, chose the annuity option on its prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000 (before taxes).
BRIDGEWATER, MA
Energy leaders celebrate opening of commercial fusion energy research center in Devens

State and federal officials were among those in attendance in Devens on Friday to celebrate the opening of a new commercial fusion energy research center. U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm attended the event alongside others including U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ed Markey and Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll.
DEVENS, MA
Two men accused of trying to drill through door lock in Quincy in attempted break-in

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been accused of trying to drill through a door lock in an attempt to break into a home in Quincy on Friday, according to police. Quincy police said officers responded to a home off Ricciuti Drive around 3 a.m. Police said the victim woke up to the sounds of drilling and saw two men trying to drill through the lock.
QUINCY, MA

