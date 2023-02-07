Read full article on original website
WWE Announces New Match For Next Week's Elimination Chamber "Go-Home" Episode Of Raw
You can officially pencil in a new match for next week's WWE Monday Night Raw show. Ahead of next Monday night's WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 "go-home" edition of Raw, the company has announced the addition of Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali to the show. With that now known, featured below...
Jimmy Korderas Critiques Latest Monday Night Raw (Video)
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas has shared his thoughts on the latest edition of Monday Night Raw. During his weekly Reffin' Rant, Korderas praised the promo segment that invovled 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match winner Cody Rhodes, as well as the Special Counsel to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Paul Heyman.
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday's episode of WWE RAW saw Becky Lynch face Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during this past Monday night's episode of WWE RAW. Below is the full list...
WWE NXT Preview For Next Week (2/14/2023): Matches, Segments Announced
You can officially pencil in some matches for next week's NXT on USA show. During this week's post-Vengeance Day episode of the show, it was announced that Wes Lee will host an open challenge putting his NXT North American Championship on-the-line. It was also announced that NXT World Champion Bron...
WWE NXT Results (2/7/2023): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
Tonight's installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program will feature the fallout from the NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event from over the weekend. On tap for tonight's show is Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz, as well as a "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Bayley and Toxic Attraction.
IMPACT, NJPW Announce Plans For Co-Promoted Special Event During WWE WrestleMania Week
WrestleMania Week always brings the best every pro wrestling promotion has every year. This year is no different. On Wednesday, IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a press release to announce a co-promoted special live event scheduled for WrestleMania Week. Check out the official announcement below. IMPACT Wrestling...
Updated WWE NXT Preview For Tonight: New Match Added
You can officially pencil in a new match for tonight's WWE NXT. Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark has been added to the lineup, which includes Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz, "Ding Dong, Hello!" with Bayley and special guests Toxic Attraction, as well as the fallout from NXT Vengeance Day. Make...
Seth Rollins Reveals His Personal Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling List
Who is on the personal Mount Rushmore of Wrestling list of Seth "Freakin'" Rollins?. The WWE veteran recently revealed his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling list while appearing as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with...
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. The TV Tapings took place before last night's AEW Dynamite and featured Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) facing Aydan Colt and Brace Jones in Tag Team action in the show's main event.
WWE News: Main Event Lineup, Nikki Bella Says I Do Preview (Video)
WWE Main Event (2/9) -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do will air on the E! Network tonight. Catch a preview of the show by viewing the footage below:. Tensions are high as Nikki says goodbye to Artem and Matteo who...
Trish Stratus Talks About Two Names She Feels Belongs In WWE Hall Of Fame
Trish Stratus recently appeared as a guest on The Casual Conversations with The Classic for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about two names she feels belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame with her. Featured below are...
WWE News: Superstar Spotted In Phoenix Ahead Of Super Bowl, Latest WWE Top 10 (Video)
-- Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, a Monday Night Raw Superstar has been spotted in Phoenix, Arizona. According to a report from PWInsider, Two-Time WWE Grand Slam Champion The Miz is in “Valley of the Sun." Super Bowl LVII kicks off on Sunday evening. -- In other World Wrestling...
Various News: Former WWE Superstars Set For Comic-Con Appearance, Seth Freakin' Rollins On SiriusXM (Video)
Earlier this week, WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Seth "Freakin" Rollins spoke with SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio:. Rollins will battle Austin Theory, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, and Montex Ford on February 18th, in a United States Championship Elimination Chamber match. -- In other news from the...
AEW News: Event Pre-Sale Codes, Bully Ray Praises AEW Dynamite Match
-- Two All Elite Wrestling pre-sales are now ongoing. On April 12th, AEW will set up shop at the UW-Panther Arena in Milwaukee, where fans can use the code CRED89B. The stars of All Elite Wrestling will head east to the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh on April 19th, where the pre-sale code is NYYCONV.
WWE NXT Viewership Slightly Down From Last Week's Show, Draws Lowest Total Audience Of The Year
According to Showbuzz Daily, last Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT drew a total of 562,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.11 in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is down 4.25% from last week’s 587,000 viewers for the Vengeance Day go-home episode. This past Tuesday's 0.11 rating is...
Liv Morgan Explains How Her Loss To Ronda Rousey At WWE Extreme Rules Has Affected Her
Liv Morgan recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star reflected back on her loss to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the WWE Extreme Rules 2023 premium live event.
AEW Road To El Paso Special For This Week's Dynamite On TBS (Video)
The road to this week's episode of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, Texas continues to wind down. On Tuesday evening, All Elite Wrestling released the latest installment of their regular "AEW Road To" digital series previewing Dynamite for the week. "AEW Road To El Paso" features a special look at...
Gigi Dolin Shows Aftermath Of Kick Heard Round The World From Tuesday's NXT (Photo), Jacy Jane Gloats
Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT featured "the kick heard 'round the world!" Toxic Attraction duo had their own version of The Rockers on The Barber Shop heel turn segment on the post-NXT Vengeance Day edition of NXT on USA this week, as Jacy Jane turned on Gigi Dolin, blasting her former tag-team partner with a vicious kick during the main event "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Bayley.
Spoilers For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling held tapings for tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage from inside the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. The TV Tapings took place immediately after last night's AEW Dynamite and featured AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defending his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Lee Moriarty in the main event.
