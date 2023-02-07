Read full article on original website
The sad demise of this former San Antonio power coupleAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Basketball Enthusiasts Rejoice: A New Fitness Destination Has Arrived in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Set the Mood for Romance: The 5 Best Restaurants in San Antonio for Your Valentine's Day Celebration"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Historic Menger Hotel Founded In 1859 In San Antonio is A Contributing Structure In The Alamo Plaza Historic DistrictMadocSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B Honors Veterans with Appreciation Program Giving Away HomesAsh JurbergTexas State
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man shot after answering knock at front door
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in front of his own home Saturday night after answering a knock at his door, police said. The incident happened at around 10:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Coney Ave. on the East Side of the city. According to officials, a...
news4sanantonio.com
SA Spotlight: Smoke Show Boot Co
You can shop the perfect pair of boots from a local spot with so many great options. Owners Yvonne Vega and Shelly McCullough with Smoke Show Boot Co. are here this morning for a San Antonio Spotlight to help you find the perfect pair!. Get your boots today at Smokeshowbootco.com.
news4sanantonio.com
Bird mitigation starts at Brackenridge Park
San Antonio-Bill Campbell is an avid bird watcher. He’s disappointed bird watching for today was cancelled. “I’m sad I love to come here and watch the birds, there are literally thousands of birds and multiple species that come to this particular area because it’s so perfect but they are messy and smelly,” said Campbell.
news4sanantonio.com
Bald Eagles at the San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is home to several Bald Eagles, which are native to North America. These birds are well known for their distinctive appearance, with a white head, yellow beak, and brown body. They are also known for their powerful talons, which they use to hunt and grasp prey.
news4sanantonio.com
Asleep at the Wheel to replace Ronnie Milsap, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announced Saturday morning, Ronnie Milsap will not perform on Feb. 12 after the rodeo due to illness. Instead, Asleep at the Wheel will take the stage for an iconic Texas Party. Refunds will not be available, as per the...
news4sanantonio.com
Panic buttons being installed in San Antonio schools
SAN ANTONIO—Your child's school may be getting a new feature in the coming months—panic buttons. After the tragedy in Uvalde, state leaders set aside $17 million to help school districts buy or upgrade their technology. That was translated into the 2022-2024 Silent Panic Alert Technology Grant distributed by the Texas Education Agency, or TEA.
news4sanantonio.com
Businesses lose power after car crashes into utility pole on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A few businesses on the West Side lost power Sunday afternoon after a hit and run crash, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police responded to the 6100 block of Pecan Valley Dr. for a shooting in progress. When police arrived, they realized it was...
news4sanantonio.com
WEEKEND GUIDE: Three fun things to do in San Antonio
It’s that time of the week when many of us start planning your weekend activities. With plenty to do around town, you’d be hard-pressed not to find something entertaining to do this weekend. Here are a few ideas to help get the most excitement out of your weekend.
news4sanantonio.com
1 person dead, 2 rushed to hospital after trailer home goes up in flames
SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed, and two other people were left seriously injured after a trailer home became engulfed in flames Sunday morning, according to the Bexar County Fire Marshal and Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 9:18 a.m. Bexar County received a 9-1-1 call about a structure...
news4sanantonio.com
Police safely locate missing teenage girl that didn't come home from school Thursday
SAN ANTONIO - UPDATED: Natasha Gray, 18, was safely located by the San Antonio Police Department Friday afternoon. Natasha Gray, 18, was last seen Thursday off Hays Street and North Mesquite Street. She was reported missing by her family when she didn't come home from school.
news4sanantonio.com
CPS Energy Casa Verde program plans to help residents save money
SAN ANTONIO — The goal of CPS Energy's Casa Verde program plans to have San Antonio homes to be more energy efficient. CPS Energy celebrated a milestone for the program Friday by having 30,0000 homes weatherized since the program's inception. The program makes energy-saving improvements to income-qualified customers' homes...
news4sanantonio.com
District 2 hosts rental assistance program workshop Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — The District 2 Council office will be hosting a Rental Assistance Workshop this Saturday. The event will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Claude W. Black Community Center. The workshop will provide resources and assistance to eligible residents applying for rental assistance in...
news4sanantonio.com
Migrant still on the loose after escaping Karnes County ICE facility Thursday
KARNES CITY, Texas — Karnes County Police say that a migrant is still on the loose after escaping the Karnes County Immigration Processing Center just after midnight. Alejandro Jose Martinez-Hernandez, 19, is from Honduras and is being charged with illegal entry and is now being charged with a felony warrant for escaping.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman hospitalized after being hit by a car while riding a scooter into oncoming traffic
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being hit by a car Downtown while riding a scooter into oncoming traffic, police say. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday along East Commerce Street and Navarro Street. Police said the woman was riding an electric scooter when she went...
news4sanantonio.com
Young woman ejected from car following rollover crash on South Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being ejected from her car Friday night on the South Side, according to the San Antonio police Department. Officers were called at 9:27 p.m. to the 14000 block of Southwest Loop 410. Police say the woman was...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shoots brother, leads police on high speed chase
SAN ANTONIO — Two brothers started a shootout with each other Friday morning on San Antonio's North Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened near the 500 block of East Quincy Street around 11:30 a.m. Police say that the brothers were having an argument in...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect shot out victim's rear window who was just pulling into a parking lot, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the suspect who shot out a vehicle window in a possible road rage incident last month. The incident happened on Jan. 18 along South Laredo Street near Interstate 10 in Downtown San Antonio. Police said a 54-year-old man turned into a parking lot...
news4sanantonio.com
ChatGPT's five alternatives to flowers as gifts for Valentine's Day
SAN ANTONIO - Flowers are always more expensive on Valentine's Day. It’s the busiest times of the year for florists, and demand for flowers, especially red roses, is very high. As a result, prices go up with the increased demand and to cover the additional costs of doing business during the holiday season.
news4sanantonio.com
New scam targets victims of car theft
SAN ANTONIO—A new social media scam is taking aim at people who have just lost one of their most valuable possessions... their cars. Vehicle theft is on the rise in San Antonio and across the nation, and scammers are taking advantage. We've seen it here in San Antonio. There...
