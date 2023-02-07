ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio man shot after answering knock at front door

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in front of his own home Saturday night after answering a knock at his door, police said. The incident happened at around 10:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Coney Ave. on the East Side of the city. According to officials, a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SA Spotlight: Smoke Show Boot Co

You can shop the perfect pair of boots from a local spot with so many great options. Owners Yvonne Vega and Shelly McCullough with Smoke Show Boot Co. are here this morning for a San Antonio Spotlight to help you find the perfect pair!. Get your boots today at Smokeshowbootco.com.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Bird mitigation starts at Brackenridge Park

San Antonio-Bill Campbell is an avid bird watcher. He’s disappointed bird watching for today was cancelled. “I’m sad I love to come here and watch the birds, there are literally thousands of birds and multiple species that come to this particular area because it’s so perfect but they are messy and smelly,” said Campbell.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Bald Eagles at the San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is home to several Bald Eagles, which are native to North America. These birds are well known for their distinctive appearance, with a white head, yellow beak, and brown body. They are also known for their powerful talons, which they use to hunt and grasp prey.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Panic buttons being installed in San Antonio schools

SAN ANTONIO—Your child's school may be getting a new feature in the coming months—panic buttons. After the tragedy in Uvalde, state leaders set aside $17 million to help school districts buy or upgrade their technology. That was translated into the 2022-2024 Silent Panic Alert Technology Grant distributed by the Texas Education Agency, or TEA.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

WEEKEND GUIDE: Three fun things to do in San Antonio

It’s that time of the week when many of us start planning your weekend activities. With plenty to do around town, you’d be hard-pressed not to find something entertaining to do this weekend. Here are a few ideas to help get the most excitement out of your weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

CPS Energy Casa Verde program plans to help residents save money

SAN ANTONIO — The goal of CPS Energy's Casa Verde program plans to have San Antonio homes to be more energy efficient. CPS Energy celebrated a milestone for the program Friday by having 30,0000 homes weatherized since the program's inception. The program makes energy-saving improvements to income-qualified customers' homes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

District 2 hosts rental assistance program workshop Saturday

SAN ANTONIO — The District 2 Council office will be hosting a Rental Assistance Workshop this Saturday. The event will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Claude W. Black Community Center. The workshop will provide resources and assistance to eligible residents applying for rental assistance in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man shoots brother, leads police on high speed chase

SAN ANTONIO — Two brothers started a shootout with each other Friday morning on San Antonio's North Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened near the 500 block of East Quincy Street around 11:30 a.m. Police say that the brothers were having an argument in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

ChatGPT's five alternatives to flowers as gifts for Valentine's Day

SAN ANTONIO - Flowers are always more expensive on Valentine's Day. It’s the busiest times of the year for florists, and demand for flowers, especially red roses, is very high. As a result, prices go up with the increased demand and to cover the additional costs of doing business during the holiday season.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New scam targets victims of car theft

SAN ANTONIO—A new social media scam is taking aim at people who have just lost one of their most valuable possessions... their cars. Vehicle theft is on the rise in San Antonio and across the nation, and scammers are taking advantage. We've seen it here in San Antonio. There...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy