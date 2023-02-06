Read full article on original website
Trish Stratus Reveals Her Dream Women's And Men's Survivor Series Teams
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who many considers as one of, if not the greatest female wrestler of all time, appeared on The Casual Conversations with The Classic to discuss a number of topics such as who she will pick to be a part of her dream Women's Survivor Series team.
Cody Rhodes Says He Would Love To Present The Dusty Rhodes Classic Trophy To The Tournament Winners
Top WWE Star and winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes had a conversation with Inside The Ropes on a number of topics such as how the WWE continues honoring the legacy of his legendary father "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes with his A&E Biography and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament.
IMPACT, NJPW Announce Plans For Co-Promoted Special Event During WWE WrestleMania Week
WrestleMania Week always brings the best every pro wrestling promotion has every year. This year is no different. On Wednesday, IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a press release to announce a co-promoted special live event scheduled for WrestleMania Week. Check out the official announcement below. IMPACT Wrestling...
Santino Marella Talks Returning To In-Ring Action To Compete From Time To Time
WWE legend and IMPACT Wrestling Star Santino Marella spoke with PWMania on a number of topics such as how he ended up signing with IMPACT Wrestling. “Well, I’m friends with Scott D’Amore, and we’ve been chatting for a while about potentially working together. I’d been running my own company, Battle Arts Academy, and then covid came, my children came along, so it was about finding the right time, which is now. I love the people there, the locker room there and we’re proud of who we are. We know we’re the underdogs, but we know we’re really good and creating something special because our shows are amazing. Because of that, we have a rightful chip on our shoulders, and with a nice schedule that is the right balance for me, this is the perfect place.”
Kota Ibushi Doesn't Rule Out Possibility Of Signing With WWE
Could Kota Ibushi end up signing with World Wrestling Entertainment?. The Japanese legend recently spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion for an interview, during which he was asked about the possibility of signing a deal to see him become a WWE Superstar. "Of course, I’m interested in it," Ibushi responded. "I’m...
Chris Jericho Explains How J.A.S. Appearance At PWG's Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Happened
How did Chris Jericho and the rest of his Jericho Appreciation Society group from All Elite Wrestling end up at the Pro Wrestling Guerilla Battle of Los Angeles 2023 event this year?. "The Ocho" spoke about this at length during the latest installment of his official podcast, "Talk Is Jericho."
Kamille Talks About Teaming With Top IMPACT Wrestling Stars For AAA World Cup
Kamille recently appeared as a guest on the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about teaming with top IMPACT Wrestling stars for the upcoming AAA World Cup. Featured below are some of the highlights. On...
Fred Rosser Talks About Mercedes Mone's NJPW Debut, Praises New Format For NJPW STRONG
Fred Rosser recently spoke with the New Japan Pro Wrestling website for an interview. During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar known as Darren Young spoke about the new format for NJPW STRONG, as well as his thoughts on the upcoming in-ring debut of Mercedes Mone. Featured below are some...
John Morrison Reflects On WrestleMania 37 Match, Offers High-Praise To Hip-Hop Artist Bad Bunny
John Morrison recently spoke with Denise Salcedo for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the longtime pro wrestling veteran reflected back on his WrestleMania 37 match that involved Bad Bunny. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he offers high praise...
Various News: Former WWE Superstars Set For Comic-Con Appearance, Seth Freakin' Rollins On SiriusXM (Video)
Earlier this week, WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Seth "Freakin" Rollins spoke with SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio:. Rollins will battle Austin Theory, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, and Montex Ford on February 18th, in a United States Championship Elimination Chamber match. -- In other news from the...
Kamille Reveals She Is Interested In Defending The NWA Women’s Championship In ROH
NWA Women's World Champion Kamille recently appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk to talk about a number of topics such as how she is interested in defending her NWA Women’s World Championship in ROH. Kamille said:. “I think that realistically, maybe doing something with Ring of Honor or something...
WWE News: Superstar Spotted In Phoenix Ahead Of Super Bowl, Latest WWE Top 10 (Video)
-- Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, a Monday Night Raw Superstar has been spotted in Phoenix, Arizona. According to a report from PWInsider, Two-Time WWE Grand Slam Champion The Miz is in “Valley of the Sun." Super Bowl LVII kicks off on Sunday evening. -- In other World Wrestling...
Main Event Set For AEW Revolution 2023 On 3/5 In San Francisco, CA.
You can officially pencil in the main event for the next All Elite Wrestling premium live event. Following his victory over RUSH on the AEW Dynamite: Championship Fight Night themed installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program on Wednesday night, Bryan Danielson has earned his shot against Maxwell Jacob Friedman.
Malakai Black Reveals He Made A Request To Tony Khan That He Start Holding House Shows For AEW
Top AEW Star Malakai Black recently appeared on the HardLORE podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how it was him who requested AEW President and CEO Tony Khan to start holding house shows for All Elite Wrestling. Malakai Black said:. “It was at my request that...
Mick Foley Says It Is Really Important For WWE To Treat Sami Zayn Correctly In His Current Storyline
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how he thinks Sami Zayn will be receiving one of the biggest ovations ever in his hometown of Montreal at Elimination Chamber as well as how WWE should really be careful in how they treat Sami as fans can be upset and take it out on Cody Rhodes.
WWE Announces New Match For Next Week's Elimination Chamber "Go-Home" Episode Of Raw
You can officially pencil in a new match for next week's WWE Monday Night Raw show. Ahead of next Monday night's WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 "go-home" edition of Raw, the company has announced the addition of Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali to the show. With that now known, featured below...
Seth Rollins Reveals His Personal Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling List
Who is on the personal Mount Rushmore of Wrestling list of Seth "Freakin'" Rollins?. The WWE veteran recently revealed his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling list while appearing as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with...
WWE Reportedly Filming More Movie Parodies For WrestleMania 39 Promotion
-- With WWE heading back to Hollywood this year, it appears the company is once again going to be filming and airing movie parodies featuring some of their stars. According to the WrestleVotes account, The Miz, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, The Street Profits are all expected to be included in these parodies, which WWE did back in 2005 for WrestleMania 21.
Kurt Angle Reflects On Nearly Signing With UFC To Make Fight Debut, Names Dream MMA Opponents
Kurt Angle almost stepped inside the Octagon for a mixed martial arts fight. The Olympic gold medalist recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an interview, during which he reflected on his past negotiations with the Ultimate Fighting Championship to potentially make his MMA debut to find out how he would fare in the combat sports world.
