rajah.com

Trish Stratus Reveals Her Dream Women's And Men's Survivor Series Teams

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who many considers as one of, if not the greatest female wrestler of all time, appeared on The Casual Conversations with The Classic to discuss a number of topics such as who she will pick to be a part of her dream Women's Survivor Series team.
rajah.com

IMPACT, NJPW Announce Plans For Co-Promoted Special Event During WWE WrestleMania Week

WrestleMania Week always brings the best every pro wrestling promotion has every year. This year is no different. On Wednesday, IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a press release to announce a co-promoted special live event scheduled for WrestleMania Week. Check out the official announcement below. IMPACT Wrestling...
rajah.com

Santino Marella Talks Returning To In-Ring Action To Compete From Time To Time

WWE legend and IMPACT Wrestling Star Santino Marella spoke with PWMania on a number of topics such as how he ended up signing with IMPACT Wrestling. “Well, I’m friends with Scott D’Amore, and we’ve been chatting for a while about potentially working together. I’d been running my own company, Battle Arts Academy, and then covid came, my children came along, so it was about finding the right time, which is now. I love the people there, the locker room there and we’re proud of who we are. We know we’re the underdogs, but we know we’re really good and creating something special because our shows are amazing. Because of that, we have a rightful chip on our shoulders, and with a nice schedule that is the right balance for me, this is the perfect place.”
rajah.com

Kota Ibushi Doesn't Rule Out Possibility Of Signing With WWE

Could Kota Ibushi end up signing with World Wrestling Entertainment?. The Japanese legend recently spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion for an interview, during which he was asked about the possibility of signing a deal to see him become a WWE Superstar. "Of course, I’m interested in it," Ibushi responded. "I’m...
rajah.com

Kamille Talks About Teaming With Top IMPACT Wrestling Stars For AAA World Cup

Kamille recently appeared as a guest on the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about teaming with top IMPACT Wrestling stars for the upcoming AAA World Cup. Featured below are some of the highlights. On...
rajah.com

Kamille Reveals She Is Interested In Defending The NWA Women’s Championship In ROH

NWA Women's World Champion Kamille recently appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk to talk about a number of topics such as how she is interested in defending her NWA Women’s World Championship in ROH. Kamille said:. “I think that realistically, maybe doing something with Ring of Honor or something...
rajah.com

Main Event Set For AEW Revolution 2023 On 3/5 In San Francisco, CA.

You can officially pencil in the main event for the next All Elite Wrestling premium live event. Following his victory over RUSH on the AEW Dynamite: Championship Fight Night themed installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program on Wednesday night, Bryan Danielson has earned his shot against Maxwell Jacob Friedman.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rajah.com

Seth Rollins Reveals His Personal Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling List

Who is on the personal Mount Rushmore of Wrestling list of Seth "Freakin'" Rollins?. The WWE veteran recently revealed his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling list while appearing as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with...
rajah.com

WWE Reportedly Filming More Movie Parodies For WrestleMania 39 Promotion

-- With WWE heading back to Hollywood this year, it appears the company is once again going to be filming and airing movie parodies featuring some of their stars. According to the WrestleVotes account, The Miz, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, The Street Profits are all expected to be included in these parodies, which WWE did back in 2005 for WrestleMania 21.
rajah.com

Kurt Angle Reflects On Nearly Signing With UFC To Make Fight Debut, Names Dream MMA Opponents

Kurt Angle almost stepped inside the Octagon for a mixed martial arts fight. The Olympic gold medalist recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an interview, during which he reflected on his past negotiations with the Ultimate Fighting Championship to potentially make his MMA debut to find out how he would fare in the combat sports world.

