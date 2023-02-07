Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Apocalypse: Major Chains Including Aldi, Stop & Shop, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go Closing Stores!Minha D.Minneapolis, MN
A Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis was robbed and devasted after the attackMsBirgithMinneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: Grant scores first-career goal on senior day, No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Thomas 5-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Closing of East St Paul's Stroh (Hamm's) Brewery (November 21, 1997)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Related
fox9.com
Community calls for change following deadly stabbing at Harding HS
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul community members gathered for an emergency meeting on Saturday, one day after a St. Paul Harding High School student was killed at school. "We have lost control of our community, that sense of a village," Miki Frost said. "We all knew each other, cared about each other, respected each other, those days are gone."
Man With Knife Killed by St. Paul Police
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in St. Paul. A news release issued by the St. Paul Police Department says officers responded around 5 PM Saturday to a report of a man threatening people with a knife in a community room of an apartment building. Witnesses directed them to a first-floor hallway when the officers arrived at the scene.
Another Double Fatal Crash on Highway 61 in the Twin Cities
Cottage Grove, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a St. Paul suburb are reporting that two people were killed this morning in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver. The Cottage Grove Public Safety Department is reporting that two other people were transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with critical injuries following the deadly collision.
Police in Minneapolis find child taken in stolen vehicle
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis Saturday evening found an infant that had been inside a vehicle when it was stolen.The Minneapolis Police Department says the car was stolen from the 1300 block of Lake Street East around 6:45 p.m.Police located the young girl who had been abandoned in the 2000 Block of 3rd Avenue South around an hour later.The stolen vehicle, a light blue 2013 Mazda 5 with Minnesota license plate "FXA996" has not been found.Police are investigating the incident.
kfgo.com
St. Paul rollover crash leaves two teens dead and two in the hospital
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – At least two teenagers are dead after a crash in St. Paul late Friday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 16-year-old boy was driving the car at a high rate of speed on Highway 61 shortly after 11 p.m. when the car veered off the road.
fox9.com
4 teenagers involved in fatal crash on Highway 61 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Four teenagers were involved in a fatal single-vehicle crash in St. Paul late Friday night, according to authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol report says a car with a 16-year-old driver and three 17-year-old passengers were heading northbound at a "high rate of speed" on Highway 61 north of Lower Afton Road just after 11 p.m. when it veered off the roadway.
willmarradio.com
Craig recovering at home at being attacked in elevator
(Undated) -- Second District Congresswoman Angie Craig says she's "very, very lucky that I was not more injured" when she was assaulted in an elevator at her apartment building in Washington D-C. Craig says she's home in Minnesota recovering. Police arrested a homeless man who allegedly grabbed Craig's neck and punched her in the chin. Craig threw hot coffee at the assailant before he fled. Craig's chief of staff said she was bruised but "physically OK" after the attack, which apparently was not politically motivated. Craig says she's thanking friends, constituents and colleagues for their outpouring of support which has been overwhelming.
fox9.com
Dozens of illegal firearms recovered during search warrant in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement seized dozens of illegal firearms and drugs while executing search warrants in Hennepin County as part of an ongoing investigation. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement executed a search warrant in Brooklyn Park and recovered 24 illegally possessed firearms and...
2 teenage boys dead, 2 others in unknown condition after St. Paul crash
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Four teenagers were involved in a fatal crash in St. Paul late Friday night.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened after 11 p.m. along Highway 61 north of Lower Afton Road.A Nissan Maxima was said to be traveling at fast speeds when it veered off the road, rolled and went airborne. The vehicle crashed in the tree line, striking a number of trees.Investigators say that the car came to rest about 40 to 50 feet from the main roadway.The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to Regions Hospital with unspecified injuries. There were three...
krwc1360.com
More Information on Recent Double Murder-Suicide Resulting in Deaths of Two Buffalo Men
Police in the Twin Cities suburb of Bloomington have released more information on the incident last week in that city that resulted in the deaths of a father and son from Buffalo, along with another man who is believed to have been a business associate. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges...
mprnews.org
St. Paul police officer fatally shoots man; BCA investigating
A St. Paul police officer fatally shot a man on Saturday, after responding to reports that someone was threatening people with a knife. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. Authorities said there is body camera video of the incident. The shooting happened at about 5 p.m. at a...
Knife-wielding man shot and killed by St. Paul police after he threatened others
Officials with the St. Paul Police Department say one of their officers shot and killed knife-wielding man who reportedly was threatening others at an apartment complex on Saturday
Man suffers life-threatening gunshot wound at Minneapolis party
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound at a Minneapolis party early Saturday morning.The incident happened at around 2:15 a.m. along the 300 block of Cedar Avenue South.Police say that officers found the victim at the rear of a building there. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. His current condition has not been reported.No one has been arrested in the shooting.The incident remains under investigation.
UPDATE: Child taken in Minneapolis car theft found in car seat
MINNEAPOLIS — UPDATE: A child was found in a car seat after the car he was in was stolen in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police say the stolen car is a light blue Mazda 5, with the license plate number FXA996. The vehicle was stolen from the 1300 block of Lake...
AG Keith Ellison to aid in probe into Beltrami Co. Jail inmate Hardel Sherrell's death
MINNEAPOLIS -- Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that his office will assist in reviewing the death of Hardel Sherrell behind bars four and a half years ago.Sherrell died on Sept. 4, 2018 after county officials say he collapsed and became unresponsive due to a medical condition. He was being temporarily detained at the jail at the time of his death."Hardel Sherrell's life was important and had value. We're committed to assisting the Beltrami County Attorney and will follow justice wherever it leads. To Hardel's mother and loved ones: you have my deepest condolences, and you can count on our very...
(UPDATE) – 15 Year Old Student Murdered at St. Paul School
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The St. Paul Police Department this afternoon released a bit more information concerning that city's first homicide in 2023. Police spokesman Mike Ernster says a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in St. Paul Harding High School in the late morning on Friday. He says officers responded to a 911 call from the school and found staff members providing first-aid to the stabbing victim, who was transported to Regions Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
kfgo.com
15-year-old identified as suspect in St. Cloud murder
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – A 15-year-old has been identified as a suspect in the murder investigation of a St. Cloud man last month. Police arrested the St. Cloud teen on Jan. 18 on an unrelated case. Police said he was being held for reckless discharge of a gun, possession of a gun, and prohibited possession of a gun due to prior felony convictions.
3 ejected from vehicle in fatal western Wisconsin crash
ALDEN, Wis. -- One person is dead and two others are severely injured Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle in western Wisconsin.The Polk County Sheriff's Office says its dispatch center received a call of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 65 north of 28th Avenue in Alden shortly before 3 p.m.An initial investigation revealed a vehicle with five occupants had been traveling northbound on Highway 6 at a high rate of speed when it lost control after cresting a hill. The vehicle crossed the center line and struck two southbound vehicles.Occupants from the southbound vehicles had minor to moderate injuries, the sheriff's office says.Two people from the northbound vehicle were airlifted to a hospital and another person was pronounced dead at the scene.The crash is under investigation.
New standards for law enforcement officers in place in Minnesota
Law enforcement officers face stricter scrutiny on hiring and other standards after a state panel passed new rules about racism and other potentially provocative activities to consider.
Minneapolis Felon Charged with Illegal Firearm Possession
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man is facing charges after he was allegedly found with a gun in his possession. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Muhnee Bailey has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm as a felon. Court records show in November 2022, officers with the Minneapolis Police Department saw Bailey at an Auto Zone store in Minneapolis.
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 1