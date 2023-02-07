ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox9.com

Community calls for change following deadly stabbing at Harding HS

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul community members gathered for an emergency meeting on Saturday, one day after a St. Paul Harding High School student was killed at school. "We have lost control of our community, that sense of a village," Miki Frost said. "We all knew each other, cared about each other, respected each other, those days are gone."
SAINT PAUL, MN
1520 The Ticket

Man With Knife Killed by St. Paul Police

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in St. Paul. A news release issued by the St. Paul Police Department says officers responded around 5 PM Saturday to a report of a man threatening people with a knife in a community room of an apartment building. Witnesses directed them to a first-floor hallway when the officers arrived at the scene.
SAINT PAUL, MN
1520 The Ticket

Another Double Fatal Crash on Highway 61 in the Twin Cities

Cottage Grove, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a St. Paul suburb are reporting that two people were killed this morning in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver. The Cottage Grove Public Safety Department is reporting that two other people were transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with critical injuries following the deadly collision.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police in Minneapolis find child taken in stolen vehicle

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis Saturday evening found an infant that had been inside a vehicle when it was stolen.The Minneapolis Police Department says the car was stolen from the 1300 block of Lake Street East around 6:45 p.m.Police located the young girl who had been abandoned in the 2000 Block of 3rd Avenue South around an hour later.The stolen vehicle, a light blue 2013 Mazda 5 with Minnesota license plate "FXA996" has not been found.Police are investigating the incident.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

4 teenagers involved in fatal crash on Highway 61 in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Four teenagers were involved in a fatal single-vehicle crash in St. Paul late Friday night, according to authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol report says a car with a 16-year-old driver and three 17-year-old passengers were heading northbound at a "high rate of speed" on Highway 61 north of Lower Afton Road just after 11 p.m. when it veered off the roadway.
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

Craig recovering at home at being attacked in elevator

(Undated) -- Second District Congresswoman Angie Craig says she's "very, very lucky that I was not more injured" when she was assaulted in an elevator at her apartment building in Washington D-C. Craig says she's home in Minnesota recovering. Police arrested a homeless man who allegedly grabbed Craig's neck and punched her in the chin. Craig threw hot coffee at the assailant before he fled. Craig's chief of staff said she was bruised but "physically OK" after the attack, which apparently was not politically motivated. Craig says she's thanking friends, constituents and colleagues for their outpouring of support which has been overwhelming.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

2 teenage boys dead, 2 others in unknown condition after St. Paul crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Four teenagers were involved in a fatal crash in St. Paul late Friday night.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened after 11 p.m. along Highway 61 north of Lower Afton Road.A Nissan Maxima was said to be traveling at fast speeds when it veered off the road, rolled and went airborne. The vehicle crashed in the tree line, striking a number of trees.Investigators say that the car came to rest about 40 to 50 feet from the main roadway.The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to Regions Hospital with unspecified injuries. There were three...
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

St. Paul police officer fatally shoots man; BCA investigating

A St. Paul police officer fatally shot a man on Saturday, after responding to reports that someone was threatening people with a knife. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. Authorities said there is body camera video of the incident. The shooting happened at about 5 p.m. at a...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man suffers life-threatening gunshot wound at Minneapolis party

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound at a Minneapolis party early Saturday morning.The incident happened at around 2:15 a.m. along the 300 block of Cedar Avenue South.Police say that officers found the victim at the rear of a building there. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. His current condition has not been reported.No one has been arrested in the shooting.The incident remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

AG Keith Ellison to aid in probe into Beltrami Co. Jail inmate Hardel Sherrell's death

MINNEAPOLIS -- Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that his office will assist in reviewing the death of Hardel Sherrell behind bars four and a half years ago.Sherrell died on Sept. 4, 2018 after county officials say he collapsed and became unresponsive due to a medical condition. He was being temporarily detained at the jail at the time of his death."Hardel Sherrell's life was important and had value. We're committed to assisting the Beltrami County Attorney and will follow justice wherever it leads. To Hardel's mother and loved ones: you have my deepest condolences, and you can count on our very...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

(UPDATE) – 15 Year Old Student Murdered at St. Paul School

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The St. Paul Police Department this afternoon released a bit more information concerning that city's first homicide in 2023. Police spokesman Mike Ernster says a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in St. Paul Harding High School in the late morning on Friday. He says officers responded to a 911 call from the school and found staff members providing first-aid to the stabbing victim, who was transported to Regions Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
SAINT PAUL, MN
kfgo.com

15-year-old identified as suspect in St. Cloud murder

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – A 15-year-old has been identified as a suspect in the murder investigation of a St. Cloud man last month. Police arrested the St. Cloud teen on Jan. 18 on an unrelated case. Police said he was being held for reckless discharge of a gun, possession of a gun, and prohibited possession of a gun due to prior felony convictions.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 ejected from vehicle in fatal western Wisconsin crash

ALDEN, Wis. -- One person is dead and two others are severely injured Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle in western Wisconsin.The Polk County Sheriff's Office says its dispatch center received a call of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 65 north of 28th Avenue in Alden shortly before 3 p.m.An initial investigation revealed a vehicle with five occupants had been traveling northbound on Highway 6 at a high rate of speed when it lost control after cresting a hill. The vehicle crossed the center line and struck two southbound vehicles.Occupants from the southbound vehicles had minor to moderate injuries, the sheriff's office says.Two people from the northbound vehicle were airlifted to a hospital and another person was pronounced dead at the scene.The crash is under investigation.
ALDEN, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minneapolis Felon Charged with Illegal Firearm Possession

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man is facing charges after he was allegedly found with a gun in his possession. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Muhnee Bailey has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm as a felon. Court records show in November 2022, officers with the Minneapolis Police Department saw Bailey at an Auto Zone store in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

