rajah.com

WWE NXT Preview For Next Week (2/14/2023): Matches, Segments Announced

You can officially pencil in some matches for next week's NXT on USA show. During this week's post-Vengeance Day episode of the show, it was announced that Wes Lee will host an open challenge putting his NXT North American Championship on-the-line. It was also announced that NXT World Champion Bron...
rajah.com

WWE NXT Results (2/7/2023): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.

Tonight's installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program will feature the fallout from the NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event from over the weekend. On tap for tonight's show is Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz, as well as a "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Bayley and Toxic Attraction.
ORLANDO, FL
rajah.com

IMPACT, NJPW Announce Plans For Co-Promoted Special Event During WWE WrestleMania Week

WrestleMania Week always brings the best every pro wrestling promotion has every year. This year is no different. On Wednesday, IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a press release to announce a co-promoted special live event scheduled for WrestleMania Week. Check out the official announcement below. IMPACT Wrestling...
rajah.com

WWE News: Main Event Lineup, Nikki Bella Says I Do Preview (Video)

WWE Main Event (2/9) -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do will air on the E! Network tonight. Catch a preview of the show by viewing the footage below:. Tensions are high as Nikki says goodbye to Artem and Matteo who...
rajah.com

Chad Gable Looks Back On Former WWE Tag-Team Partner Jason Jordan Suffering Career-Ending Injury

Chad Gable recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, one-half of the Alpha Academy tag-team alongside Otis reflected back on his tag-team alongside Jason Jordan, American Alpha, as well as his memories of Jordan suffering an injury that ended his career and forced him to transition to being a WWE producer.
rajah.com

Gigi Dolin Shows Aftermath Of Kick Heard Round The World From Tuesday's NXT (Photo), Jacy Jane Gloats

Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT featured "the kick heard 'round the world!" Toxic Attraction duo had their own version of The Rockers on The Barber Shop heel turn segment on the post-NXT Vengeance Day edition of NXT on USA this week, as Jacy Jane turned on Gigi Dolin, blasting her former tag-team partner with a vicious kick during the main event "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Bayley.
rajah.com

Updated WWE NXT Preview For Tonight: New Match Added

You can officially pencil in a new match for tonight's WWE NXT. Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark has been added to the lineup, which includes Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz, "Ding Dong, Hello!" with Bayley and special guests Toxic Attraction, as well as the fallout from NXT Vengeance Day. Make...
ORLANDO, FL
rajah.com

The Undertaker Offers High-Praise For Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn & The Bloodline (Video)

The Undertaker recently appeared as a guest on Sportsnet’s Tim & Friends program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE legend offered high-praise for the ongoing story line in WWE involving Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn and The Bloodline when asked if he still watches the product.
rajah.com

Trish Stratus Talks About Two Names She Feels Belongs In WWE Hall Of Fame

Trish Stratus recently appeared as a guest on The Casual Conversations with The Classic for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about two names she feels belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame with her. Featured below are...
rajah.com

WWE News: Top 10 Moments From Raw, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)

-- The Top 10 Monday Night Raw moments have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Lita, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from Raw Talk are also available on YouTube. Catch up...
rajah.com

Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up

WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
ORLANDO, FL
rajah.com

Reality Of Wrestling Announces Ivy Nile's Next Opponent

WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile officially has an oppenent at Saturday's Reality Of Wrestling event in Texas City, Texas. On February 11th, Nile will battle Promise Braxton in singles action, at the Booker T World Gym Arena. Check out the full announcment from ROW below:. The match will be Ivy...
TEXAS CITY, TX
rajah.com

Alundra Blayze Reveals How Raw Is XXX Appearance Happened

Alundra Blayze recently appeared as a guest on the Just ALYX program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer spoke about how her appearance at the WWE Monday Night Rae 30th Anniversary special event (Raw Is XXX) came about.
rajah.com

Seth Rollins Reveals His Personal Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling List

Who is on the personal Mount Rushmore of Wrestling list of Seth "Freakin'" Rollins?. The WWE veteran recently revealed his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling list while appearing as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with...

