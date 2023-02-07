Read full article on original website
WWE NXT Preview For Next Week (2/14/2023): Matches, Segments Announced
You can officially pencil in some matches for next week's NXT on USA show. During this week's post-Vengeance Day episode of the show, it was announced that Wes Lee will host an open challenge putting his NXT North American Championship on-the-line. It was also announced that NXT World Champion Bron...
WWE NXT Results (2/7/2023): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
Tonight's installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program will feature the fallout from the NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event from over the weekend. On tap for tonight's show is Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz, as well as a "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Bayley and Toxic Attraction.
Teddy Long Says Brock Lesnar Didn't Need To Be Paired With Paul Heyman But Their Pairing Worked
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on The Wrestling Time Machine to speak about a variety of topics such as why Brock Lesnar didn't really need to be paired with Paul Heyman as he didn't need a mouthpiece since Brock can talk by himself, but their pairing still worked.
IMPACT, NJPW Announce Plans For Co-Promoted Special Event During WWE WrestleMania Week
WrestleMania Week always brings the best every pro wrestling promotion has every year. This year is no different. On Wednesday, IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a press release to announce a co-promoted special live event scheduled for WrestleMania Week. Check out the official announcement below. IMPACT Wrestling...
Cody Rhodes Says He Would Love To Present The Dusty Rhodes Classic Trophy To The Tournament Winners
Top WWE Star and winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes had a conversation with Inside The Ropes on a number of topics such as how the WWE continues honoring the legacy of his legendary father "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes with his A&E Biography and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
WWE News: Main Event Lineup, Nikki Bella Says I Do Preview (Video)
WWE Main Event (2/9) -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do will air on the E! Network tonight. Catch a preview of the show by viewing the footage below:. Tensions are high as Nikki says goodbye to Artem and Matteo who...
WWE Announces New Match For Next Week's Elimination Chamber "Go-Home" Episode Of Raw
You can officially pencil in a new match for next week's WWE Monday Night Raw show. Ahead of next Monday night's WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 "go-home" edition of Raw, the company has announced the addition of Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali to the show. With that now known, featured below...
Chad Gable Looks Back On Former WWE Tag-Team Partner Jason Jordan Suffering Career-Ending Injury
Chad Gable recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, one-half of the Alpha Academy tag-team alongside Otis reflected back on his tag-team alongside Jason Jordan, American Alpha, as well as his memories of Jordan suffering an injury that ended his career and forced him to transition to being a WWE producer.
Gigi Dolin Shows Aftermath Of Kick Heard Round The World From Tuesday's NXT (Photo), Jacy Jane Gloats
Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT featured "the kick heard 'round the world!" Toxic Attraction duo had their own version of The Rockers on The Barber Shop heel turn segment on the post-NXT Vengeance Day edition of NXT on USA this week, as Jacy Jane turned on Gigi Dolin, blasting her former tag-team partner with a vicious kick during the main event "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Bayley.
Updated WWE NXT Preview For Tonight: New Match Added
You can officially pencil in a new match for tonight's WWE NXT. Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark has been added to the lineup, which includes Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz, "Ding Dong, Hello!" with Bayley and special guests Toxic Attraction, as well as the fallout from NXT Vengeance Day. Make...
The Undertaker Offers High-Praise For Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn & The Bloodline (Video)
The Undertaker recently appeared as a guest on Sportsnet’s Tim & Friends program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE legend offered high-praise for the ongoing story line in WWE involving Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn and The Bloodline when asked if he still watches the product.
Trish Stratus Talks About Two Names She Feels Belongs In WWE Hall Of Fame
Trish Stratus recently appeared as a guest on The Casual Conversations with The Classic for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about two names she feels belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame with her. Featured below are...
WWE News: Top 10 Moments From Raw, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The Top 10 Monday Night Raw moments have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Lita, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from Raw Talk are also available on YouTube. Catch up...
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
Various News: Former WWE Superstars Set For Comic-Con Appearance, Seth Freakin' Rollins On SiriusXM (Video)
Earlier this week, WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Seth "Freakin" Rollins spoke with SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio:. Rollins will battle Austin Theory, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, and Montex Ford on February 18th, in a United States Championship Elimination Chamber match. -- In other news from the...
Reality Of Wrestling Announces Ivy Nile's Next Opponent
WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile officially has an oppenent at Saturday's Reality Of Wrestling event in Texas City, Texas. On February 11th, Nile will battle Promise Braxton in singles action, at the Booker T World Gym Arena. Check out the full announcment from ROW below:. The match will be Ivy...
WWE News: Superstar Spotted In Phoenix Ahead Of Super Bowl, Latest WWE Top 10 (Video)
-- Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, a Monday Night Raw Superstar has been spotted in Phoenix, Arizona. According to a report from PWInsider, Two-Time WWE Grand Slam Champion The Miz is in “Valley of the Sun." Super Bowl LVII kicks off on Sunday evening. -- In other World Wrestling...
Alundra Blayze Reveals How Raw Is XXX Appearance Happened
Alundra Blayze recently appeared as a guest on the Just ALYX program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer spoke about how her appearance at the WWE Monday Night Rae 30th Anniversary special event (Raw Is XXX) came about.
Seth Rollins Reveals His Personal Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling List
Who is on the personal Mount Rushmore of Wrestling list of Seth "Freakin'" Rollins?. The WWE veteran recently revealed his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling list while appearing as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with...
