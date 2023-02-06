Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Oscar De La Hoya Believes That Ryan Garcia Could Put Gervonta To Sleep
An incredulous look was etched across the face of Gervonta "Tank" Davis whenever Ryan Garcia brazenly mentioned his name. After years of antagonizing the deleterious knockout puncher, Davis has finally dared his longtime rival to put his money where his mouth is. While not official, both sides have announced that...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'
The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather sounds bitter in rant on Vasiliy Lomachenko
Floyd Mayweather singled out Vasiliy Lomachenko’s exceptional achievements as the boxing legend went in on the Ukrainian’s record-breaking championship feat. Lomachenko won a bonafide world title in an unprecedented third contest. That’s despite ‘Loma’ losing his second fight to Orlando Salido. The amateur star, who...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia back on, PBC allowing Golden Boy to be lead promoter
By Sam Volz: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is back on after PBC sent back the contract that allows Golden Boy Promotions to be the lead promoter in the rematch if Kingry wins their April 15th fight. Chris Mannix is reporting the good news about PBC sending...
MMA Fighting
Islam Makhachev responds to Dana White, thinks Conor McGregor retires after loss to Michael Chandler
Islam Makhachev is coming around to Dana White’s way of thinking. Ahead of UFC 284, the UFC lightweight champion was critical of the UFC’s promotion of the event in an interview with RSports Russia, questioning why more had not been done to market his champion vs. champion fight against Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev’s comments earned a stiff rebuke from UFC president White, who on Tuesday defended the promotion’s marketing of the fight in an interview with The Jim Rome Show and said of Makhachev, “First of all, he lives in Dagestan. What does he know about what’s going on for the promotion of the fight? He doesn’t know anything.”
MMAmania.com
Busted! UFC 284’s Islam Makhachev caught breaking the law in Australia — ‘It is illegal’
Islam Makhachev arrived in Australia earlier this week and had the opportunity to spend a day at Rottnest Island near Perth, just a few days before the UFC lightweight champion defends his 155-pound strap at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena against local hero and reigning 145-pound titleholder Alexander Volkanovski. LIVE!...
Chael Sonnen Doesn’t Believe Jon Jones Will Be As Big As He Claims In Heavyweight Debut
Chael Sonnen is skeptical about Jon Jones’ weight gain in his heavyweight debut. It has been three years since former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones stepped foot into the Octagon. Back in August 2020, Jones decided to relinquish his title and set his sights on a move to the heavyweight division. Over the last three years, he has been working to bulk up and pack on more weight in order to be ready for the heaviest of all divisions in the UFC. Recently Jones came out and said he was trying to “pack on 40 pounds “ in order to prepare for his next bout against Ciryl Gane.
MMA Fighting
Anthony Pettis calls pay for Roy Jones Jr. boxing bout ‘awesome,’ expects to fight on PFL PPV later this year
Anthony Pettis wants to have it all in 2023. The former UFC lightweight champion is scheduled to fight boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. at Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 on April 1 in his hometown of Milwaukee and if all goes according to plan, he’ll return to the PFL later this year to compete on an upcoming pay-per-view card.
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC guys weigh in when older man whoops racist for running his mouth at Dallas Stars game
On Wednesday night at American Airlines Center, a Dallas fan got into a conflict with another spectator during the Stars’ 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild. The mullet-sporting Stars supporter seemed to utter a racial slur, the N-word, which caused him to be on the receiving end of several punches.
wrestletalk.com
Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction
Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
MMAmania.com
Both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier being replaced for UFC 284
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is making some changes to its broadcast team for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, thanks to the absence of color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. LIVE! Watch UFC 284 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. CHAMPION...
Boxing Insider
Golovkin Drops IBF Middleweight Title, Ordered To Defend WBA Middleweight Title Against Lara
Gennady Golovkin, one time middleweight terror and still world titlist, gave up his IBF championship strap yesterday before having to fulfill his requirement to take on mandatory challenger Esquiva Falcao. Then, before the day was through, Golovkin was ordered to defend his WBA world title by facing off against fellow aging notable Erislandy Lara. What a fight this would have been a decade ago, when Golovkin was a machine set on destruction and Lara a ring whiz whose boxing skills were second to none. Still, if we’re being honest here, this is STILL a very good fight, should it actually go down.
Watch Tommy Fury in one of his first bouts as an amateur in leaked video ahead of Jake Paul fight
THROWBACK footage of Tommy Fury boxing in the amateurs has emerged ahead of his fight with Jake Paul. The celebrity rivals have announced the latest rescheduling of their grudge match, on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. Fury, 23, becomes the first opponent Paul, 26, will face with a recognised professional...
Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will be at lightweight, uncertain if winner gets a title shot
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler won’t be fighting at welterweight after all. It was recently announced that McGregor and Chandler will coach TUF and will fight later this year. It was then reported the fight would be at welterweight, with even Chandler saying that will be the case, but now White says it will be at lightweight.
BoxingNews24.com
In Defense Of Rolly Romero
By Alex Fesl: Sometimes, I feel like boxing fans forget that boxing is supposed to be entertaining and compelling. You will often hear fight fans complain that certain boxers are boring and their fights put them to sleep. Often, all time greats like Floyd Mayweather Jr, Andre Ward, and Wladimir Klitschko are ridiculed by fight fans for their defensive styles. Current boxers like Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson are also criticized for their “safety first” approach to the sweet science.
MMAmania.com
Volkanovski doesn’t buy Makhachev’s knockout talk: ‘He’s going to be forced to fight on the feet’
UFC 284 goes down in Perth, Australia, on Sunday morning, which translates to the usual Saturday night time (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) for those of us in North America. At the top of the pay-per-view (PPV) card is a stunning bout between the No. 1- and No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighters in the world, Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev.
Jamahal Hill advises fellow UFC champion Alex Pereira to focus on his rematch with Israel Adesanya: “He was getting his ass whopped”
UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has given Alex Pereira some advice ahead of his upcoming rematch with Israel Adesanya. Ever since capturing the belt at UFC 283, Jamahal Hill has been a man in high demand. ‘Sweet Dreams’ battered and bruised Glover Teixeira to become the new champion and now, plenty of potential challengers are lining up at his door.
calfkicker.com
(Video) Man taught by 122 Year Old Master in the mountains of China challenges MMA pro – it backfires horribly
There’s nothing as infuriating as delusion. Mixed Martial arts is a sport that has been there to sober up men and give them a real way to measure their various martial arts skills against one another in a safe environment. In the world of martial arts, there’s always been...
Boxing Insider
De La Hoya Denies Reports That Prograis Is Potential New Opponent For Garcia
Contrary to rumors and reports,” Oscar De La Hoya tweeted on Wednesday. “@GoldenBoyBoxing is 100% trying to finalize #tankgarcia although @RPrograis fight with Ryan is very intriguing, we are focused on taking the #tankgarcia fight to the finish line.” This post was written in response to reports from solid sources that negotiations had gotten so bad between De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions that the much hoped for April 15th superfight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis might well fall through. Indeed, it was said that, Regis Prograis was now being looked at as a potential April 15 foe for Garcia.
Dallas Sports Fans Continue To Knock Each Other Out In Fights At Games
