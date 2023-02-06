ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boxing Scene

Oscar De La Hoya Believes That Ryan Garcia Could Put Gervonta To Sleep

An incredulous look was etched across the face of Gervonta "Tank" Davis whenever Ryan Garcia brazenly mentioned his name. After years of antagonizing the deleterious knockout puncher, Davis has finally dared his longtime rival to put his money where his mouth is. While not official, both sides have announced that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'

The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather sounds bitter in rant on Vasiliy Lomachenko

Floyd Mayweather singled out Vasiliy Lomachenko’s exceptional achievements as the boxing legend went in on the Ukrainian’s record-breaking championship feat. Lomachenko won a bonafide world title in an unprecedented third contest. That’s despite ‘Loma’ losing his second fight to Orlando Salido. The amateur star, who...
MMA Fighting

Islam Makhachev responds to Dana White, thinks Conor McGregor retires after loss to Michael Chandler

Islam Makhachev is coming around to Dana White’s way of thinking. Ahead of UFC 284, the UFC lightweight champion was critical of the UFC’s promotion of the event in an interview with RSports Russia, questioning why more had not been done to market his champion vs. champion fight against Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev’s comments earned a stiff rebuke from UFC president White, who on Tuesday defended the promotion’s marketing of the fight in an interview with The Jim Rome Show and said of Makhachev, “First of all, he lives in Dagestan. What does he know about what’s going on for the promotion of the fight? He doesn’t know anything.”
MiddleEasy

Chael Sonnen Doesn’t Believe Jon Jones Will Be As Big As He Claims In Heavyweight Debut

Chael Sonnen is skeptical about Jon Jones’ weight gain in his heavyweight debut. It has been three years since former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones stepped foot into the Octagon. Back in August 2020, Jones decided to relinquish his title and set his sights on a move to the heavyweight division. Over the last three years, he has been working to bulk up and pack on more weight in order to be ready for the heaviest of all divisions in the UFC. Recently Jones came out and said he was trying to “pack on 40 pounds “ in order to prepare for his next bout against Ciryl Gane.
wrestletalk.com

Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction

Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
MMAmania.com

Both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier being replaced for UFC 284

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is making some changes to its broadcast team for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, thanks to the absence of color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. LIVE! Watch UFC 284 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. CHAMPION...
Boxing Insider

Golovkin Drops IBF Middleweight Title, Ordered To Defend WBA Middleweight Title Against Lara

Gennady Golovkin, one time middleweight terror and still world titlist, gave up his IBF championship strap yesterday before having to fulfill his requirement to take on mandatory challenger Esquiva Falcao. Then, before the day was through, Golovkin was ordered to defend his WBA world title by facing off against fellow aging notable Erislandy Lara. What a fight this would have been a decade ago, when Golovkin was a machine set on destruction and Lara a ring whiz whose boxing skills were second to none. Still, if we’re being honest here, this is STILL a very good fight, should it actually go down.
BoxingNews24.com

In Defense Of Rolly Romero

By Alex Fesl: Sometimes, I feel like boxing fans forget that boxing is supposed to be entertaining and compelling. You will often hear fight fans complain that certain boxers are boring and their fights put them to sleep. Often, all time greats like Floyd Mayweather Jr, Andre Ward, and Wladimir Klitschko are ridiculed by fight fans for their defensive styles. Current boxers like Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson are also criticized for their “safety first” approach to the sweet science.
bjpenndotcom

Jamahal Hill advises fellow UFC champion Alex Pereira to focus on his rematch with Israel Adesanya: “He was getting his ass whopped”

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has given Alex Pereira some advice ahead of his upcoming rematch with Israel Adesanya. Ever since capturing the belt at UFC 283, Jamahal Hill has been a man in high demand. ‘Sweet Dreams’ battered and bruised Glover Teixeira to become the new champion and now, plenty of potential challengers are lining up at his door.
Boxing Insider

De La Hoya Denies Reports That Prograis Is Potential New Opponent For Garcia

Contrary to rumors and reports,” Oscar De La Hoya tweeted on Wednesday. “@GoldenBoyBoxing is 100% trying to finalize #tankgarcia although @RPrograis fight with Ryan is very intriguing, we are focused on taking the #tankgarcia fight to the finish line.” This post was written in response to reports from solid sources that negotiations had gotten so bad between De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions that the much hoped for April 15th superfight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis might well fall through. Indeed, it was said that, Regis Prograis was now being looked at as a potential April 15 foe for Garcia.

