wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Challenges WWE Commentator To WrestleMania Match
The rivalry between WWE star Bayley and announcer Michael Cole has been growing for years, with the former women's champion taking the "feud" to the next level as a guest on "The Bump." Bayley answered a fan's question about a potential match with her rival. She responded by saying she'd love a match with Cole, revealing what the WWE announcer has to say to her every time she sees him backstage.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Once Screamed At WWE Superstar For Dropping Their Phone Backstage
Vince McMahon’s unhinged reputation proceeds him whatever he goes. Nobody wants to work for someone with an explosive personality, especially when they’re a perfectionist with dominant, controlling tendencies. Naturally, this led to several occasions when Vince McMahon blew up backstage for any number of reasons. WWE introduced a...
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Fame Tag Team reuniting next month
WWE Hall of Famers the Dudley Boyz (under Team 3D) will be appearing at the Icons of Wrestling Convention & Fanfest Spring Fling. Bubba Ray Dudley is currently working in IMPACT Wrestling under his Bully Ray Moniker in a feud with Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer. D-Von had been working in WWE since 2016, most recently as coach in NXT. D-Von announced his departure from WWE last month. He also noted that he and the company had decided to part ways.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes If Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns Is A One-Off, Fans Might Take It Out On Cody Rhodes
A WWE Hall of Famer believes if Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns is a one-off, fans might take it out on Cody Rhodes. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. This follows Zayn officially turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.
wrestletalk.com
Hall Of Famer’s Sons Hope To Be At WWE WrestleMania Tryouts
Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, have discussed their WWE aspirations ahead of WrestleMania week. The Hughes brothers, who wrestle as TNT, have been making names for themselves on the independent scene in recent years, and have appeared on AEW Dark numerous times since their AEW debuts in November 2020.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On JBL's WWE Status
For the past few months, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has accompanied Baron Corbin to the ring for his matches, touting the former United States Champion as the "Modern Day Wrestling God." However, JBL's opinion on Corbin drastically changed following his pinfall loss to Dexter Lumis on the February 6 edition of "WWE Raw," as he told Corbin backstage after the match that he was done with him. PWInsider have since reported that moving forward, JBL is not currently scheduled to be appearing on "Raw" or WWE TV at all moving forward.
Ric Flair, WWE Universe come together to wish Jerry Lawler well after medical emergency
When news that “The King” Jerry Lawler had suffered a medical emergency initially characterized as a stroke before later being characterized as a blood blockage to the right side of his brain by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, it sent shockwaves through the professional wrestling world. While...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reveals Process For WWE NXT Talent Appearing In The Royal Rumble
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Creative Development Shawn Michaels hosted a media event, which Wrestling Inc. attended, ahead of "NXT" Vengeance Day, answering questions regarding the future of the developmental brand he overlooks. "NXT" used to have a yearly call-up cycle, often taking place during the WWE Draft, after major pay-per-views, or through surprise Royal Rumble appearances. Since "NXT" was revamped, though, there has been a dip in that number due to the current crop of development talent's lack of experience. Furthermore, this year's men's Royal Rumble featured zero male talents from the black-and-gold brand.
wrestlinginc.com
Hornswoggle Names His Greatest WWE Match
Throughout his career Dylan "Hornswoggle" Postl has been able to create his share of highlights, whether it was getting inducted into D-Generation X, being Vince McMahon's illegitimate son, or his work with Finlay. However, when it comes to his in-ring career, there is one match that stands above the rest:...
Yardbarker
Seth Rollins calls John Cena the GOAT of pro wrestling
Seth Rollins and John Cena have had some notable matches while in WWE, including their SummerSlam bout in 2015, where Rollins went over Cena with the help of Jon Stewart. Cena is featured on the WWE 2K23 cover, where fans can play through some of the most legendary matches of his career.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Abandoned Plans For New Title At WrestleMania 39
A new report has suggested WWE has scrapped potential plans to create a major new championship at WrestleMania 39. For months – if not years – it had been rumoured that The Rock could be the one to come back to WWE and finally settle Roman Reigns’ claims about who sits at The Head of The Table once and for all. A major match between the two stars had been mooted for WrestleMania 39 as the event returns to Los Angeles, CA but that bout is now off the table.
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 Moments From Raw, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The Top 10 Monday Night Raw moments have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Lita, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from Raw Talk are also available on YouTube. Catch up...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Says AEW, ROH Video Library Is A Product In Demand, Predicts Rights Fees Increase For AEW TV
Tony Khan recently spoke with the folks from Uproxx Sports for an in-depth interview promoting upcoming All Elite Wrestling programming. During the discussion, the AEW and ROH President spoke about the in-demand product that is the video tape library for both promotions, as well as how he feels AEW TV rights fees will go up for the next contract.
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event
Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW going on air, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches:. - Dana Brooke def. Indi Hartwell in a Singles Match. - The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) def. The Creed...
rajah.com
Trish Stratus Talks About Two Names She Feels Belongs In WWE Hall Of Fame
Trish Stratus recently appeared as a guest on The Casual Conversations with The Classic for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about two names she feels belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame with her. Featured below are...
rajah.com
WWE Elimination Chamber Lineup (2/18/2023): New Match, Chamber Competitors Announced
You can officially pencil in some updates to the lineup for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view. During this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Montez Ford and Damian Priest qualified for the final two spots in the men's Elimination Chamber match, while Carmella emerged victorious in a fatal-four-way match to earn a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber bout.
rajah.com
Jerry "The King" Lawler Provides Update After Suffering Stroke, Photos Of Him In Hospital With Fellow WWE Legend
Another update has surfaced regarding the health of pro wrestling legend Jerry "The King" Lawler. The official Instagram account of the WWE Hall of Fame legend provided the following statement, along with some photos of "The King" in the hospital with fellow Memphis wrestling legend and fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend "The Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart.
rajah.com
Kamille Reveals She Is Interested In Defending The NWA Women’s Championship In ROH
NWA Women's World Champion Kamille recently appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk to talk about a number of topics such as how she is interested in defending her NWA Women’s World Championship in ROH. Kamille said:. “I think that realistically, maybe doing something with Ring of Honor or something...
rajah.com
Trish Stratus Reveals Her Dream Women's And Men's Survivor Series Teams
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who many considers as one of, if not the greatest female wrestler of all time, appeared on The Casual Conversations with The Classic to discuss a number of topics such as who she will pick to be a part of her dream Women's Survivor Series team.
