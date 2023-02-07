ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 19

Jim Haddock
5d ago

Not a 30 percent increase.Closer to 300 percent increase.The generous credit they will give us will pay about 1/5 or about $100 on next month’s $500 bill.Bill went from about $80 per month to almost $500 over the last 3 months.Governor Newsome’s answer is to have another useless do nothing investigation.

Reply
2
Chris Harris
5d ago

I don't care how they couch it or what they say about their supply chain... They gouged us and poor planning on their part does not and should not constitute and emergency or higher prices on our part.

Reply
2
Deborah Fry
5d ago

we're paying the fire bill & the 4 new VP's @ $500K each a year the CEO just hired

Reply(1)
4
Related
foxla.com

Californians begin receiving Climate Credit notices via email

LOS ANGELES - Did you get yours?. Some SoCalGas customers received an email Thursday notifying them of the upcoming California Climate Credit. "This month your natural gas bill will include a credit of $50.77 identified as the ‘California Climate Credit.’ Your household and millions of others throughout the state will receive this credit on your utility bills," the email read in part.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Recovery continues after 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Northern California coast

RIO DELL -- Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety repairs, the county said in a statement Tuesday. The county assisted about 117 households with temporary shelter and that program is no longer accepting new applications, but residents with red-tagged homes or certain yellow-tagged homes may be eligible for shelter voucher extensions. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck offshore on Dec. 20 and was followed by hundreds of aftershocks including a magnitude 5.4 on Jan. 1. Damage was largely focused on the small city of of Rio Dell. A recently approved City Council action on housing recovery noted that the 91 uninhabitable structures included 125 dwelling units and that nearly 300 people were displaced.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

State to layoff more than 300 California Men’s Colony staffers

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) plans to layoff more than 300 San Luis Obispo County employees as it closes most of California Men’s Colony West Facility, according to an email from a union representative. The state plans to cut 250 correctional officer, 23 sergeants, nine lieutenants,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

California trees are dying by the tens of millions

Drought and warm temperatures decimated California’s forests in 2022, according to a new report from U.S. Forest Service. An estimated 36.3 million trees across 2.6 million acres of federal, state, and private land died in California in 2022 “due to the cumulative impacts of extended drought, overstocked forest conditions, insect outbreaks, and disease,” the report […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

CalFresh's pandemic-related assistance set to expire

SACRAMENTO – Many Californians are bracing for tighter budgets ahead of a pandemic measure ending soon.Families receiving CalFresh benefits also qualified for extra money following the COVID-19 shutdowns. The expiration comes amid high costs of food, rent and gas.Stretching a dollar these days may be on the brink of snapping."We find more people needing to come get assistance with food because their budget is just not stretching," Amy Dierlam, a CalFresh outreach director for River City Food Bank.It was quiet inside the food bank's midtown location Monday, but it is already preparing for a possible influx of more people seeking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

CalFresh recipients losing monthly emergency allotment

Orange County residents will see lower CalFresh benefits starting in April due to the federal government’s enactment of the Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act. The federal law ends the authority for the state of California to issue CalFresh emergency allotments, effective February 28, 2023. Emergency allotments are an extra benefit in addition to regular CalFresh amounts and accounted for roughly $30 million a month for Orange County residents during the Public Health Emergency. As recipients are paid in arrears, their last emergency allotment will be issued in March payments to their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

California has 42% more female single homeowners than men

”Survey says” looks at various rankings and scorecards judging geographic locations while noting these grades are best seen as a mix of artful interpretation and data. Buzz: California has more single women homeowners than any other state. Source: My trusty spreadsheet analyzed 2021 homeownership stats – by gender and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
smchseagleeye.com

Atmospheric River hits the West Coast

Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy