Jim Haddock
5d ago
Not a 30 percent increase.Closer to 300 percent increase.The generous credit they will give us will pay about 1/5 or about $100 on next month’s $500 bill.Bill went from about $80 per month to almost $500 over the last 3 months.Governor Newsome’s answer is to have another useless do nothing investigation.
2
Chris Harris
5d ago
I don't care how they couch it or what they say about their supply chain... They gouged us and poor planning on their part does not and should not constitute and emergency or higher prices on our part.
2
Deborah Fry
5d ago
we're paying the fire bill & the 4 new VP's @ $500K each a year the CEO just hired
4
foxla.com
Californians begin receiving Climate Credit notices via email
LOS ANGELES - Did you get yours?. Some SoCalGas customers received an email Thursday notifying them of the upcoming California Climate Credit. "This month your natural gas bill will include a credit of $50.77 identified as the ‘California Climate Credit.’ Your household and millions of others throughout the state will receive this credit on your utility bills," the email read in part.
Apply for California CalWORKs: Cash and services available for needy families
Many of you living in California must have an idea that the state is too expensive. From its diverse landscapes to beautiful cities, and from the warm climate to friendly people, there is a lot to explore and enjoy in this part of the United States.
Programs offer assistance for those struggling with rising gas prices
As people in and around the Central Valley experience increasing gas and electric bills, Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing the federal government to look into the high natural gas prices.
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Low-income and don't own a car? Check if you can get $1,000 via new program
Unless you are living with family in a big city like Chicago or New York City, you will need your own car to go anywhere in the country. Most Americans own their personal vehicles that they use to travel miles. However, there are some people who cannot drive and prefer hiring a driver who can bring them anywhere.
californiaglobe.com
New Bill Proposes Giving $2,000 To Californians To Convert Gas-Powered Cars To Electric
A new bill proposes giving California residents a $2,000 rebate for converting their gas vehicle to an electric vehicle. However, auto experts question if conversions can happen as cheaply as claimed by the bill’s backers. Senate Bill 301, by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Canada Flintridge), would have the California...
Recovery continues after 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Northern California coast
RIO DELL -- Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety repairs, the county said in a statement Tuesday. The county assisted about 117 households with temporary shelter and that program is no longer accepting new applications, but residents with red-tagged homes or certain yellow-tagged homes may be eligible for shelter voucher extensions. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck offshore on Dec. 20 and was followed by hundreds of aftershocks including a magnitude 5.4 on Jan. 1. Damage was largely focused on the small city of of Rio Dell. A recently approved City Council action on housing recovery noted that the 91 uninhabitable structures included 125 dwelling units and that nearly 300 people were displaced.
Bargain buyers beware of this new used car scam
With used car prices so high these days, you want to get your money’s worth. A vehicle data company is warning buyers about a new scam on the horizon.
Food assistance benefits for millions of Californians will soon be slashed
SAN DIEGO — Those emergency allotments from the federal government to the California's CalFresh program will end this month, so that families will see the last boost to their benefits next month. As the federal COVID emergency declaration comes to an end, the additional federal assistance in food stamps...
IRS tax rate changes means more cash for California residents
In California, inflation is right around 8.2%, which is much higher than the average amount in other states. (source) Well, here some news that will likely encourage how you view 2023, which is when the new tax changes go into effect.
calcoastnews.com
State to layoff more than 300 California Men’s Colony staffers
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) plans to layoff more than 300 San Luis Obispo County employees as it closes most of California Men’s Colony West Facility, according to an email from a union representative. The state plans to cut 250 correctional officer, 23 sergeants, nine lieutenants,...
California trees are dying by the tens of millions
Drought and warm temperatures decimated California’s forests in 2022, according to a new report from U.S. Forest Service. An estimated 36.3 million trees across 2.6 million acres of federal, state, and private land died in California in 2022 “due to the cumulative impacts of extended drought, overstocked forest conditions, insect outbreaks, and disease,” the report […]
CalFresh's pandemic-related assistance set to expire
SACRAMENTO – Many Californians are bracing for tighter budgets ahead of a pandemic measure ending soon.Families receiving CalFresh benefits also qualified for extra money following the COVID-19 shutdowns. The expiration comes amid high costs of food, rent and gas.Stretching a dollar these days may be on the brink of snapping."We find more people needing to come get assistance with food because their budget is just not stretching," Amy Dierlam, a CalFresh outreach director for River City Food Bank.It was quiet inside the food bank's midtown location Monday, but it is already preparing for a possible influx of more people seeking...
oc-breeze.com
CalFresh recipients losing monthly emergency allotment
Orange County residents will see lower CalFresh benefits starting in April due to the federal government’s enactment of the Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act. The federal law ends the authority for the state of California to issue CalFresh emergency allotments, effective February 28, 2023. Emergency allotments are an extra benefit in addition to regular CalFresh amounts and accounted for roughly $30 million a month for Orange County residents during the Public Health Emergency. As recipients are paid in arrears, their last emergency allotment will be issued in March payments to their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
More stimulus checks before February 14 in California
California's stimulus payments, institutionally known as Middle Class Tax Refunds, have been delivered since October. And while the state has nearly finished mailing the amounts to residents, the last batch of stimulus checks should arrive in mailboxes in mid-February.
Silicon Valley
California has 42% more female single homeowners than men
”Survey says” looks at various rankings and scorecards judging geographic locations while noting these grades are best seen as a mix of artful interpretation and data. Buzz: California has more single women homeowners than any other state. Source: My trusty spreadsheet analyzed 2021 homeownership stats – by gender and...
spectrumnews1.com
IRS encourages California Middle Class Tax Refund recipients to delay filing 2022 taxes
LOS ANGELES — Three months after California started issuing Middle Class Tax Refund checks to 23 million state residents, the Internal Revenue Service is encouraging Californians to delay filing their taxes while it determines whether the payments are taxable. “We are working with state tax officials as quickly as...
KTVL
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
What if nobody claims California’s $2.04B Powerball jackpot?
It has been three months since a ticket matched the winning Powerball numbers for the $2.04 billion jackpot, and we still don't know who the winner is - and what if we never do?
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
