West Seneca, NY

Keep an eye on your home after Monday’s earthquake

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you live in West Seneca, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on your home after Monday morning’s earthquake, Town Supervisor Gary Dickson says.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which registered at magnitude 3.8, was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca. It occurred around 6:15 a.m. and was felt as far south as Orchard Park and as far north as Niagara Falls.

“If you have something that’s already weak that may have exasperated, so maybe a cracked pipe, something leaking out a pipe, or some broken brick, or a crack in your foundation or something like that,” Dickson said. “I think we probably don’t expect that, so take a walk and see for anything that looks out of place.”

Believe it or not, earthquake insurance is not automatically part of a New Yorker’s homeowner policy, according to AAA.

