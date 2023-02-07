ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MS

WJTV 12

Longtime Mississippi College Coach Honored

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi College honored longtime men’s basketball coach Don Lofton on Saturday. Lofton has been a part of the basketball program for 39 years with 15 of them coming as the head coach. As a head coach, Lofton won 220 games including a fantastic season in 2005-06 which had the Choctaws at an […]
CLINTON, MS
WLBT

JSU great named to Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson State football star was named to the Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame. According to JSU Athletics, the former defensive end Fernando Smith, who had a long NFL career, was honored with the selection Thursday. During his career as a JSU...
JACKSON, MS
weisradio.com

$50 Tagged Fish Caught In Bay Springs Maria Area

It seems the Bay Springs area is the place to catch tagged crappie in the Weiss Lake Improvement Association Crappie Rodeo now underway through April 30th. The event began on February 1 with 3 tagged fish caught in the Bay Springs area while fishing around docks and piers. The first two caught were worth $1000 each and the third being a $50 prize.
BAY SPRINGS, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

Monte’s Steakhouse in Brandon faces hardship

Business is booming for Monte Agho at his Monte’s Steak and Seafood on Old Fannin Road in Brandon. Despite great crowds that travel from all over the area to eat the famous “Voodoo Ribeye,” Agho, who has been owner and chef for more than 40 years is still facing a problem.
BRANDON, MS
actionnews5.com

Mississippi state officials gather for ‘The State of Black America’ forum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi state senators, representatives, Jackson Police Chief James Davis and U.S. Southern District of Mississippi judge Carlton Reeves assembled for a conference on Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, called “The State of Black America. Where do we go from here?”. This forum tackled many issues in...
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Inaugural ‘People’s Ball’ debuts in Laurel Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Mardi Gras festivities have been in Laurel for the past few years, but Saturday night marked a first with the city hosting its first ball. The People’s Ball hosted kings and queens of the People Society and kings and queens of Mobile at the Cameron Center.
LAUREL, MS
Jackson Free Press

Amid Hotel Flap, Fondren Labeled a Top ‘Endangered Historic Place’ in State

The trendy neighborhood that likes to bill itself as “Jackson’s hippest neighborhood” is now on the list of the “10 Most Endangered Historic Places in Mississippi.” Fondren joins a number of buildings and neighborhoods that are in dramatic stages of decay, from the abandoned Rodney in southwest Mississippi, to the Scott Ford Houses on Farish Street in Jackson, which once housed a slave woman and her daughter, a midwife.
JACKSON, MS
impact601.com

City honors local man’s legacy

The City of Laurel recently honored a longtime resident with a special day. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee issued a special proclamation declaring the Albert Ray Day in the City of Laurel. Ray, who was a longtime educator and community worker, died in November. Ray, 82, was remembered by many for...
LAUREL, MS
tourcounsel.com

Northpark | Shopping mall in Ridgeland, Mississippi

Northpark is a two-level enclosed shopping mall located on County Line Road in Ridgeland, Mississippi, United States. It is managed and co-owned by Pacific Retail Capital Partners. Mississippi’s premier indoor shopping destination, Northpark is home to more than 120 in-demand stores and specialty shops. A community hub and destination, Northpark recently completed a multi-million dollar redevelopment fusing Southern charm with modern reinvention.
RIDGELAND, MS
Magnolia State Live

Weather radar to be down for maintenance, date changed due to severe threat

The National Weather Service’s radar that covers a large portion of Mississippi will be down for several weeks due to an upgrade. Beginning February 17, 2023, the KDGX WSR-88D operated by NOAA’s National Weather Service in Jackson will be down for approximately two weeks for an important upgrade. Technicians will refurbish and replace the pedestal, one of the most critical components of the radar, which is necessary for antenna rotation and positioning to capture data in all directions.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Two injured in Thursday night McDowell Road shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A simple drive down McDowell Road turned into a nightmare for LaKeisha Taylor Thursday night after eleven recorded shots were fired into the vehicle she was in. Three people occupied the 2015 Toyota Elantra vehicle, including Taylor, her boyfriend, and her sister (the driver). The three...
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Five Tornadoes Confirmed, More Storms Next Week

The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornado touchdowns during Wednesday night’s severe weather. Two were in Simpson County, two in Lawrence County and the other in Walthall County. No significant damage was reported. Another round of severe storms is forecast for the middle of next week. NWS has...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
wdhn.com

Mississippi films lead to investigation of Jones County Sheriff’s Department

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigations are underway into the alleged misuse of Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) equipment and personnel in two movies. A 2016 movie, “The Hollow,” was filmed in various locations around Mississippi. The investigation alleges that an on-duty JCSD deputy, a member of the command staff, JCSD vehicles and equipment were used in the movie without the knowledge or approval of the Jones County Board of Supervisors.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

One injured in shooting on Queen Mary Lane in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured during a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened on Queen Mary Lane in Jackson. Officer Sam Brown said one person was injured in the shooting and taken to a local hospital. Police have not released any additional information about the suspect.
JACKSON, MS

