Read full article on original website
Related
Longtime Mississippi College Coach Honored
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi College honored longtime men’s basketball coach Don Lofton on Saturday. Lofton has been a part of the basketball program for 39 years with 15 of them coming as the head coach. As a head coach, Lofton won 220 games including a fantastic season in 2005-06 which had the Choctaws at an […]
Jackson State women make it eight straight with FAMU win
Lady Tigers continue to roll in SWAC play The post Jackson State women make it eight straight with FAMU win appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
tigerdroppings.com
MVSU Cheerleader Gets Ejected For Storming Onto The Court To Confront A Player
The MVSU vs. Alabama A&M game saw a cheerleader confront a player during the game. Here's what went down...
23 in a row! Forrest County AHS notches another win, beating Lawrence County for Region 7 title
BROOKLYN – The Aggie Express just keeps rolling down the road, carrying with it championship aspirations in Class 4A. Forrest County AHS, the state’s fourth-ranked team in the SB Live 4A rankings, used a sizzling second half to pull away from Lawrence County 50-43 in the boys championship game of ...
WLBT
JSU great named to Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson State football star was named to the Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame. According to JSU Athletics, the former defensive end Fernando Smith, who had a long NFL career, was honored with the selection Thursday. During his career as a JSU...
weisradio.com
$50 Tagged Fish Caught In Bay Springs Maria Area
It seems the Bay Springs area is the place to catch tagged crappie in the Weiss Lake Improvement Association Crappie Rodeo now underway through April 30th. The event began on February 1 with 3 tagged fish caught in the Bay Springs area while fishing around docks and piers. The first two caught were worth $1000 each and the third being a $50 prize.
biloxinewsevents.com
Monte’s Steakhouse in Brandon faces hardship
Business is booming for Monte Agho at his Monte’s Steak and Seafood on Old Fannin Road in Brandon. Despite great crowds that travel from all over the area to eat the famous “Voodoo Ribeye,” Agho, who has been owner and chef for more than 40 years is still facing a problem.
actionnews5.com
Mississippi state officials gather for ‘The State of Black America’ forum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi state senators, representatives, Jackson Police Chief James Davis and U.S. Southern District of Mississippi judge Carlton Reeves assembled for a conference on Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, called “The State of Black America. Where do we go from here?”. This forum tackled many issues in...
WDAM-TV
Inaugural ‘People’s Ball’ debuts in Laurel Saturday
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Mardi Gras festivities have been in Laurel for the past few years, but Saturday night marked a first with the city hosting its first ball. The People’s Ball hosted kings and queens of the People Society and kings and queens of Mobile at the Cameron Center.
Mississippi on flooding alert: Flood warning issued for multiple rivers, National Weather Service urges caution
Bullet points summary: National Weather Service provides updates on flooding situations in Mississippi for the residents to beware. Pearl river in Carthage expected to reach crest of 21.5 feet.
Jackson Free Press
Amid Hotel Flap, Fondren Labeled a Top ‘Endangered Historic Place’ in State
The trendy neighborhood that likes to bill itself as “Jackson’s hippest neighborhood” is now on the list of the “10 Most Endangered Historic Places in Mississippi.” Fondren joins a number of buildings and neighborhoods that are in dramatic stages of decay, from the abandoned Rodney in southwest Mississippi, to the Scott Ford Houses on Farish Street in Jackson, which once housed a slave woman and her daughter, a midwife.
impact601.com
City honors local man’s legacy
The City of Laurel recently honored a longtime resident with a special day. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee issued a special proclamation declaring the Albert Ray Day in the City of Laurel. Ray, who was a longtime educator and community worker, died in November. Ray, 82, was remembered by many for...
tourcounsel.com
Northpark | Shopping mall in Ridgeland, Mississippi
Northpark is a two-level enclosed shopping mall located on County Line Road in Ridgeland, Mississippi, United States. It is managed and co-owned by Pacific Retail Capital Partners. Mississippi’s premier indoor shopping destination, Northpark is home to more than 120 in-demand stores and specialty shops. A community hub and destination, Northpark recently completed a multi-million dollar redevelopment fusing Southern charm with modern reinvention.
Weather radar to be down for maintenance, date changed due to severe threat
The National Weather Service’s radar that covers a large portion of Mississippi will be down for several weeks due to an upgrade. Beginning February 17, 2023, the KDGX WSR-88D operated by NOAA’s National Weather Service in Jackson will be down for approximately two weeks for an important upgrade. Technicians will refurbish and replace the pedestal, one of the most critical components of the radar, which is necessary for antenna rotation and positioning to capture data in all directions.
WLBT
Two injured in Thursday night McDowell Road shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A simple drive down McDowell Road turned into a nightmare for LaKeisha Taylor Thursday night after eleven recorded shots were fired into the vehicle she was in. Three people occupied the 2015 Toyota Elantra vehicle, including Taylor, her boyfriend, and her sister (the driver). The three...
Mississippi Used Corporal Punishment in Schools 4,300 Times Last Year
Shortly after moving to Madison, Jamie Bardwell learned that the Madison County School District requires parents to opt out in writing from corporal punishment being used on their children, a fact she discovered from other students talking about it in her son’s class. “A kid got paddled, came back and told my son, and my […]
kicks96news.com
Five Tornadoes Confirmed, More Storms Next Week
The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornado touchdowns during Wednesday night’s severe weather. Two were in Simpson County, two in Lawrence County and the other in Walthall County. No significant damage was reported. Another round of severe storms is forecast for the middle of next week. NWS has...
WLBT
Hinds Co. woman becomes millionaire after claiming largest lottery prize in state history
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County woman has become an overnight millionaire after claiming the $4 million prize she won back in January. The Mississippi Lottery made the announcement Thursday, saying that they also visited with her and asked how she would be spending her newfound fortune. The...
wdhn.com
Mississippi films lead to investigation of Jones County Sheriff’s Department
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigations are underway into the alleged misuse of Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) equipment and personnel in two movies. A 2016 movie, “The Hollow,” was filmed in various locations around Mississippi. The investigation alleges that an on-duty JCSD deputy, a member of the command staff, JCSD vehicles and equipment were used in the movie without the knowledge or approval of the Jones County Board of Supervisors.
One injured in shooting on Queen Mary Lane in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured during a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened on Queen Mary Lane in Jackson. Officer Sam Brown said one person was injured in the shooting and taken to a local hospital. Police have not released any additional information about the suspect.
Comments / 0