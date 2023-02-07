The National Weather Service’s radar that covers a large portion of Mississippi will be down for several weeks due to an upgrade. Beginning February 17, 2023, the KDGX WSR-88D operated by NOAA’s National Weather Service in Jackson will be down for approximately two weeks for an important upgrade. Technicians will refurbish and replace the pedestal, one of the most critical components of the radar, which is necessary for antenna rotation and positioning to capture data in all directions.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO