Mark your calendars: Picking the top Central Mass. girls' basketball games of the week

There are plenty of great high school girls' basketball games slated for this week in Central Mass. If you're looking to watch some of the action, Jennifer Toland takes a look at some of the best of the bunch that can't be missed.

Marlborough at Shepherd Hill

6:30 p.m., Tuesday

In the first meeting between the Mid-Wach B teams, the Rams prevailed, 57-54, in an overtime thriller. Shepherd Hill has lost just once – a 17-point setback to Millbury – in its last 13 games. The Panthers entered the week coming off back-to-back wins over Oakmont Regional and Groton-Dunstable Regional.

Ayer-Shirley at Gardner

6 p.m., Thursday

The Panthers entered the week on a five-game winning streak. Among the victories was a 17-point triumph over the Wildcats, their Mid-Wach D rival, on Jan. 30. Gardner is looking to bounce back from a 20-point loss to West Boylston, the league’s top team.

Tantasqua at Grafton

6:30 p.m. Thursday

This SWCL A clash should be a good one. The Gators bounced back from their only loss, to Auburn, with convincing wins over Quaboag Regional and Worcester Tech, while Tantasqua entered the week on a three-game winning streak.

Nashoba at Westborough

6 p.m., Friday

The Wolves won the first meeting between the Mid-Wach B rivals, 67-41, as Emily Quinn and Izabel Bandini combined for 37 points and Nashoba pulled away with a dominant second half performance. The Rangers entered the week having won four of their last five.

Quaboag at Millbury

6:30 p.m., Friday

In last week’s three wins, the Cougars held their foes to an average of 19.6 points. SWCL C foe Millbury entered the week coming off a loss to Leominster, but before that had won six of seven, including victories over Shepherd Hill Regional and Auburn.

