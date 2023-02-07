Drew will have much more on this one coming shortly but for those of you that aren’t watching the Super Bowl I wanted to give you a place to vent your frustration. Purdue simply let this game slip away from them. Despite the lead hovering around 5-8 for most of the second half when the seconds ticked down it was Northwestern who was able to continue to find an offense while Purdue turned it over time and time again. Northwestern was led by Boo Buie with 26 and Chase Audige with 15.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO