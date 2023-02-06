ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chad Gable Looks Back On Former WWE Tag-Team Partner Jason Jordan Suffering Career-Ending Injury

Chad Gable recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, one-half of the Alpha Academy tag-team alongside Otis reflected back on his tag-team alongside Jason Jordan, American Alpha, as well as his memories of Jordan suffering an injury that ended his career and forced him to transition to being a WWE producer.
Liv Morgan Explains How Her Loss To Ronda Rousey At WWE Extreme Rules Has Affected Her

Liv Morgan recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star reflected back on her loss to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the WWE Extreme Rules 2023 premium live event.
Kamille Talks About Teaming With Top IMPACT Wrestling Stars For AAA World Cup

Kamille recently appeared as a guest on the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about teaming with top IMPACT Wrestling stars for the upcoming AAA World Cup. Featured below are some of the highlights. On...
Kurt Angle Reflects On Nearly Signing With UFC To Make Fight Debut, Names Dream MMA Opponents

Kurt Angle almost stepped inside the Octagon for a mixed martial arts fight. The Olympic gold medalist recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an interview, during which he reflected on his past negotiations with the Ultimate Fighting Championship to potentially make his MMA debut to find out how he would fare in the combat sports world.
Alundra Blayze Reveals How Raw Is XXX Appearance Happened

Alundra Blayze recently appeared as a guest on the Just ALYX program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer spoke about how her appearance at the WWE Monday Night Rae 30th Anniversary special event (Raw Is XXX) came about.
Bron Breakker Says His Respect For His Hall Of Fame Father Keeps Growing

Reigning WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on a variety of topics such as how his respect for his father WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner keeps growing because of what he has done for the pro wrestling business and now he's getting a taste of what his legendary father did.
Booker T On If He Will Ever Step Back In The Ring Again

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as his appearance at the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match and how he thinks that will be the last time people are ever going to see him compete inside of a ring again.
Bronson Reed Reflects On Getting Call From Paul "Triple H" Levesque To Return To WWE

Bronson Reed recently appeared as a guest on the "After the Bell with Corey Graves" podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his recent negotiations with Paul "Triple H" Levesque to make his return to WWE. “Triple H...
WWE Hall Of Famers Added To The Gathering IV In North Carolina

WWE Hall of Famers Abdullah the Butcher and Kevin Nash have been announced as guests at The Gathering IV in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to an announcment from Tmart Promotions, a Night to Remember Banquet will honor Abdullah the Butcher on August 4th, as well as Greg Gagne, and the late Verne Gagne.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Xavier Woods Nominated For 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award

Xavier Woods has been nominated for a Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Award. On Wednesday, it was announced that The New Day member and veteran WWE Superstar has been nominated for Favorite Male Creator Award for his work on his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. Other nominees in the category include Mr. Beast, Ryan’s...
Tyrus Reveals Top Talents He Would Like To Defend The NWA World Title Against

NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Tyrus recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a variety of topics such as which top pro wrestling talents he would like to defend the NWA World's Heavyweight Title against. Tyrus said:. “Top of my list would be Dustin Rhodes (talents that I’d like...
Reality Of Wrestling Announces Ivy Nile's Next Opponent

WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile officially has an oppenent at Saturday's Reality Of Wrestling event in Texas City, Texas. On February 11th, Nile will battle Promise Braxton in singles action, at the Booker T World Gym Arena. Check out the full announcment from ROW below:. The match will be Ivy...
TEXAS CITY, TX
MJF Critical Of Bill Goldberg's Promo Ability, Says "If You're A Jew, You Love MJF"

Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently appeared as a guest on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the reigning AEW World Champion spoke about being a Bill Goldberg fan and being a proud to be among a small list of Jewish world champions in pro wrestling history.

