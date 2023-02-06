Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Chad Gable Looks Back On Former WWE Tag-Team Partner Jason Jordan Suffering Career-Ending Injury
Chad Gable recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, one-half of the Alpha Academy tag-team alongside Otis reflected back on his tag-team alongside Jason Jordan, American Alpha, as well as his memories of Jordan suffering an injury that ended his career and forced him to transition to being a WWE producer.
rajah.com
John Morrison Reflects On WrestleMania 37 Match, Offers High-Praise To Hip-Hop Artist Bad Bunny
John Morrison recently spoke with Denise Salcedo for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the longtime pro wrestling veteran reflected back on his WrestleMania 37 match that involved Bad Bunny. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he offers high praise...
rajah.com
Liv Morgan Explains How Her Loss To Ronda Rousey At WWE Extreme Rules Has Affected Her
Liv Morgan recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star reflected back on her loss to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the WWE Extreme Rules 2023 premium live event.
rajah.com
Kamille Talks About Teaming With Top IMPACT Wrestling Stars For AAA World Cup
Kamille recently appeared as a guest on the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about teaming with top IMPACT Wrestling stars for the upcoming AAA World Cup. Featured below are some of the highlights. On...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reflects On Nearly Signing With UFC To Make Fight Debut, Names Dream MMA Opponents
Kurt Angle almost stepped inside the Octagon for a mixed martial arts fight. The Olympic gold medalist recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an interview, during which he reflected on his past negotiations with the Ultimate Fighting Championship to potentially make his MMA debut to find out how he would fare in the combat sports world.
rajah.com
Cody Rhodes Says He Would Love To Present The Dusty Rhodes Classic Trophy To The Tournament Winners
Top WWE Star and winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes had a conversation with Inside The Ropes on a number of topics such as how the WWE continues honoring the legacy of his legendary father "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes with his A&E Biography and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament.
rajah.com
Alundra Blayze Reveals How Raw Is XXX Appearance Happened
Alundra Blayze recently appeared as a guest on the Just ALYX program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer spoke about how her appearance at the WWE Monday Night Rae 30th Anniversary special event (Raw Is XXX) came about.
rajah.com
Bron Breakker Says His Respect For His Hall Of Fame Father Keeps Growing
Reigning WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on a variety of topics such as how his respect for his father WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner keeps growing because of what he has done for the pro wrestling business and now he's getting a taste of what his legendary father did.
rajah.com
Booker T On If He Will Ever Step Back In The Ring Again
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as his appearance at the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match and how he thinks that will be the last time people are ever going to see him compete inside of a ring again.
rajah.com
Chris Jericho Explains How J.A.S. Appearance At PWG's Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Happened
How did Chris Jericho and the rest of his Jericho Appreciation Society group from All Elite Wrestling end up at the Pro Wrestling Guerilla Battle of Los Angeles 2023 event this year?. "The Ocho" spoke about this at length during the latest installment of his official podcast, "Talk Is Jericho."
rajah.com
Fred Rosser Talks About Mercedes Mone's NJPW Debut, Praises New Format For NJPW STRONG
Fred Rosser recently spoke with the New Japan Pro Wrestling website for an interview. During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar known as Darren Young spoke about the new format for NJPW STRONG, as well as his thoughts on the upcoming in-ring debut of Mercedes Mone. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Bronson Reed Reflects On Getting Call From Paul "Triple H" Levesque To Return To WWE
Bronson Reed recently appeared as a guest on the "After the Bell with Corey Graves" podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his recent negotiations with Paul "Triple H" Levesque to make his return to WWE. “Triple H...
rajah.com
Willow Nightingale Says She Is Living Her Dream In AEW, Refuses To Let Success Get To Her Head
Willow Nightingale recently appeared as a guest on the "Excuse Me! with Vickie Guerrero" podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the All Elite Wrestling women's contender spoke about living her dream in AEW, how she refuses to let success get to her head and more.
rajah.com
WWE Hall Of Famers Added To The Gathering IV In North Carolina
WWE Hall of Famers Abdullah the Butcher and Kevin Nash have been announced as guests at The Gathering IV in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to an announcment from Tmart Promotions, a Night to Remember Banquet will honor Abdullah the Butcher on August 4th, as well as Greg Gagne, and the late Verne Gagne.
rajah.com
Malakai Black Reveals He Made A Request To Tony Khan That He Start Holding House Shows For AEW
Top AEW Star Malakai Black recently appeared on the HardLORE podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how it was him who requested AEW President and CEO Tony Khan to start holding house shows for All Elite Wrestling. Malakai Black said:. “It was at my request that...
rajah.com
Xavier Woods Nominated For 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award
Xavier Woods has been nominated for a Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Award. On Wednesday, it was announced that The New Day member and veteran WWE Superstar has been nominated for Favorite Male Creator Award for his work on his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. Other nominees in the category include Mr. Beast, Ryan’s...
rajah.com
Tyrus Reveals Top Talents He Would Like To Defend The NWA World Title Against
NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Tyrus recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a variety of topics such as which top pro wrestling talents he would like to defend the NWA World's Heavyweight Title against. Tyrus said:. “Top of my list would be Dustin Rhodes (talents that I’d like...
rajah.com
Reality Of Wrestling Announces Ivy Nile's Next Opponent
WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile officially has an oppenent at Saturday's Reality Of Wrestling event in Texas City, Texas. On February 11th, Nile will battle Promise Braxton in singles action, at the Booker T World Gym Arena. Check out the full announcment from ROW below:. The match will be Ivy...
rajah.com
Teddy Long Says Brock Lesnar Didn't Need To Be Paired With Paul Heyman But Their Pairing Worked
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on The Wrestling Time Machine to speak about a variety of topics such as why Brock Lesnar didn't really need to be paired with Paul Heyman as he didn't need a mouthpiece since Brock can talk by himself, but their pairing still worked.
rajah.com
MJF Critical Of Bill Goldberg's Promo Ability, Says "If You're A Jew, You Love MJF"
Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently appeared as a guest on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the reigning AEW World Champion spoke about being a Bill Goldberg fan and being a proud to be among a small list of Jewish world champions in pro wrestling history.
