One Killed, Two Injured in Fatal Plymouth House Fire
PLYMOUTH — One person has died and two other residents were injured in an early morning house fire in Plymouth on Friday. The Plymouth Fire Department responded to a Life Alert notification at 41 Post N Rail Ave. at 5:24 a.m. Friday, according to a joint statement from Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley, Police Chief Dana Flynn, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and County D.A. Timothy Cruz.
Acushnet Rollover Crash Sends Two 18-Year-Olds to the Hospital
ACUSHNET (WBSM) — Two 18-year-old men were taken to the hospital – one via MedFlight – following a rollover crash in Acushnet this afternoon. At about 2:40 p.m., a 911 call came in regarding a single-vehicle crash on Robinson Road. First responders arrived to find a vehicle on its roof on the south side of the road.
New Bedford Rt. 18 Temporarily Closed After Truck Carrying Excavator Smashes Overpass
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford drivers will have to find a way around Rt. 18 northbound at Elm Street, after MassDOT announced Thursday that the road is closed for an emergency inspection. The state transportation agency took the emergency measure after a crash this morning in which a truck...
Taunton Armed Robbery Suspects Caught in Brockton
BROCKTON — Three teenagers were caught allegedly "racing" in Brockton with two guns on suspicion of involvement in an armed robbery and shooting in Taunton, according to police. Brockton police said "a future tragedy was averted" when detectives seized the two guns and ammunition and arrested the three teens,...
New Charges for Man Accused of Killing Middleboro Woman in Taunton Car Crash
TAUNTON — The 34-year-old man accused of second degree murder and motor vehicle homicide in the death of Lori Ann Medeiros of Middleboro last year has been charged with multiple drug trafficking and firearms offenses. Hector Bannister-Sanchez of Norton and Medford was indicted last week on the new charges...
Bullets Found at New Bedford Middle School
NEW BEDFORD — Two bullets were found on the grounds of Keith Middle School in New Bedford late last month, resulting in a search involving police and local K-9 units. WBSM News received an anonymous tip that law enforcement officials had searched the area on Jan. 26 after the bullets were discovered.
Bristol Black Collective Offers Programs in Fall River [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The Bristol Black Collective is up and running in Fall River, but the newly-formed nonprofit organization hopes to expand its reach to all corners of Bristol County. The Collective's Tia Castellano joined Townsquare Sunday this week to talk about the organization and its plans for the future. "There have been...
New Bedford Burglar Sentenced to Prison Time
NEW BEDFORD — A 49-year-old New Bedford man described by the Bristol County District Attorney's Office as a career criminal will spend up to seven and a half years in state prison for two separate New Bedford house break-ins. Kevin Souto pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of...
New Bedford Seeks Input for 10-Year Plan at Open House Event
NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — The City of New Bedford is asking its residents to provide input for its 10-year comprehensive plan. At an open house at the Alfred J. Gomes Elementary School on Saturday morning, the public gave feedback on what issues or policies the city should prioritize for the plan.
New Bedford Housing Authority Sues Union Over Fired Employee
NEW BEDFORD — A Bristol County court may soon be deciding the fate of a former New Bedford Housing Authority employee who was fired after police had to be called to the office to remove him during an altercation in 2021. Brian Andrade later submitted a union grievance over...
New Bedford-Based Arlan’s Was a National Department Store Chain
Arlan's Department Store was a discount department store chain that was founded right here in New Bedford. I remember shopping at Arlan's with my parents when I was a kid. They usually bought me a bag of freshly-popped popcorn on the way into the store to keep me occupied so that they might shop in peace.
This Fairhaven Monument Wasn’t Always in This Spot
If you drive down Route 6 in Fairhaven, you’ve probably driven by this monument many times, but never taken a moment to reflect on who it honors – or how it got there. The Henry Huttleston Rogers monument on property of Fairhaven High School, right at the corner of Route 6 and Main Street, is a fitting memorial to the town’s great benefactor.
Raynham Horse Took a Nap But It Was His Legs That Fell Asleep
Have you ever seen a horse taking a snooze on the ground?. Unless you're on a farm or at a horse track, chances are you probably haven't, unless you saw George the Raynham horse try to get up after a nap. The irony is, it was George's four legs that...
Fairhaven’s Donut Factory Expanding to Westport
The Donut Factory is expanding. The Fairhaven shop took to social media Wednesday to announce it's opening a Westport location soon. Anyone who has ever been to the Howland Road location knows this place hits the sweet spot in so many ways, and not just when it comes to donuts. So, imagine the excitement when we found out a while back that a new location was coming.
Some Not So Fabuloso News for the SouthCoast’s Favorite Cleaner
It's hard to say how Fabuloso became SouthCoast's No. 1 cleaning product, but I can't imagine there are many people around here who would dispute it. Walk into nearly any restaurant on the SouthCoast. If the server or host wipes down the table, you know they'll be using Fabuloso. The...
When New Bedford-Area Food Shopping Meant a Visit to Almacs
My first supermarket memories have to be of A&P. There was an A&P, or Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, on Acushnet Avenue in New Bedford that I can recall going to with my mother in the 1960s when I was just a little tyke. A&P had a conveyor system...
Fairhaven Gas Station Displays Unbeatable Price
I'm not sure what it is between me and weird things involving gas prices, but it happened again last night. I was in Fairhaven and I needed gas, so I stopped into the new Bridge Street Mobil station. I jumped out of the car and started filling up my tank when my son rolled down the window and said, "Dad, check out the prices."
Westport Police Catch Suspected Mail Thief
WESTPORT — Westport police have arrested a man suspected of stealing Christmas presents and personal information from the mail in a series of thefts reported since November. Police said detectives searched a 73 Cornell Rd. home on Monday, Feb. 6 and took 51-year-old John Taylor III into custody without incident.
Many Died When Providence-Bound S.S. Narragansett Burned, Sank
The closing minutes of Friday, June 11, 1880, were shrouded in thick fog on Long Island Sound. The events of that evening would stun the nation and launch one man's year-long mission to kill an American president. Here is how it all unfolded. Between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on June...
Meet New Bedford’s Pizza Buckaroo
New Bedford's Arnie Messini Mendes – who goes by Arnluigi Mendenelli on Facebook – has a deep-dish passion for pizza. "About three years ago, I got the inspiration to review America's favorite food from watching Dave Portnoy's very popular one-bite pizza reviews," Mendes said. As a fan of...
