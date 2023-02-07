ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

One Killed, Two Injured in Fatal Plymouth House Fire

PLYMOUTH — One person has died and two other residents were injured in an early morning house fire in Plymouth on Friday. The Plymouth Fire Department responded to a Life Alert notification at 41 Post N Rail Ave. at 5:24 a.m. Friday, according to a joint statement from Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley, Police Chief Dana Flynn, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and County D.A. Timothy Cruz.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Acushnet Rollover Crash Sends Two 18-Year-Olds to the Hospital

ACUSHNET (WBSM) — Two 18-year-old men were taken to the hospital – one via MedFlight – following a rollover crash in Acushnet this afternoon. At about 2:40 p.m., a 911 call came in regarding a single-vehicle crash on Robinson Road. First responders arrived to find a vehicle on its roof on the south side of the road.
ACUSHNET, MA
Taunton Armed Robbery Suspects Caught in Brockton

BROCKTON — Three teenagers were caught allegedly "racing" in Brockton with two guns on suspicion of involvement in an armed robbery and shooting in Taunton, according to police. Brockton police said "a future tragedy was averted" when detectives seized the two guns and ammunition and arrested the three teens,...
BROCKTON, MA
Bullets Found at New Bedford Middle School

NEW BEDFORD — Two bullets were found on the grounds of Keith Middle School in New Bedford late last month, resulting in a search involving police and local K-9 units. WBSM News received an anonymous tip that law enforcement officials had searched the area on Jan. 26 after the bullets were discovered.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
New Bedford Burglar Sentenced to Prison Time

NEW BEDFORD — A 49-year-old New Bedford man described by the Bristol County District Attorney's Office as a career criminal will spend up to seven and a half years in state prison for two separate New Bedford house break-ins. Kevin Souto pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
This Fairhaven Monument Wasn’t Always in This Spot

If you drive down Route 6 in Fairhaven, you’ve probably driven by this monument many times, but never taken a moment to reflect on who it honors – or how it got there. The Henry Huttleston Rogers monument on property of Fairhaven High School, right at the corner of Route 6 and Main Street, is a fitting memorial to the town’s great benefactor.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Fairhaven’s Donut Factory Expanding to Westport

The Donut Factory is expanding. The Fairhaven shop took to social media Wednesday to announce it's opening a Westport location soon. Anyone who has ever been to the Howland Road location knows this place hits the sweet spot in so many ways, and not just when it comes to donuts. So, imagine the excitement when we found out a while back that a new location was coming.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Fairhaven Gas Station Displays Unbeatable Price

I'm not sure what it is between me and weird things involving gas prices, but it happened again last night. I was in Fairhaven and I needed gas, so I stopped into the new Bridge Street Mobil station. I jumped out of the car and started filling up my tank when my son rolled down the window and said, "Dad, check out the prices."
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Westport Police Catch Suspected Mail Thief

WESTPORT — Westport police have arrested a man suspected of stealing Christmas presents and personal information from the mail in a series of thefts reported since November. Police said detectives searched a 73 Cornell Rd. home on Monday, Feb. 6 and took 51-year-old John Taylor III into custody without incident.
WESTPORT, MA
Meet New Bedford’s Pizza Buckaroo

New Bedford's Arnie Messini Mendes – who goes by Arnluigi Mendenelli on Facebook – has a deep-dish passion for pizza. "About three years ago, I got the inspiration to review America's favorite food from watching Dave Portnoy's very popular one-bite pizza reviews," Mendes said. As a fan of...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
