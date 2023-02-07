The Donut Factory is expanding. The Fairhaven shop took to social media Wednesday to announce it's opening a Westport location soon. Anyone who has ever been to the Howland Road location knows this place hits the sweet spot in so many ways, and not just when it comes to donuts. So, imagine the excitement when we found out a while back that a new location was coming.

FAIRHAVEN, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO