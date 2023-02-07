Read full article on original website
Chad Gable Looks Back On Former WWE Tag-Team Partner Jason Jordan Suffering Career-Ending Injury
Chad Gable recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, one-half of the Alpha Academy tag-team alongside Otis reflected back on his tag-team alongside Jason Jordan, American Alpha, as well as his memories of Jordan suffering an injury that ended his career and forced him to transition to being a WWE producer.
WWE NXT Results (2/7/2023): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
Tonight's installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program will feature the fallout from the NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event from over the weekend. On tap for tonight's show is Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz, as well as a "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Bayley and Toxic Attraction.
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday's episode of WWE RAW saw Becky Lynch face Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during this past Monday night's episode of WWE RAW. Below is the full list...
Various News: Former WWE Superstars Set For Comic-Con Appearance, Seth Freakin' Rollins On SiriusXM (Video)
Earlier this week, WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Seth "Freakin" Rollins spoke with SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio:. Rollins will battle Austin Theory, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, and Montex Ford on February 18th, in a United States Championship Elimination Chamber match. -- In other news from the...
Jimmy Korderas Critiques Latest Monday Night Raw (Video)
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas has shared his thoughts on the latest edition of Monday Night Raw. During his weekly Reffin' Rant, Korderas praised the promo segment that invovled 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match winner Cody Rhodes, as well as the Special Counsel to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Paul Heyman.
WWE News: Top 10 Moments From Raw, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The Top 10 Monday Night Raw moments have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Lita, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from Raw Talk are also available on YouTube. Catch up...
WWE Hall Of Famers Added To The Gathering IV In North Carolina
WWE Hall of Famers Abdullah the Butcher and Kevin Nash have been announced as guests at The Gathering IV in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to an announcment from Tmart Promotions, a Night to Remember Banquet will honor Abdullah the Butcher on August 4th, as well as Greg Gagne, and the late Verne Gagne.
IMPACT, NJPW Announce Plans For Co-Promoted Special Event During WWE WrestleMania Week
WrestleMania Week always brings the best every pro wrestling promotion has every year. This year is no different. On Wednesday, IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a press release to announce a co-promoted special live event scheduled for WrestleMania Week. Check out the official announcement below. IMPACT Wrestling...
WWE News: Main Event Lineup, Nikki Bella Says I Do Preview (Video)
WWE Main Event (2/9) -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do will air on the E! Network tonight. Catch a preview of the show by viewing the footage below:. Tensions are high as Nikki says goodbye to Artem and Matteo who...
WWE News: Superstar Spotted In Phoenix Ahead Of Super Bowl, Latest WWE Top 10 (Video)
-- Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, a Monday Night Raw Superstar has been spotted in Phoenix, Arizona. According to a report from PWInsider, Two-Time WWE Grand Slam Champion The Miz is in “Valley of the Sun." Super Bowl LVII kicks off on Sunday evening. -- In other World Wrestling...
New Title Match Announced For AEW Rampage, Tony Khan Comments
You can officially pencil in a new championship match for this week's edition of AEW Rampage. Ahead of this week's installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, a showdown pitting "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy one-on-one against Lee Moriarty with the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on-the-line has been announced.
The Undertaker Offers High-Praise For Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn & The Bloodline (Video)
The Undertaker recently appeared as a guest on Sportsnet’s Tim & Friends program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE legend offered high-praise for the ongoing story line in WWE involving Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn and The Bloodline when asked if he still watches the product.
Trish Stratus Reveals Her Dream Women's And Men's Survivor Series Teams
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who many considers as one of, if not the greatest female wrestler of all time, appeared on The Casual Conversations with The Classic to discuss a number of topics such as who she will pick to be a part of her dream Women's Survivor Series team.
Trish Stratus Talks About Two Names She Feels Belongs In WWE Hall Of Fame
Trish Stratus recently appeared as a guest on The Casual Conversations with The Classic for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about two names she feels belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame with her. Featured below are...
WWE RAW Viewership Down Big From Last Week's Show, Draws The Third-Highest Total Audience Of The Year
Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network was able to draw a total of 1.866 million viewers, with a 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is down 11.73% from last week’s viewership of 2.114 million viewers for the post-Royal Rumble episode.
Liv Morgan Explains How Her Loss To Ronda Rousey At WWE Extreme Rules Has Affected Her
Liv Morgan recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star reflected back on her loss to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the WWE Extreme Rules 2023 premium live event.
Teddy Long Says Brock Lesnar Didn't Need To Be Paired With Paul Heyman But Their Pairing Worked
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on The Wrestling Time Machine to speak about a variety of topics such as why Brock Lesnar didn't really need to be paired with Paul Heyman as he didn't need a mouthpiece since Brock can talk by himself, but their pairing still worked.
Mick Foley Says It Is Really Important For WWE To Treat Sami Zayn Correctly In His Current Storyline
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how he thinks Sami Zayn will be receiving one of the biggest ovations ever in his hometown of Montreal at Elimination Chamber as well as how WWE should really be careful in how they treat Sami as fans can be upset and take it out on Cody Rhodes.
AEW News: Event Pre-Sale Codes, Bully Ray Praises AEW Dynamite Match
-- Two All Elite Wrestling pre-sales are now ongoing. On April 12th, AEW will set up shop at the UW-Panther Arena in Milwaukee, where fans can use the code CRED89B. The stars of All Elite Wrestling will head east to the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh on April 19th, where the pre-sale code is NYYCONV.
Gigi Dolin Shows Aftermath Of Kick Heard Round The World From Tuesday's NXT (Photo), Jacy Jane Gloats
Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT featured "the kick heard 'round the world!" Toxic Attraction duo had their own version of The Rockers on The Barber Shop heel turn segment on the post-NXT Vengeance Day edition of NXT on USA this week, as Jacy Jane turned on Gigi Dolin, blasting her former tag-team partner with a vicious kick during the main event "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Bayley.
