ComicBook

The Undertaker Reveals What He Told Bray Wyatt at WWE Raw XXX

The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared a "passing of the torch" moment during Monday Night Raw's 30th Anniversary special last month, concluding with a moment where "The Deadman" whispered something to Wyatt before leaving the ring. Wyatt was asked about the interaction during Royal Rumble weekend but consistently declined to reveal what was said. The ...
wrestletalk.com

Hall Of Famer’s Sons Hope To Be At WWE WrestleMania Tryouts

Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, have discussed their WWE aspirations ahead of WrestleMania week. The Hughes brothers, who wrestle as TNT, have been making names for themselves on the independent scene in recent years, and have appeared on AEW Dark numerous times since their AEW debuts in November 2020.
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
ringsidenews.com

JBL Walks Out On Baron Corbin During WWE RAW

Baron Corbin honed his craft in Triple H’s version of NXT. The three-time Golden Gloves winner got a major push on the main roster that saw an unfortunate ending. It appears that his alliance with JBL may be over as well. Baron Corbin squared off against Dexter Lumis on...
ComicBook

WWE Hall of Famer Written Off WWE TV

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) officially cut ties with Baron Corbin on this week's Monday Night Raw. Layfield first returned to WWE programming back in October and proclaimed Corbin as the "New Wrestling God" of the WWE. The alliance resulted in Corbin picking up a few singles wins on Raw, but ever ...
ComicBook

WWE Raw: Reason For Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman Segment Revealed

The Rhodes to WrestleMania is in full effect. Cody Rhodes made his long-awaited return to WWE at January's WWE Royal Rumble, outlasting 29 other superstars in the men's multi-man battle royal to punch his ticket to WWE WrestleMania 39. While past years have left the Rumble winner with a choice of opponent at the grandest ...
PWMania

Eight Matches Confirmed for AEW Dark; Former WWE and MLW Star to Debut

For tonight’s AEW Dark episode, eight matches have been announced. EJ Nduka, a former WWE and MLW star, makes his AEW debut tonight against Konosuke Takeshita, who is preparing to face AEW World Champion MJF in a World Title Eliminator Match on Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite.
ClutchPoints

Cody Rhodes is Focused on Roman Reigns And Not The Rock’s Potential WWE Return

The winner of the Royal Rumble is guaranteed a world championship match at WrestleMania. In the past, the road to WrestleMania was pretty simple for whoever won the Royal Rumble match. You pick the world champion of your choosing, and the match is set. This year is a little different, though. Technically Roman Reigns is the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. Although Reigns has both belts around his shoulders, that doesn’t mean he’ll always defend them as one. You can’t count out Cody Rhodes.
ringsidenews.com

Vince McMahon Once Screamed At WWE Superstar For Dropping Their Phone Backstage

Vince McMahon’s unhinged reputation proceeds him whatever he goes. Nobody wants to work for someone with an explosive personality, especially when they’re a perfectionist with dominant, controlling tendencies. Naturally, this led to several occasions when Vince McMahon blew up backstage for any number of reasons. WWE introduced a...
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Abandoned Plans For New Title At WrestleMania 39

A new report has suggested WWE has scrapped potential plans to create a major new championship at WrestleMania 39. For months – if not years – it had been rumoured that The Rock could be the one to come back to WWE and finally settle Roman Reigns’ claims about who sits at The Head of The Table once and for all. A major match between the two stars had been mooted for WrestleMania 39 as the event returns to Los Angeles, CA but that bout is now off the table.
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Believes This Will Be A Test For John Cena

It has been rumored for many weeks that John Cena could be featured on this year's WrestleMania card. That speculation has recently intensified, as it's been said that the 16-time world champion is now "locked in" for a match against reigning WWE United States Champion Austin Theory at the big two-night event in Los Angeles. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has weighed in with his thoughts on the potential clash.
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Star Discusses Signing With IMPACT Wrestling

A former WWE star has discussed signing with IMPACT Wrestling. At IMPACT Bound For Glory 2022, Dirty Dango made his return to IMPACT Wrestling to challenge Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. As previously reported, PWInsider revealed on January 31 that Dango had officially signed with IMPACT. Speaking on...
rajah.com

Trish Stratus Talks About Two Names She Feels Belongs In WWE Hall Of Fame

Trish Stratus recently appeared as a guest on The Casual Conversations with The Classic for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about two names she feels belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame with her. Featured below are...
rajah.com

Trish Stratus Reveals Her Dream Women's And Men's Survivor Series Teams

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who many considers as one of, if not the greatest female wrestler of all time, appeared on The Casual Conversations with The Classic to discuss a number of topics such as who she will pick to be a part of her dream Women's Survivor Series team.
wrestletalk.com

Trish Stratus Names Which Legends Should Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Trish Stratus has revealed what legend should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. On the January 26 edition of IMPACT Wrestling, Tara, also known as Victoria in WWE, returned to the ring in a tag team match with Gisele Shaw against Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz. This marked Victoria’s first in-ring appearance since her WWE return in the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble.
rajah.com

Cody Rhodes Addresses Viral Photo With Top AEW Star Backstage At Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes recently spoke with the folks from Inside The Ropes for an interview. During the discussion, "The American Nightmare" sounded off on the viral photo of himself and top AEW performer Ricky Starks from the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event last month. Featured below is an excerpt...

