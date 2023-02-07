A Joshua Tree retreat comprised of multiple domes is for sale at $2.12 million. Dubbed “Bonita Domes,” the one-of-a-kind compound is currently a short-term rental that fetches a nightly rate of $780. It spans 1,339-square-foot across a nearly 2-acre lot with a swimming pool and spa, outdoor gazebo kitchen and a temple that Airbnbers “use for meditation purposes,” said James Bianco of Coldwell Banker Realty, the listing agent.

2 DAYS AGO