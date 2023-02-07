ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BSO: 15-year-old girl missing from Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes. According to authorities, Ja’lisiah Henderson was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Thursday near the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street. Deputies continue investigation of North...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
cbs12.com

Two people rescued from canoe in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were rescued from the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge Area on Sunday. On the afternoon of Feb. 12, crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called after receiving reports of two people stranded in a canoe taking on water. Crews found the people,...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Gardens hit and run crash, two dead

MIAMI - A driver who struck and killed two women late Sunday night in Miami Gardens has been arrested. The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 16300 block of NW 42nd Avenue. According to police, the driver of a silver Infinity was heading south when he hit the two women who were walking in the middle of a lane. The driver reportedly stopped, got out of the vehicle, and then took off on foot. He was taken into custody a short time later. Both women died of their injuries. The family of one of the women said they are devastated by the loss of the 19-year-old. "She was a great, quiet, humble girl. Very respectful," said one woman. "It's sad that her life was just taken just that quick over nothing. It's just hard as a family, it's very devastating," said another family member. Both women were first-year students at Florida Memorial University. The university said they are providing grief counseling for all students, staff, and faculty. They will also hold a group prayer at noon to remember the lives of the students and to pray for the campus.  
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WPBF News 25

Two shot, one killed in Fort Pierce shooting

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened earlier this week, claiming the life of a 21-year-old Fort Pierce man and injuring a Palm Beach County resident. In a news release Friday, officials said police officers heard gunshots around 5:09 p.m. Thursday.
FORT PIERCE, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot by Boyfriend in Lauderhill

The Lauderhill Police Department is investigating after they received a call early Saturday morning that a woman had been shot, officials said. The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. near the 5300 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderhill. When police arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

2 dead, 2 injured in crash in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead and two others injured in northwest Miami-Dade Friday night. It happened around 11:45 p.m. along Northwest 27th Avenue and 111th Street, across from the Miami-Dade College’s north campus. Miami-Dade police were seen blocking off...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

One Dead, One Wounded, in Latest Fort Pierce Shooting

Fort Pierce - Friday February 10, 2023: A 21 year old man was shot and killed in Fort Pierce late Thursday afternoon, a second 31-old was wounded in the same shooting. A release from the Fort Pierce Police Department states that officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 600 block of Dundas Court around 5:09 p.m. Thursday.
FORT PIERCE, FL
NBC Miami

2 Women Dead, Driver Arrested, After Hit-and-Run in Miami Gardens

The Miami Gardens Police Department is investigating after a hit-and-run driver killed two women Sunday night, officials said. The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 16300 block of NW 42nd Avenue. According to police, the driver of a silver, Infiniti was traveling southbound on NW 42nd Avenue,...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Man shot at apartment complex in Broward County

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning. The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex off County Line Road near Southwest 52nd Avenue. “Upon our arrival, we did observe a Black male laying in the hallway on the...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
850wftl.com

20-year-old college student missing from Belle Glade area

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL– The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old. Tyrone Miles has been missing since Feb. 7. Officials say he was last seen in Belle Glade around 5 a.m. near 5th Street. His father reported...
BELLE GLADE, FL
cw34.com

Deputies looking for missing, endangered man last seen in Lantana

LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are attempting to locate a missing and endangered 22-year-old man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Wannya Gary Robert Bell, 22, was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 21 on Pine Street in Lantana. It wasn't until Tuesday, Feb. 7 when he was reported missing by his grandmother.
LANTANA, FL

