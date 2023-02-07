MIAMI - A driver who struck and killed two women late Sunday night in Miami Gardens has been arrested. The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 16300 block of NW 42nd Avenue. According to police, the driver of a silver Infinity was heading south when he hit the two women who were walking in the middle of a lane. The driver reportedly stopped, got out of the vehicle, and then took off on foot. He was taken into custody a short time later. Both women died of their injuries. The family of one of the women said they are devastated by the loss of the 19-year-old. "She was a great, quiet, humble girl. Very respectful," said one woman. "It's sad that her life was just taken just that quick over nothing. It's just hard as a family, it's very devastating," said another family member. Both women were first-year students at Florida Memorial University. The university said they are providing grief counseling for all students, staff, and faculty. They will also hold a group prayer at noon to remember the lives of the students and to pray for the campus.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO