NBC Miami
Child Found Wandering Alone in Lauderdale Lakes, Parents Missing: BSO
The Broward Sheriff's Office is currently investigating after a child was found wandering alone Sunday at around 9: 30 a.m in Lauderdale Lakes and her parents haven't been located. Deputies are trying to locate the parents or guardians of the young girl, who is believed to be around 7-years-old, after...
Click10.com
BSO: 15-year-old girl missing from Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes. According to authorities, Ja’lisiah Henderson was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Thursday near the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street. Deputies continue investigation of North...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
South Florida law enforcement ARREST group in large-scale retail theft
A team effort between South Florida law enforcement agencies, including the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, resulted in the arrest of four suspected members of an organized retail theft group. According to BSO and PBSO, on Monday Feb 6, members of the group...
Florida dog owner offered to let child pet it before brutal attack, family says
Police are searching for the dog owner who allegedly stood by as their pet attacked a 5-year-old girl at a park on Friday.
cbs12.com
Two people rescued from canoe in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were rescued from the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge Area on Sunday. On the afternoon of Feb. 12, crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called after receiving reports of two people stranded in a canoe taking on water. Crews found the people,...
Unidentified man's body found floating in canal in Wellington
A man's body was found floating in a canal in Wellington, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday
Miami Gardens hit and run crash, two dead
MIAMI - A driver who struck and killed two women late Sunday night in Miami Gardens has been arrested. The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 16300 block of NW 42nd Avenue. According to police, the driver of a silver Infinity was heading south when he hit the two women who were walking in the middle of a lane. The driver reportedly stopped, got out of the vehicle, and then took off on foot. He was taken into custody a short time later. Both women died of their injuries. The family of one of the women said they are devastated by the loss of the 19-year-old. "She was a great, quiet, humble girl. Very respectful," said one woman. "It's sad that her life was just taken just that quick over nothing. It's just hard as a family, it's very devastating," said another family member. Both women were first-year students at Florida Memorial University. The university said they are providing grief counseling for all students, staff, and faculty. They will also hold a group prayer at noon to remember the lives of the students and to pray for the campus.
WPBF News 25
Two shot, one killed in Fort Pierce shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened earlier this week, claiming the life of a 21-year-old Fort Pierce man and injuring a Palm Beach County resident. In a news release Friday, officials said police officers heard gunshots around 5:09 p.m. Thursday.
Click10.com
BSO: Man arrested in connection with fatal Christmas Day shooting in Central Broward
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in central Broward that left one man dead and another injured, authorities said. According to BSO spokeswoman Claudine Caro, Khambrel St. Hubert, 25, of Fort Lauderdale is facing one count of felony murder,...
NBC Miami
Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot by Boyfriend in Lauderhill
The Lauderhill Police Department is investigating after they received a call early Saturday morning that a woman had been shot, officials said. The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. near the 5300 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderhill. When police arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Click10.com
2 dead, 2 injured in crash in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead and two others injured in northwest Miami-Dade Friday night. It happened around 11:45 p.m. along Northwest 27th Avenue and 111th Street, across from the Miami-Dade College’s north campus. Miami-Dade police were seen blocking off...
wqcs.org
One Dead, One Wounded, in Latest Fort Pierce Shooting
Fort Pierce - Friday February 10, 2023: A 21 year old man was shot and killed in Fort Pierce late Thursday afternoon, a second 31-old was wounded in the same shooting. A release from the Fort Pierce Police Department states that officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 600 block of Dundas Court around 5:09 p.m. Thursday.
NBC Miami
2 Women Dead, Driver Arrested, After Hit-and-Run in Miami Gardens
The Miami Gardens Police Department is investigating after a hit-and-run driver killed two women Sunday night, officials said. The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 16300 block of NW 42nd Avenue. According to police, the driver of a silver, Infiniti was traveling southbound on NW 42nd Avenue,...
Pedestrian struck, killed by two cars on I-95 in Boca
BOCA RATON — A Boca Raton man who was walking or standing in the far left lane of southbound Interstate 95 north of Glades Road was killed Sunday morning after he was hit by two vehicles, police said. The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Florida Highway Patrol...
WSVN-TV
Police: 2 killed after speeding Charger slams into SUV in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A speeding driver caused a violent crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that left her and a passenger in the other vehicle involved dead, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 111th Street, at around 11:20 p.m., Friday.
Click10.com
Man shot at apartment complex in Broward County
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning. The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex off County Line Road near Southwest 52nd Avenue. “Upon our arrival, we did observe a Black male laying in the hallway on the...
850wftl.com
20-year-old college student missing from Belle Glade area
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL– The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old. Tyrone Miles has been missing since Feb. 7. Officials say he was last seen in Belle Glade around 5 a.m. near 5th Street. His father reported...
Video shows moments related to Palm Beach Gardens shooting, crash
Palm Beach Gardens police are investigating a shooting and a related traffic crash, which backed up Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail for several hours Thursday evening.
cw34.com
Deputies looking for missing, endangered man last seen in Lantana
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are attempting to locate a missing and endangered 22-year-old man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Wannya Gary Robert Bell, 22, was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 21 on Pine Street in Lantana. It wasn't until Tuesday, Feb. 7 when he was reported missing by his grandmother.
cw34.com
Man accused of threatening to kill Palm Tran bus passenger with a bomb
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is accused of threatening to kill passengers on a Palm Tran bus by blowing it up. Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the threat happened on Feb. 2, during a bus ride near State Road 7 and Belvedere Road in Royal Palm Beach.
