Maggie MacNeil Wants To End Her NCAA Career On Her Terms
After fracturing her elbow last year, Olympic champion Maggie MacNeil intends to end her NCAA career on her terms. How fast will she swim? Current photo via World Aquatics. After fracturing her elbow last year, Olympic champion Maggie MacNeil has a lot to prove, and she intends to end her NCAA career on her terms.
The Race Club Video: Dolphin Kick With World Record Holder Maggie MacNeil
Coach Gary Hall Sr highlights five key techniques that make MacNeil's underwater dolphin kick so extraordinary. Current photo via The Race Club. Courtesy of Gary Hall Sr., 10-time World Record Holder, 3-time Olympian, 1976 Olympic Games US Flagbearer and The Race Club co-founder. Maggie MacNeil is the fastest dolphin kicker...
Mike Parratto Shares Coaching Stories of Regan Smith, Jenny Thompson, and More
Mike Parratto has a very unique perspective on greatness, having coached two Olympians more than two decades apart. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
arena Swim of the Week: Abby Pfeifer Drops 30 Seconds To Hit 16:07 1650 Free
Pfeifer's incredible season continued last weekend as she positioned herself to earn NCAA qualification for the first time in the 1650 freestyle. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to...
Northwestern’s Jasmine Nocentini Is Out of Big Tens, “Probably” Done for the Season
Northwestern's breakout star Jasmine Nocentini says that her junior season is likely over as she works on the long-term health of her shoulder. Current photo via Northwestern Athletics. Northwestern University breakout star Jasmine Nocentini will miss next week’s Big Ten Swimming & Diving Championships and says that she is probably...
Cal Women Close Out Regular Season At Stanford
CAL AT STANFORD | 12 P.M. PT | AVERY AQUATIC CENTER | STANFORD, CALIF. The Cal women’s swimming & diving team closes out the regular season Saturday with a rivalry dual meet at Stanford. The first race commences at Noon. The Bears take momentum into the final dual of...
How Does Katie Ledecky Handle Bad Swim Practices?
Katie Ledecky suffers in swim practice too. The Olympic swimming star details a few tough workouts--sets where she actually missed her intervals. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Olympic swimming superstar Katie Ledecky loves Christmas Training. No surprises there. She’s a grinder, but does she have bad swim practices, and...
Gemmell Powers Stone Ridge Girls to Metros Team Title; Churchill Boys Go Back-to-Back
SCY (25 yards) The Washington, DC area “Metros” championship meet was held Saturday night. But to label this contest just a “meet” is an understatement on par with calling the Sistine Chapel just a “building.”. Metros brings out extraordinary performances in swimmers, thanks in part...
Hasty Awards Team of the Month: Opelika Swim Team
Tyler McGill (pictured), an Olympic gold medalist at London 2012, is in his fifth year leading the growing Opelika Swim Team group. Alabama’s Opelika Swim Team has reached new heights over the past couple months. In December, four girls from the club program led Opelika High School to their...
Two Conference Records Fall On Day 1 of NE10 Championships As SCSU Owls Hold Team Leads
SCY (25 yards) WORCESTER, Mass. – The Northeast-10 Conference had two NE10 records broken on the first day of the Swimming & Diving Championships at the WPI Sports & Recreation Center as the Southern Connecticut State men’s and women’s team lead heading into Friday. Southern Connecticut’s Men’s...
Before George Karlaftis Had Super Bowl Hopes, He Rose Water Polo Ranks in Greece
If it wasn’t for a tragic twist of fate, rookie defensive end George Karlaftis might still be playing goalie for Greece’s top-ranked water polo team. One Super Bowl participant’s athletic journey began years ago in the water. In fact, if it wasn’t for a tragic twist of fate, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis might still be playing goalie for Greece’s top-ranked water polo team.
Dressel Sets 50 Free Record; Pepperdine Women, Biola Men Lead After Day 2 of PCSC Champs
SCY (25 yards) Cal State East Bay’s Brooklyn Dressel set a new conference record in the women’s 50 free on Day 2 of the PCSC Championships, clocking 22.84 to lower the previous mark of 22.91 established by LMU’s Kjirsten Magnuson in 2014. Meanwhile, the Pepperdine women continued...
A Pair of Viral Officiating Moments Show the Worst of Sports, Not the Best
A pair of unfortunate officiating decisions last month took moments of sporting euphoria and crushed them under the weight of moralizing beauracracy. A pair of poor officiating decisions in the last few weeks have gone viral on social media, and highlighted a big growing problem in youth sports, both with coaches and officials, that could hurt the future of the movement.
2023 ACC Women’s Champs Preview: Hoos In For A Four-Peat?
With a massive freshman and transfer class, the Virginia women are heavily favored to win their fourth-straight ACC Championships title this year. Archive photo via The ACC. Tuesday, February 14 to Saturday, February 18, 2023. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Defending Champions: Virginia (3x)
Summer McIntosh Becomes Canada’s Fastest-Ever 16-Year-Old in the 100 Back at Sectionals
16-year-old Summer McIntosh swam a new personal best in the 100 back on Saturday in Orlando that now ranks her as the fastest Canadian ever at that age. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2023 SOUTHERN ZONE SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (ORLANDO) February 9-12, 2023. Rosen Aquatic Center, Orlando, Florida. Long Course...
2023 Schroeder A+ Meet: Kieran Smith Hits 4:10.85 500 FR And 42.39 100 FR
SCY (25 yards) Schroeder YMCA hosted their 43rd annual A+ Meet in Brown Deer, Wisconsin. The competition typically attracts club teams from Wisconsin and surrounding midwest states like Illinois and Minnesota. The biggest name competing at the meet was Olympian Kieran Smith, who was participating as the “featured Speedo Athlete”...
Carmel Girls Extend Their National Record For Longest Consecutive State Titles Streak
Carmel won their 37th straight state title in dominant fashion, scoring the most points in meet history and setting two national high school records. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography.
Elizabeth Tilt Leads Lassiter to Fourth 6A Title in a Row at GHSA State Championships
SCY (25 yards) The Johns Creek boys and Lassiter girls extended their winning streaks at last week’s GHSA Class 6A State Championships at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center. Kentucky commit Elizabeth Tilt led Lassiter to its fourth consecutive state crown in a row, taking home individual titles in both the 100-yard butterfly (53.38) and 200 IM (2:01.32). It was Tilt’s fourth straight 100 fly victory and third 200 IM win in a row after placing second as a freshman.
Carmel Girls Break 2nd National High School Record of the Day in 200 Free Relay
IU Natatorium – Indianapolis, IN. The Carmel girls broke their second national high school record of the day in the 200 free relay at Saturday’s Indiana State Championships. The quartet of Molly Sweeney (23.00), Grace Dougherty (22.81), Meghan Christman (22.63), and Alex Shackell (21.79) reached the wall in...
