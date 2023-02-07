ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Back-to-back storms to start the week

PHOENIX — After a gorgeous and warm Super Bowl weekend, we are tracking back-to-back winter storms to start the new week. The first storm moves in tonight, bringing rain showers to the Valley overnight into Monday morning. Parts of the Valley could see between a tenth and a quarter...
ABC 15 News

ADOT urges safety, allotting extra time Super Bowl weekend

The Arizona Department of Transportation says while there are no construction projects this weekend, drivers should still allow extra travel time and focus on safety while on the road. "Drivers should focus on safe driving behaviors, including buckling up, staying alert when behind the wheel, avoiding excessive speeding and never...
ABC 15 News

Crowd runs into WM Phoenix Open on busy Friday morning

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say a large crowd of spectators that ran through the entrance gates at WM Phoenix Open early Friday morning did not make it onto the course. ABC15 crews were outside of the gates when a large crowd of people appeared to rush through the gates.
ABC 15 News

Man killed after hit by vehicle in west Phoenix, driver cited with DUI

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle Saturday night near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Officials say 36-year-old Lucian Mosoianu was crossing the road diagonally through the intersection when he was struck by a vehicle. The drier was evaluated for intoxication and cited...
ABC 15 News

Black Theatre Troupe has historic Arizona ties

TEMPE, AZ — The Black Theatre Troupe has been dazzling audiences since it was founded in the 1970s. It puts on musicals and plays throughout the year and the popular Black Nativity during the holidays. This was made possible by the late founder, Helen K. Mason, who recognized the...
ABC 15 News

FAA tells Super Bowl fans to 'leave your drone at home'

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is telling Super Bowl fans in the Phoenix-area to "leave your drone at home." The alert sent out this month notified those in the restricted zone who plan to use a drone illegally that they could potentially be fined in excess of $30,000 if they break the rules.
ABC 15 News

Juvenile killed in hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A juvenile was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road. Officials say the crash happened just after 5 p.m. A vehicle was driving northbound on 67th Avenue when it hit the victim who reportedly stepped off the sidewalk and into the street, according to police.
ABC 15 News

One dead, four injured in crash Goodyear crash involving motorcycle

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — One person is dead and four others, including two children, were injured in a crash that involved a motorcycle Saturday evening. The crash happened near Sarival Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Officials say the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash. Two adults and two...
ABC 15 News

Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-10 near L-202 Santan

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 10 near Loop 202 Santan Saturday night. Officials say the motorcycle collided with a car hauler tractor-trailer. It is unknown what caused the crash. I-10 eastbound was closed at Ray Road but has since reopened. This is an ongoing investigation. Check...
ABC 15 News

ABOR says legislature can do more to slow college tuition increases

The Arizona Board of Regents released a new in-state tuition structure which will it says will provide cost certainty to parents and students. The board promises to cap in-state tuition costs, but there's a catch. The regents will only do it if the Arizona legislature increases general fund appropriations to the universities for operations, student financial aid or a combination of the two.
