Rihanna's Super Bowl Half-time Performance: A Highlight of the NightA. M. RayGlendale, AZ
A Win for Freedom of Speech in Court Case Against Super Bowl Sign OrdinanceThe Maine WriterPhoenix, AZ
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
Cardi B and Offset thrill fans in pre-Super Bowl concert in PhoenixJot BeatChandler, AZ
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Back-to-back storms to start the week
PHOENIX — After a gorgeous and warm Super Bowl weekend, we are tracking back-to-back winter storms to start the new week. The first storm moves in tonight, bringing rain showers to the Valley overnight into Monday morning. Parts of the Valley could see between a tenth and a quarter...
ABC 15 News
Cave Creek ranch with buried Santa Fe Railroad cars for sale now for $1.35 million
Check out this awesome ranch property in Cave Creek for sale now for $1,350,000. Buried in the backyard are Santa Fe Railroad cars that offer a special hideaway and more space! The property is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty (Ryan Buckley and Lori Cedarstrom). Photos/info from Listerpros.
ABC 15 News
ADOT urges safety, allotting extra time Super Bowl weekend
The Arizona Department of Transportation says while there are no construction projects this weekend, drivers should still allow extra travel time and focus on safety while on the road. "Drivers should focus on safe driving behaviors, including buckling up, staying alert when behind the wheel, avoiding excessive speeding and never...
ABC 15 News
Crowd runs into WM Phoenix Open on busy Friday morning
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say a large crowd of spectators that ran through the entrance gates at WM Phoenix Open early Friday morning did not make it onto the course. ABC15 crews were outside of the gates when a large crowd of people appeared to rush through the gates.
ABC 15 News
Arizona Department of Gaming offers tips to avoid Super Bowl betting scams
The big game means big bets are coming to Arizona. During the 2022 Super Bowl, Arizona saw nearly $500 million wagered throughout the state. Now, with the Super Bowl being played in Arizona, total wagers are expected to increase. Max Hartgraves with the Arizona Department of Gaming says if people...
ABC 15 News
Man killed after hit by vehicle in west Phoenix, driver cited with DUI
PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle Saturday night near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Officials say 36-year-old Lucian Mosoianu was crossing the road diagonally through the intersection when he was struck by a vehicle. The drier was evaluated for intoxication and cited...
ABC 15 News
Black Theatre Troupe has historic Arizona ties
TEMPE, AZ — The Black Theatre Troupe has been dazzling audiences since it was founded in the 1970s. It puts on musicals and plays throughout the year and the popular Black Nativity during the holidays. This was made possible by the late founder, Helen K. Mason, who recognized the...
ABC 15 News
FAA tells Super Bowl fans to 'leave your drone at home'
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is telling Super Bowl fans in the Phoenix-area to "leave your drone at home." The alert sent out this month notified those in the restricted zone who plan to use a drone illegally that they could potentially be fined in excess of $30,000 if they break the rules.
ABC 15 News
Juvenile killed in hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — A juvenile was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road. Officials say the crash happened just after 5 p.m. A vehicle was driving northbound on 67th Avenue when it hit the victim who reportedly stepped off the sidewalk and into the street, according to police.
ABC 15 News
One dead, four injured in crash Goodyear crash involving motorcycle
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — One person is dead and four others, including two children, were injured in a crash that involved a motorcycle Saturday evening. The crash happened near Sarival Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Officials say the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash. Two adults and two...
ABC 15 News
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-10 near L-202 Santan
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 10 near Loop 202 Santan Saturday night. Officials say the motorcycle collided with a car hauler tractor-trailer. It is unknown what caused the crash. I-10 eastbound was closed at Ray Road but has since reopened. This is an ongoing investigation. Check...
ABC 15 News
Twenty-year veteran of Phoenix Police Department dies after years-long battle with autoimmune diseases
PHOENIX — After a years-long battle with numerous debilitating autoimmune diseases, a former Phoenix Police Department officer has died. Officer Ben Denham, a 20-year veteran of the department, died Wednesday after a month-long stay in the hospital, according to multiple reports. ABC15 spoke with Denham in 2016 about his...
ABC 15 News
ABOR says legislature can do more to slow college tuition increases
The Arizona Board of Regents released a new in-state tuition structure which will it says will provide cost certainty to parents and students. The board promises to cap in-state tuition costs, but there's a catch. The regents will only do it if the Arizona legislature increases general fund appropriations to the universities for operations, student financial aid or a combination of the two.
