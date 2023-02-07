ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Bachelor' recap: Mercedes fumbles (and recovers) on journey for love

By Jay Stahl, Des Moines Register
 5 days ago
What happened? This week's night at the museum-themed and wedding-inspired plane ride one-on-one dates left "The Bachelor" Zach Shallcross feeling grounded in his relationships with two of the women while Iowa girl Mercedes Northup fumbled and recovered during a Bachelor Bowl football game group date. Brianna made a splash with a surprise self-elimination following drama after last week's episode with Christina Mandrell. Choppy waters among the women left Shallcross reeling from news about one of the leading women in this season's lineup. Northup stayed out of the hype and drama before receiving a last-minute shocker from Shallcross.

Kiss counter: At least seven kisses alone with Mandrell

Five things Iowa's Mercedes Northup said out of context: Northup barely received any screen time during the third episode (sadly).

Final thoughts: The Bloomfield native provides a breath of fresh air to a less dramatic (but very extra) season of the rosy series featuring "The Bachelorette" Season 19's Rachel Recchia suitor Zach Shallcross as its lead. Northup is a supportive source for the other contestants on the show, which has arrived amid increased drama with this year's controversial contestant Christina Mandrell. Mark my words: the 24-year-old will be a much-beloved member of "Bachelor Nation" for a long time. And finally, an unpopular opinion — Shallcross is a good Bachelor.

Winner of the week: Northup chicken fighting in the pool

Loser of the week: Shall-crushers

Spoiler alert: Northup was the final woman marked safe, wearing an olive cutout dress, during this week's rose ceremony.

What's to come: A new beginning in The Bahamas and rumors about bad intentions.

Previously on 'The Bachelor'

  • Iowa native Mercedes Northup will appear on Season 27 of 'The Bachelor'

Jay Stahl is an entertainment reporter at the Des Moines Register and an avid fan of 'The Bachelor.' Follow him on Instagram or reach out at jstahl@gannett.com.

