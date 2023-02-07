Who should win PNJ Athlete of the Week for Jan. 30-Feb. 4? Cast your vote!

Note: Is your team or sport missing from Athlete of the Week? Be sure to file statistics with the PNJ staff or keep your MaxPreps page up to date.

PNJ Athlete of the Week for Jan. 30-Feb. 4

Boys Basketball: Tristan Watson, Jay - The senior forward led the Royals to two victories to end the regular season. Watson had his best performance against ninth-ranked Chipley, pouring in 26 points while grabbing 16 rebounds and three steals during a 58-39 win.

Boys Soccer: Jake Wilkinson, Pensacola Catholic - The senior paced his team in scoring to help the Crusaders win the District 1-3A title. Wilkinson had four goals during Catholic’s semifinal win over North Bay Haven Academy.

Boys Wrestling: Caiden Stone, Tate - The Aggies senior won all of his matches en route to taking first in the 152-pound weight class at the Spearfish Round Robin IBT. Stone defeated Niceville’s Andres Maldonado-Negron via pin in the first-place match.

Girls Basketball: Skyy Beeks, West Florida - The senior guard averaged 14 points in a pair of games to lead the Jaguars to the District 1-4A title. In the district title game, Beeks finished with a game-high 17 points and knocked down the go-ahead basket in the final minute.

Girls Soccer: Yana Penzone, Pensacola Catholic - The senior forward had two goals and an assist during the Crusaders’ 4-2 win over North Bay Haven Academy in the District 1-3A title match

Girls Weightlifting: Shannon Bryan, Pace - The junior swept individual titles in traditional and Olympic competition to help the Patriots to team wins in both events at the Region 1-3A meet. In the 129-pound weight class, Bryan totaled 365 pounds in her lifts during traditional competition. She followed that with a 320-pound effort in Olympic competition.