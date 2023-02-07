Mansfield Senior back on top of unstable Richland County Girls Basketball Power Poll

MANSFIELD — The seesaw continues.

This week, Mansfield Senior took its turn in the top spot in the Richland County Girls Basketball Power Poll. For the seventh time this season there is a new No. 1, as the top three teams in this week's poll all have spent time at the top.

Let's check out this week's poll and see which team can make a push to a poll championship next week.

1. Mansfield Senior (16-5)

The Tygers are back on top. Not just on top of the power poll, but also on top of the Ohio Cardinal Conference for the first time ever. The Tygers beat Ashland 68-33 last week to clinch a share of the OCC title with West Holmes. It was the first league championship in 20 years and the first-ever OCC title for Mansfield Senior. Kiersten Bradley had 20 points while Annaleise Norris posted a huge double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds. Monetta Hilory had a nice game with 18 points as she got going again just in time for the tournament next week. Mansfield Senior heads to Watkins Memorial on Thursday for one final regular-season game and can clinch the power poll title with a win. Honestly, win or lose, they may have done enough already.

2. Clear Fork (13-7)

The Colts make the jump up to No. 2 this week after a huge 53-51 win over Shelby gave them all the momentum in the world heading into the final week of the season. Annika Labaki scored 14 points to lead the Colts while Lilly Wortman had 13 and freshman Brinley Barnett added 11 for one of the best games of her young career at a time her team needed it the most. It was an absolutely massive win for the Colts and their confidence moving forward. They still have a tough Cardington team ahead before finishing up at Highland on Thursday in the regular-season finale.

3. Shelby (16-5)

The Whippets come in at No. 3 this week after holding the No. 1 spot for the last two weeks. They started the week with a big 56-51 win at Upper Sandusky behind 22 points from Audi Albert and 13 apiece from Demi Hipp and Even Schwemley. The Whippets then traveled to Clear Fork with a chance to clinch at least a share of their fifth consecutive Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship but came up just a bit short, 53-51. Schwemley scored a game-high 19 points and Hipp exited the game early with an injury. Shelby will need their senior leader back this week when it hosts Ontario on Thursday. A win there gives the Whippets a share of the MOAC championship with Pleasant and River Valley, assuming both teams pick up wins in their final conference games of the season. A fifth straight league title with just two seniors on the roster proves Shelby is in a position to keep this thing rolling for years to come.

4. Mansfield Christian (10-7)

The Flames picked up two very nice wins since the last power poll. They started off with a 64-50 win over Lucas, getting a small piece of revenge on the Cubs for beating them a couple of weeks ago. Alexis Rippel is back to true form as she scored 19 points with Raegan Standridge adding 12, Abby Little dropping 11 and Zy Davis and Noelle Beare scoring 10 apiece for some great balance. The Flames followed that up with a 63-5 win over St. Peter's on Monday with Rippel scoring 20 more and Davis put together a nice two-game stretch with 14. They wrap up the regular season with a home game against Centerburg on Saturday before they turn their focus toward the tournament season.

5. Ontario (9-12)

The Warriors have put together a nice string of victories with their third win in a row when they beat Marion Harding 39-38 last week. Lauren Sexton led the Warriors with 10 points and Adrienne Kearns and Lizzie Nagel had eight apiece, but Ka'Mashya Shaw was the hero when she knocked down the game-winning free throw for her only point of the night to give the Warriors the one-point victory. The Warriors are playing some great basketball recently and they hope to continue that on Thursday at Shelby as they look to keep their Richland County rival from clinching a share of the MOAC title.

6. Lucas (7-13)

The Cubs took a tough 64-50 Mid-Buckeye Conference loss to Mansfield Christian in their only game since the last power poll. Still, they are 5-4 in their last nine games and have a chance to inch closer to .500 with a home game against Temple Christian and a road game against Riverdale this week. Shelby Grover scored 24 points against Mansfield Christian and Katie Griffey and Chloe Sturts added 10 apiece for some nice balance, but it wasn't enough in the end. With two wins this week, the Cubs could take some momentum into the tournament, where they could easily rattle off some wins.

7. Crestview (8-13)

The Cougars fell 38-33 to Mapleton in their only game since the last power poll, but 8-13 is not a bad record after they started the season 0-3 and were 3-7 after their first 10 games. The improvement has been noticeable all season, and they hope they can polish off the regular season with a win at Plymouth on Friday.

8. Plymouth (6-14)

The Big Red went 1-1 since the last power poll, beating Crestline 59-29 behind Destiny Detillion's 26 points and Jaylin Branham's 16 and losing 63-28 to Wynford despite Detillion's 11 points. The Big Red finish the regular season with two Firelands Conference games against St. Paul and Crestview this week.

9. Lexington (5-17)

Lady Lex comes in at No. 9 this week after falling 69-47 to Wooster in their only game since the last power poll. Madi Basilone was the leading scorer in that one with 11 points and Cora Palmer and Kaitlyn Delano Goodman added nine apiece. Lady Lex completed its regular season extremely early and now has a long layoff until Feb. 16, when they play Shelby at 6 p.m. at Edison in the Division II sectional semifinals.

10. Madison (5-16)

The Rams come in at No. 10 this week after giving West Holmes everything it could handle for three quarters in a 42-31 loss. Chloe Ebeling had eight points in the loss as the Rams kept it close all night against the co-OCC champs. The Rams travel to Norwalk this week for their regular-season finale before turning their focus to the tournament.

11. St. Peter's (0-14)

The Spartans round out this week's power poll after going 0-3 in three games last week. First, it was a 54-16 loss to Temple Christian before a 43-10 loss to Central Christian and a 63-5 loss to Mansfield Christian. They travel to Central Christian on Thursday with the hopes of picking up a win before the tournament rolls around.

