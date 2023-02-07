Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New YorkJake WellsNew York City, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Visited Asylum Seekers And Distributed Meals And ClothingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Clayton News Daily
Golden Knights' five-goal third period sinks Ducks
Shea Theodore, Phil Kessel, Jack Eichel, Michael Amadio and William Carrier each had a goal and an assist and the Vegas Golden Knights scored five times in the third period to cruise to a 7-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Paul Cotter and Brett...
Clayton News Daily
Sam Bennett, Panthers kick off road trip at Wild
This has been a season of adjustment for Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett. On Monday night, Bennett and the Panthers will open a four-game road trip by visiting the Minnesota Wild in Saint Paul, Minn. Bennett, who scored a career-high 28 goals last season in his first full campaign with...
Clayton News Daily
Coyotes, Predators on upswing entering matchup
Despite losing back-to-back games in overtime, the Arizona Coyotes take a five-game point streak into the final meeting of their three-game road trip as they pay a visit to the Nashville Predators on Monday night. The streak includes impressive home wins over St. Louis (5-0) and Minnesota (3-2) but also...
Clayton News Daily
Red Wings eye rare three-game win streak, begin trip at Canucks
The Detroit Red Wings are seven points out of a wild-card spot and must vault four squads to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs, but they have not given up hope. As they kick off a five-game road trip by facing the Vancouver Canucks on Monday in the second half of a home-and-home series, the Red Wings are riding a modest two-game winning streak.
Clayton News Daily
Still short-handed, Capitals chase another win vs. Sharks
The Washington Capitals came out of their 10-day All-Star break with some key players still sidelined by injuries, but the results on the ice have been outstanding so far. The Capitals will look to win on back-to-back days when they host the San Jose Sharks on Sunday afternoon. Washington came...
Clayton News Daily
NHL roundup: Adrian Kempe (4 goals), Kings pound Penguins
Adrian Kempe scored four consecutive goals between the second and third periods as the Los Angeles Kings returned from their All-Star break in style by rolling past the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0 on Saturday. Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Alex Iafallo each scored goals as the Kings won in their first game...
Clayton News Daily
Jets return from All-Star break with energy, coast by Blackhawks
Blake Wheeler had two goals and an assist and Josh Morrissey also scored and added a helper as the Winnipeg Jets returned from the All-Star break with a 4-1 win at home over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Mark Scheifele was the other goal scorer for the Jets, while...
Clayton News Daily
NHL roundup: Golden Knights score five in third to rout Ducks
Shea Theodore, Phil Kessel, Jack Eichel, Michael Amadio and William Carrier each had a goal and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights scored five times in the third period to cruise to a 7-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Paul Cotter and Brett...
Clayton News Daily
Adrian Kempe scores 4 goals in Kings’ rout of Penguins
Adrian Kempe scored four consecutive goals between the second and third periods as the Los Angeles Kings returned from their All-Star break in style by rolling past the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0 on Saturday. Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Alex Iafallo each scored goals as the Kings won in their first game...
Clayton News Daily
Erik Karlsson's 3-point effort boosts Sharks over Caps
Erik Karlsson had a goal and two assists for the visiting San Jose Sharks in a 4-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon. Karlsson has 73 points (18 goals, 55 assists) in 54 games, keeping him on pace to become the sixth NHL defenseman to score at least 100 points in a season.
Clayton News Daily
Flyers meet Kraken, look to bounce back from OT woes
After an exhilarating 2-1 shootout win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, the Philadelphia Flyers suffered a disappointing 2-1 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday. There won't be much time to dwell as the Flyers host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. The Flyers are 1-9 in overtime this...
Clayton News Daily
Jaden Schwartz nets two goals, Kraken fend off Flyers
Jaden Schwartz scored two goals to lift the Seattle Kraken past the host Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Sunday. Jordan Eberle had one goal and one assist and Eeli Tolvanen added a goal for the Kraken, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Alex Wennberg contributed two assists. Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer...
Clayton News Daily
Raptors coach Nick Nurse (personal) out vs. Pistons
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse missed Sunday's game against the visiting Detroit Pistons due to personal reasons. Assistant coach Adrian Griffin served as acting head coach of the Raptors for the second time. He assumed the position in Toronto's 105-94 loss to the New York Knicks in the finale of the 2019-20 season. In that game, Nurse made himself a healthy scratch to give Griffin an opportunity.
Clayton News Daily
Fred VanVleet scores 35, Raptors hold off Pistons
Fred VanVleet scored 16 of his 35 points in the first quarter and the Toronto Raptors held on to defeat the visiting Detroit Pistons 119-118 Sunday afternoon. Pascal Siakam added 28 points for the Raptors, who have started their five-game homestand 2-1. Scottie Barnes contributed 20 points for Toronto and Precious Achiuwa had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Comments / 0