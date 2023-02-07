Read full article on original website
New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlantic City, NJ
There will be no more gambling with guns in Atlantic City casinosBrenna TempleAtlantic City, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
E-Street Band’s Stevie Van Zandt signs big new music deal
The amount of New Jersey talent that has risen to fame and notoriety is significant. This week one of New Jersey’s favorite musicians, producers and song-writers got his due in the form of a multi-million dollar deal with Primary Wave Music. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, E-Street band...
These are the top 5 most Googled love songs in NJ
Love is in the air throughout The Garden State. And when it comes to music, New Jersey is very opinionated. It's not just Valentine's Day, either. In fact, the most Googled love songs are searched throughout the year. Interestingly, the number one searched song in the state isn't from a...
Atlantic City, New Jersey Favorite Kelsey Grammer Set To Return
Over the past two years, Kelsey Grammer has become a real fan favorite in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Back on May 13, 2022, Grammer returned the favor when he declared, “I love Atlantic City.”. Grammer will return to Atlantic City for a meet and greet event on Thursday, February...
Rack ’em up: The 14 best spots to play pool in NJ
Playing pool is a lot more popular in New Jersey than we thought. We took a call the other day on a completely separate topic and the caller mentioned that she was in a pool league. Within a few minutes, the lines were jammed with people talking about their billiards...
Jon Bon Jovi opens fourth JBJ Soul Kitchen in Jersey City, NJ
JERSEY CITY — Rocker and New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi wants to spread some love this Valentine’s Day. The singer is set to open his fourth JBJ Soul Kitchen restaurant on Feb. 14. This one will be a pop-up location on the campus of New Jersey City University in Jersey City.
NJ stadium among top 10 most Instagrammed in the world
It's hard to think of New Jersey as a sports capital. And, to be among one of the most Instagrammed locations when it comes to a sports venue seems like a stretch. A stretch that's made even harder to believe when compared to all of North America. But alas, New...
This Amazing Restaurant Has Been Named The Most Romantic In New Jersey
Love is in the air this week since Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Wouldn't you want to take your sweetheart to the most romantic restaurant in all of New Jersey?. There are so many amazing places to have a romantic meal, from North Jersey restaurants overlooking the New York skyline to Jersey Shore restaurants overlooking the ocean, there is no shortage of possibilities.
Celebrities at the 2023 Super Bowl: Jay-Z, Paul Rudd and More Attend the Big Game (PHOTOS)
Super Bowl 57 brought out a star-studded group of celebrity fans this year. Stars such as Paul Rudd, Jay-Z and more flocked to the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday night (Feb. 12) to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as watch Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.
New Apple TV+ Series Sinking Spring May Film in the Levittown, PA Area
This is cool. An Apple TV+ series may be filming in the Levittown area, according to Levittown Now. It's called Sinking Spring and IMDB says the crime drama series starring Brian Tyree Henry, Marin Ireland, Michael Mando, Kate Mulgrew and more, "Follows long-time friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob a house in the countryside, but end up unintentionally revealing and unraveling the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard."
The most romantic state in the country is… New Jersey?
New Jersey is known for a lot of things, some good, some not so good, but don’t let anyone tell you it’s not a romantic place. A new study out says that there is no more romantic state than New Jersey. Sex experts at Delicto.com analyzed Google Trends...
The New Jersey cheesesteak David Portnoy gave a 9+ to
When it comes to pizza ratings, David Portnoy may be one of the greatest influencers in New Jersey. His "One Bite" reviews have gotten millions of hits. After which, people line up at said pizza places across New Jersey to sample a slice. You can check out his top twenty pizza reviews here.
New ‘Sweet Green’ Construction To Begin April 2023 in Marlton NJ
If you're looking forward to this new healthy food spot coming to Marlton NJ, you'll have to wait just a bit longer. The construction of Sweet Green, a casual eatery specializing in salads, at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton NJ is set to begin soon, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham. Construction is projected to begin in April 2023.
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
This NJ town ranks second in the nation for most fast-food restaurants per capital
If it seems that in some towns and cities here in New Jersey there is an abundance of fast food restaurants, you’d be correct. According to IBIS World in their fast food report, there are 201,865 fast food restaurants in the United States, which is an increase of 1.4% growth in 2023 and represents a 0.9% increase from 2018 – 2023.
NJ Top News for Friday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday. ⬛ Here is how much more you'll pay for electricity in NJ. NJ utility regulators approve big rate increases for electricity just in time for summer. ⬛ New poll finds Bill Spadea is a top gubernatorial contender. 2021 Republican nominee...
Is It Illegal to Slurp Soup In NJ?
There's nothing like a warm bowl of soup on a cold day in NJ, but are we accidentally breaking a law while we enjoy our meal?. I know this sounds crazy, but you just maybe! New Jersey is known for having some of the most bizarre laws in history and if this is true, this may be one of them. In New Jersey, it's illegal to pump your own gas, eat pickles on a Sunday, and even illegal to sell cars on a Sunday.
What Dreams are Made of: Look at This $15.7 Million Avalon, NJ, Beach House
If you happen to have an extra $15.7 million in your savings account, perhaps this absolutely stunning beach house in Avalon, Cape May County, is worth a look. Our travels today take us to 165 63rd St., which is where you will find a jaw-dropping 4,800-square-foot oceanfront home on an oversized 80 x 110' lot that is described as a "Zen paradise."
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives returns to Belmar, NJ
Belmar is now a suburb of Flavortown as Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, is featuring a local eatery. The Belmar restaurant that will be featured is 10th Ave. Burrito Co. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. According to TapInto.net, the...
Rihanna Dazzles During 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show: See Photos!
Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance was a sleek reminder of the pop superstar and fashion mogul's onstage brilliant. On Sunday (Feb. 12), Rihanna headlined the Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., where the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles. The big game kicked off at 6:30PM ET.
Atlantic City’s Relevant Clamming Industry of Yesteryear & Today
With the help of former New Jersey Assemblyman, Kirk Conover, who earlier in his life was a hard-working Atlantic City commercial clammer … we’re going to tell the story together about how relevant the Atlantic City clamming industry was in the past and still is, today!. For example,...
