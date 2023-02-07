ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

94.5 PST

These are the top 5 most Googled love songs in NJ

Love is in the air throughout The Garden State. And when it comes to music, New Jersey is very opinionated. It's not just Valentine's Day, either. In fact, the most Googled love songs are searched throughout the year. Interestingly, the number one searched song in the state isn't from a...
94.5 PST

NJ stadium among top 10 most Instagrammed in the world

It's hard to think of New Jersey as a sports capital. And, to be among one of the most Instagrammed locations when it comes to a sports venue seems like a stretch. A stretch that's made even harder to believe when compared to all of North America. But alas, New...
94.5 PST

This Amazing Restaurant Has Been Named The Most Romantic In New Jersey

Love is in the air this week since Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Wouldn't you want to take your sweetheart to the most romantic restaurant in all of New Jersey?. There are so many amazing places to have a romantic meal, from North Jersey restaurants overlooking the New York skyline to Jersey Shore restaurants overlooking the ocean, there is no shortage of possibilities.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

New Apple TV+ Series Sinking Spring May Film in the Levittown, PA Area

This is cool. An Apple TV+ series may be filming in the Levittown area, according to Levittown Now. It's called Sinking Spring and IMDB says the crime drama series starring Brian Tyree Henry, Marin Ireland, Michael Mando, Kate Mulgrew and more, "Follows long-time friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob a house in the countryside, but end up unintentionally revealing and unraveling the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard."
LEVITTOWN, PA
94.5 PST

The New Jersey cheesesteak David Portnoy gave a 9+ to

When it comes to pizza ratings, David Portnoy may be one of the greatest influencers in New Jersey. His "One Bite" reviews have gotten millions of hits. After which, people line up at said pizza places across New Jersey to sample a slice. You can check out his top twenty pizza reviews here.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

New ‘Sweet Green’ Construction To Begin April 2023 in Marlton NJ

If you're looking forward to this new healthy food spot coming to Marlton NJ, you'll have to wait just a bit longer. The construction of Sweet Green, a casual eatery specializing in salads, at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton NJ is set to begin soon, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham. Construction is projected to begin in April 2023.
MARLTON, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ Top News for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday. ⬛ Here is how much more you'll pay for electricity in NJ. NJ utility regulators approve big rate increases for electricity just in time for summer. ⬛ New poll finds Bill Spadea is a top gubernatorial contender. 2021 Republican nominee...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Is It Illegal to Slurp Soup In NJ?

There's nothing like a warm bowl of soup on a cold day in NJ, but are we accidentally breaking a law while we enjoy our meal?. I know this sounds crazy, but you just maybe! New Jersey is known for having some of the most bizarre laws in history and if this is true, this may be one of them. In New Jersey, it's illegal to pump your own gas, eat pickles on a Sunday, and even illegal to sell cars on a Sunday.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

What Dreams are Made of: Look at This $15.7 Million Avalon, NJ, Beach House

If you happen to have an extra $15.7 million in your savings account, perhaps this absolutely stunning beach house in Avalon, Cape May County, is worth a look. Our travels today take us to 165 63rd St., which is where you will find a jaw-dropping 4,800-square-foot oceanfront home on an oversized 80 x 110' lot that is described as a "Zen paradise."
AVALON, NJ
94.5 PST

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives returns to Belmar, NJ

Belmar is now a suburb of Flavortown as Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, is featuring a local eatery. The Belmar restaurant that will be featured is 10th Ave. Burrito Co. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. According to TapInto.net, the...
BELMAR, NJ
94.5 PST

Rihanna Dazzles During 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show: See Photos!

Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance was a sleek reminder of the pop superstar and fashion mogul's onstage brilliant. On Sunday (Feb. 12), Rihanna headlined the Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., where the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles. The big game kicked off at 6:30PM ET.
GLENDALE, AZ
Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey.

 https://wpst.com

