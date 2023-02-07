ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Channel

Three San Diegans sentenced for plot to kidnap business associate

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three people who took part in a plan to kidnap a business associate over a dispute involving real estate investment properties were sentenced to prison terms Thursday in San Diego federal court. Salam Razuki, Sylvia Gonzales, and Elizabeth Juarez were arrested in late 2018 in connection...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

LIVE BLOG: Aztecs dominated UNLV for another Mountain West win

From the first bucket on, San Diego State never looked back. The Aztecs never relinquished the lead against UNLV, creating a lead as large as 23 points with under eight minutes left in the second half. Although the Runnin' Rebels stayed chippy down the stretch and cut the lead to 11, it was evident to everyone in Viejas Arena that SDSU was cruising to another solid conference win.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy