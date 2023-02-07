Read full article on original website
San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 10, 2023: Cool temps and light rainfall for the weekend
After a warm and sunny Friday, prepare for cooler and cloudier conditions. A storm brings a colder air mass and the chance for light rain. Temperatures will plummet back to the low 60s upper 50s for the coastal and inland valleys. Light rain will be possible with the best chances...
SD deputies searching for suspect who pulled gun and made threats at mobile park
EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says it is looking for two suspects after a teen pulled out a gun and started threatening people at a mobile park Saturday afternoon. According to deputies, a fight broke out at a pool in a mobile park...
Three San Diegans sentenced for plot to kidnap business associate
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three people who took part in a plan to kidnap a business associate over a dispute involving real estate investment properties were sentenced to prison terms Thursday in San Diego federal court. Salam Razuki, Sylvia Gonzales, and Elizabeth Juarez were arrested in late 2018 in connection...
LIVE BLOG: Aztecs dominated UNLV for another Mountain West win
From the first bucket on, San Diego State never looked back. The Aztecs never relinquished the lead against UNLV, creating a lead as large as 23 points with under eight minutes left in the second half. Although the Runnin' Rebels stayed chippy down the stretch and cut the lead to 11, it was evident to everyone in Viejas Arena that SDSU was cruising to another solid conference win.
