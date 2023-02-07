From the first bucket on, San Diego State never looked back. The Aztecs never relinquished the lead against UNLV, creating a lead as large as 23 points with under eight minutes left in the second half. Although the Runnin' Rebels stayed chippy down the stretch and cut the lead to 11, it was evident to everyone in Viejas Arena that SDSU was cruising to another solid conference win.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO