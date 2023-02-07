ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Rally in Albany to lower blood alcohol content level for DWI

By CBS New York Team
 5 days ago

N.Y. lawmakers look to lower limit for DWI 00:15

NEW YORK -- New York lawmakers and the Department of Transportation and rallying to lower the blood alcohol content level for a DWI charge .

Under the current law, a driver can face a driving while intoxicated charge if they register a .08 blood alcohol content, or BAC.

Read More: New York City pushing state to lower blood alcohol content threshold for DWI

If a driver measures between .05 and .08, they could face a driving while ability impaired charge.

State Sen. John Liu has proposed an amendment to lower the legal BAC to .05 and he will part of Tuesday's rally at the capital.

Comments / 9

Consider This ...
5d ago

… prove to me that, at any given alcohol level, all people are affected equally. This is the false premise on which this legislation is based.

Reply(1)
7
Darren Richards
5d ago

good point... NYS political party is encouraging drug use on every corner...but add more punishment for alcohol ...backwards society

Reply
8
Lilacs
5d ago

Damn marijuana activists...don't want competition with alchohol users for who can drive impaired the best!

Reply(1)
8
 

