Rally in Albany to lower blood alcohol content level for DWI
NEW YORK -- New York lawmakers and the Department of Transportation and rallying to lower the blood alcohol content level for a DWI charge .
Under the current law, a driver can face a driving while intoxicated charge if they register a .08 blood alcohol content, or BAC.
If a driver measures between .05 and .08, they could face a driving while ability impaired charge.
State Sen. John Liu has proposed an amendment to lower the legal BAC to .05 and he will part of Tuesday's rally at the capital.
