Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are UpsetBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Two hearts, one love: A story of second chances and crossed destiniesBassey BYChicago, IL
A one-time payment of $500 can be yours if you apply now with new programJake WellsChicago, IL
Experts Say This Illinois City is One of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenIllinois State
Related
Clayton News Daily
NHL roundup: Golden Knights score five in third to rout Ducks
Shea Theodore, Phil Kessel, Jack Eichel, Michael Amadio and William Carrier each had a goal and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights scored five times in the third period to cruise to a 7-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Paul Cotter and Brett...
Clayton News Daily
Golden Knights' five-goal third period sinks Ducks
Shea Theodore, Phil Kessel, Jack Eichel, Michael Amadio and William Carrier each had a goal and an assist and the Vegas Golden Knights scored five times in the third period to cruise to a 7-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Paul Cotter and Brett...
Clayton News Daily
Coyotes, Predators on upswing entering matchup
Despite losing back-to-back games in overtime, the Arizona Coyotes take a five-game point streak into the final meeting of their three-game road trip as they pay a visit to the Nashville Predators on Monday night. The streak includes impressive home wins over St. Louis (5-0) and Minnesota (3-2) but also...
Clayton News Daily
Still short-handed, Capitals chase another win vs. Sharks
The Washington Capitals came out of their 10-day All-Star break with some key players still sidelined by injuries, but the results on the ice have been outstanding so far. The Capitals will look to win on back-to-back days when they host the San Jose Sharks on Sunday afternoon. Washington came...
Clayton News Daily
Red Wings eye rare three-game win streak, begin trip at Canucks
The Detroit Red Wings are seven points out of a wild-card spot and must vault four squads to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs, but they have not given up hope. As they kick off a five-game road trip by facing the Vancouver Canucks on Monday in the second half of a home-and-home series, the Red Wings are riding a modest two-game winning streak.
Clayton News Daily
Adrian Kempe scores 4 goals in Kings’ rout of Penguins
Adrian Kempe scored four consecutive goals between the second and third periods as the Los Angeles Kings returned from their All-Star break in style by rolling past the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0 on Saturday. Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Alex Iafallo each scored goals as the Kings won in their first game...
Clayton News Daily
Sabres try to shake off lopsided loss, pay Kings a visit
The Buffalo Sabres will be out to rebound from a three-game skid when they begin a three-game road trip through California with a visit to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. The Sabres are coming off a 7-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday, a contest in which Buffalo jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period before collapsing in the second, allowing four goals in a span of 5:22, including three in 1:47.
Clayton News Daily
Flyers meet Kraken, look to bounce back from OT woes
After an exhilarating 2-1 shootout win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, the Philadelphia Flyers suffered a disappointing 2-1 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday. There won't be much time to dwell as the Flyers host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. The Flyers are 1-9 in overtime this...
Clayton News Daily
Erik Karlsson's 3-point effort boosts Sharks over Caps
Erik Karlsson had a goal and two assists for the visiting San Jose Sharks in a 4-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon. Karlsson has 73 points (18 goals, 55 assists) in 54 games, keeping him on pace to become the sixth NHL defenseman to score at least 100 points in a season.
Clayton News Daily
Sam Bennett, Panthers kick off road trip at Wild
This has been a season of adjustment for Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett. On Monday night, Bennett and the Panthers will open a four-game road trip by visiting the Minnesota Wild in Saint Paul, Minn. Bennett, who scored a career-high 28 goals last season in his first full campaign with...
Clayton News Daily
Hawks looking to extend Hornets' latest skid
The Atlanta Hawks keep showing signs of breaking through and they have another chance to show they’re heading in the right direction Monday night against the host Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks have won two in a row and four of their last six outings. “We need to go to...
Clayton News Daily
Jets return from All-Star break with energy, coast by Blackhawks
Blake Wheeler had two goals and an assist and Josh Morrissey also scored and added a helper as the Winnipeg Jets returned from the All-Star break with a 4-1 win at home over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Mark Scheifele was the other goal scorer for the Jets, while...
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Trade of Gary Payton II to Warriors completed; Blazers facing probe
The four-team trade that is sending Gary Payton II to the Golden State Warriors from the Portland Trail Blazers was completed on Sunday night, multiple outlets reported, ending a brief saga that had the deal in limbo since Thursday's trade deadline. The trade had been held up by the Warriors'...
Clayton News Daily
Celtics spread scoring around in win over Grizzlies
Derrick White had 23 points and 10 assists to lead the NBA-leading Boston Celtics to a 119-109 win over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon. Sam Hauser (20 points) tied a career-high with six 3-pointers as Boston finished 21 of 51 from downtown en route to its fourth straight win.
Clayton News Daily
Raptors coach Nick Nurse (personal) out vs. Pistons
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse missed Sunday's game against the visiting Detroit Pistons due to personal reasons. Assistant coach Adrian Griffin served as acting head coach of the Raptors for the second time. He assumed the position in Toronto's 105-94 loss to the New York Knicks in the finale of the 2019-20 season. In that game, Nurse made himself a healthy scratch to give Griffin an opportunity.
Clayton News Daily
Spurs release F Stanley Johnson
The San Antonio Spurs waived forward Stanley Johnson on Sunday. Johnson, 26, averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists and 15.6 minutes in 30 games off the bench this season. He made 53.3 percent of his shots from the floor, including 45 percent from 3-point range. Top 8 most-watched...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Reggie Jackson to sign with Nuggets after buyout
Reggie Jackson intends to sign with the Denver Nuggets as a free agent after completing a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, ESPN reported late Saturday night. Jackson, 32, was traded to the Hornets on Thursday at the trade deadline in the deal that sent Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Clayton News Daily
Likely without LeBron James, Lakers visit Blazers
LeBron James is nearly certain to miss his third consecutive contest when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. James is dealing with a painful left foot injury and hasn't played since surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history on Tuesday.
Clayton News Daily
Sixers open homestand against reeling Rockets
The Philadelphia 76ers narrowly escaped with a 101-98 road win against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. The Sixers open a five-game homestand that spans the All-Star break Monday against the reeling Houston Rockets. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 37 points and 13 rebounds and James Harden added 29 points, six...
Clayton News Daily
G Terrence Ross finalizes buyout, reportedly heading to Suns
Terrence Ross and the Orlando Magic finalized a buyout Sunday, paving the way for the veteran guard to join a playoff contender. According to an ESPN report late Saturday night, the leading contender to sign Ross is the Phoenix Suns. Ross, 32, began his career with the Raptors, who selected...
Comments / 0