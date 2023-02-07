Read full article on original website
Country Star Abruptly Cancels Iowa Show
Fans were left frustrated after one country star's last minute show cancellation. Country music legend Tanya Tucker had big plans of hitting the road in 2023. Unfortunately, those plans had to be put on pause due to some serious concerns. Tucker ended up postponing two of her upcoming shows one...
‘The Bachelor’ Winner: Reality Steve Says Zach Shallcross Chooses [Spoiler] in the Finale
We've still got a ways to go, but Reality Steve just revealed who Zach Shallcross proposes to in 'The Bachelor' finale.
Iowa’s ‘Kids Baking Championship’ Contestant Was Sent Home This Week
It's always exciting when a talented Iowan is featured on a big competition show, especially when that Iowan is just a kid!. Back in December, season 11 of the show 'Kids Baking Championship' premiered on the Food Network. Since then, folks from all over Iowa have been rooting for 13-year-old Nash Roe, an 8th-grader from Clive. Nash started his own baking business back in 2020 called Nash's Confections, which helped him land a spot on the show.
ABC News
Toddler runs to her firefighter dad in adorable moment
In his nearly 20-year career with the Glendale, Arizona, fire department, Capt. Dave Colson said he has only responded twice to a call on his own street. One of those moments was last week, when Colson led a team responding to a natural gas leak on the street where he lives with his wife and their four children.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Iowa Is Worth A Trip To The Country
The western border of Iowa can be a lonely place to drive. To the south, you’ve got Council Bluffs bordering Omaha, and up north you’ve got Sioux City – but in between, you’ve got about a hundred miles of nothing along the Nebraska border. It’s enough to make a driver hungry – not just for food, but for a friendly face. Fortunately, when you come across the small town of Onawa, you’ll know you’re home. That’s where you’ll find Frannie’s Cafe, a long-time Onawa institution that has changed names a few times. What hasn’t changed at this rural restaurant in Iowa is the great food, the reasonable prices, and the friendly atmosphere. So come on into Frannie’s Cafe, take a load off, and enjoy all that this small roadside cafe has waiting for the whole family on a leisurely drive.
‘Yellowstone’s Jen Landon Made a Life-Changing Decision Thanks to Costar Ryan Bingham
Recently, Yellowstone‘s Teeter actress Jen Landon made a life-changing decision about her living situation. And, looking back, she credits the decision to her Yellowstone costar Ryan Bingham. Speaking with Truck Camper Magazine, Jen Landon said that years of “itchy feet” led her to purchase a Capri Camper. The unit...
6 Chicago Fire characters who definitely won’t be back in season 11
Many actors have come and gone over the years across Chicago Fire‘s eleven seasons. Some have departed in ways that allowed them to come and go over the years via guest appearances while others’ exits have been a bit more finite. Because of this, there is always a lot of speculation among audiences regarding who could return in a given season.
The richest person in Iowa is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Iowa and the good he has done for the community.
‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Calls For Lifetime Ban After Divisive Champ’s Viral Tirade
Since its debut in 1964, Jeopardy! has boasted an ever-expanding list of champions who pushed the envelope on what it means to be victorious. As a result, winners past and present can compare their progress, share encouragement, and react in real time to whatever someone might do with regard to the game show. So, when the latest champion, Yogesh Raut, went on a Facebook tirade against the show, Jeopardy! veteran James Holzhauer asserted that Raut’s words warranted a lifetime ban.
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Iowa Where Every Order Comes With A Free Relish Tray
The tiny town of Anita is in the middle of nowhere, about halfway between Council Bluffs and Des Moines, and it doesn’t attract many tourists. But those who do visit might just find the best rural steakhouse in Iowa. The Redwood Steak House, open since 1947 and located in an old red barn, was nearly sold back in 2022 but is still operating under the current management – and those who visit this humble establishment get a big surprise when the meal starts. That’s because the Redwood Steak House is famous not just for its meats, but for the unique relish tray that opens the meal. This appetizer is unlike anything else at an Iowa restaurant – and it comes free with every meal at this old-school Anita institution.
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
The Quickest Racist Reveal in ‘Bachelor’ History
I hope you’re sitting down. A Bachelor contestant has been called out for their racist past. In recent seasons it’s become a predictable part of the show’s meta-drama, and this year it happened in record time. Less than 24 hours ago, Greer Blitzer, who won Zach Shallcross’ first impression rose, was posting pictures of rose-frosted confections, seemingly to celebrate the Monday night premiere of Season 27. On Tuesday, before Hulu viewers even had a chance to peep the episode, Blitzer added a Notes app apology to her Instagram story, saying she’d been wrong to defend the use of blackface in...
NBC’s latest schedule update is bad news for Chicago Fire and One Chicago fans
NBC has updated its schedule for the upcoming weeks and it seems Chicago Fire and the One Chicago shows will be taking a longer break than expected. Following the Jan. 18 episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD, NBC aired promos for the shows’ upcoming episodes which teased a break was coming. In the promos, it was teased that the next new episodes would arrive on Wednesday, Feb. 8; however, a tweet posted to the One Chicago Twitter account instead teased the shows would be returning on Feb. 15.
James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young
He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
Chicago Fire adds new character as Severide preps his exit
Chicago Fire will be taking some interesting directions in the weeks to come. The show will be back on February 15, and barring a few minor plot details, all we know is that Severide (Taylor Kinney) will be stepping away. It’s not yet clear how the character will be written...
Fox 13 Is Mourning the Loss of Longtime Reporter Tom Dees
Fans of Fox 13 in Memphis, Tenn., are in mourning following the news that Tom Dees, a longtime reporter for the station, has died at 57. According to a report from Fox 13, Tom died at his home on Feb. 9, and was just a few days shy of his 58th birthday.
Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa
A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources. Acting on an anonymous complaint in March 2022, a DNR officer went to an acreage west of Intestate Highway 35 near the Minnesota border and found a “significant […] The post Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
TV Star Found Dead At 34
Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings shuts down contestant’s response in awkward on-stage moment before Matthew Marcus’ 2nd win
KEN Jennings caused an awkward scene on Friday's Jeopardy! episode when he ruled a player incorrect, correct, and then incorrect again. Ongoing champ Matthew Marcus claimed on Reddit he was "locked out" from responding instead after the host "changed his mind." The returning champ faced Ricky A. Rivera II, an...
suggest.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ends Streak With A Unique But Cringy Record
Jeopardy! champion Jake DeArruda ended his time on the show after winning three games. Though he walked away with nearly $70,000 to his name, he also left the game with a slightly embarrassing statistic. The champ never correctly guessed any of the Final Jeopardy clues, which ultimately proved to be his undoing.
