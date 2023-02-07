Read full article on original website
Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals
(BDN) -- After contesting the tax bills for a few of its stores in Maine, Walmart has lost two appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The company settled with the two municipalities following a written decision by the state Board of Property Tax Review issued in December siding with the city of Brewer.
What's that smell? Mainers reporting odor in Augusta area
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Officials say Mainers have been reporting a strange odor in the Augusta area. Augusta Fire-Rescue says they responded to a few calls Friday morning related to an odor. The odor is reportedly coming from north of the city. The investigation into the source is ongoing but officials...
Monthly direct payments between $200 and $400 to go out to American residents
The state of Massachusetts will be giving a helping hand in the form of some financial relief to its residents. Chelsea Eats is a guaranteed basic income program. Through this program, the state will be able to assist approximately 600 to 700 families with their high utility bills and food costs. Recipients will be chosen by a lottery-styled draw on Wednesday, February 15. (source)
Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 16 Items in Massachusetts
It feels good to donate. Every so often, I’ll take a look around my house, collect items I no longer want, and bring them to the nearest goodwill or thrift store for someone else to claim. I like the idea of giving my items a second life. But sometimes,...
The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State
As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
IRS says Mainers will not owe federal taxes on $850 relief checks
PORTLAND (WGME) – The IRS says you will not owe federal taxes on last year's $850 relief checks issued by the state. The Maine Legislature specifically conformed its relief program to the federal tax code so it wouldn't be subject to federal taxes or included in your federal adjusted gross income, but the IRS was still trying to make up its own mind on that.
Record warm Friday expected in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Near record warm temperatures and breezy winds expected for Friday. Cooler and calmer weather returns for the weekend, though still well above average. Mild and quiet weather looks to continue through early next week. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s for many across the state, especially...
Maine AG's Office rules 2 more police shootings as justified
PORTLAND (WGME) – Two more officer-involved shootings in Maine have been ruled justified. The Attorney General's Office has never found a police shooting unjustified in Maine. In more than 130 reviews of police shootings since 1995, the Office of the Maine Attorney General has always found the officer was...
$2,400 Utility Assistance for Texas resident: Are you qualified?
The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced that it is assisting homeowners and renters to pay their past due utility bills, providing thousands of Texas residents with some assistance as they battle the bitter cold of this winter. Residents of Texas will receive assistance with their propane,...
Maine lawmakers focus on mental health, substance use disorder
PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday is Maine's "Community Mental Health and Substance Use Awareness Day.”. It's the state's first-ever, bipartisan focus on mental health and substance use disorder. To kick things off, a group of lawmakers toured mental health facilities and clinics across Cumberland County Friday. The lawmakers say they...
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
Maine musician Dave Gutter wins first Grammy
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Mainer was awarded on music's biggest stage Sunday night. Dave Gutter, a longtime Maine musician and front man for Rustic Overtones, won a Grammy on Sunday for a song he wrote for New Orleans singer Aaron Neville. Gutter took home his first ever Grammy for...
Person arrested after driving wrong way on NH interstate
SALEM, NH (WGME) -- A man is arrested after allegedly driving the wrong direction on the New Hampshire interstate, according to New Hampshire State Police. State police received reports around 5:15am on Saturday of the driver of a gray sedan travelling the wrong way on Interstate 93. State troopers were...
From record cold to record warmth, why are we so warm?
What a difference a week makes, our high temperature this afternoon was 52. This tied the record high on this day which was set back in the year 1955. It was just last Friday and Saturday when Maine saw some of the coldest wind chill temperatures in recorded history, with records dating back to 1940.
Becky Schaffer Award Finalists
The 2023 Maine High School Girls Hockey Senior All Star Game will be held on Tuesday, February 28th, at the Family Ice Center in Falmouth. Faceoff will be 730pm. Participants for the game are attached. Additionally, the Girls Maine High School Hockey All State Team and All Conference Teams will...
1869 shipwreck of vessel with "checkered past" found in Lake Superior
A 144-foot shipwreck searchers are calling a "Bad Luck Barquentine" was found underwater in Lake Superior more than 150 years after it sank. The ship, a barquentine known as the Nucleus, sank for good on Sept. 14, 1869, but had a "checkered past," said the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in a news release on Wednesday. It sunk twice before the incident that left it underwater in Lake Superior, and in 1854, it rammed and sank another ship in Lake Huron. A barquentine is a type of ship popular in the 1800s with three or more masts that uses a specific style of...
New SNAP Benefits in Michigan Nearly Doubles, Gov. Phil Murphy Signs a New Law
The new SNAP benefits in New Jersey will continue in March after state Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law. Some residents in New Jersey will continue to enjoy the new SNAP benefits after Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law earlier this week. The new SNAP benefits nearly doubled from $50 to $95, according to a report published in STUDENTLOAN.LIVE.
Did you get your $600 one-time payment from the state?
Do you know if you have already received a payment of $600 from the state of Oregon? If you're not totally certain, please keep reading. One-Time Assistance Payments were sent out by the Oregon Department of Revenue to over 230,000 individuals in Oregon. The key is that you had to meet some specific guidelines to receive this payment. This went into effect under House Bill 4157.
