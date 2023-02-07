ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Lake, MN

Woman arrested after hitting man with ‘whole chicken’

By John Lynch
 5 days ago

A woman was arrested and charged after she hit a man in the head with a ‘whole chicken’

Minnesota police in Eagle Lake say the received a 911 call from a person needing assistance. Police say when the call came in, they could hear yelling in the background.

When police arrived, they said they could hear yelling from inside the residence.

Police say they tried to arrest a woman named Natalie Bruemmer, who was staying at the place with a warrant out for her arrest.

Bruemmer allegedly became aggressive and began pulling her hands away from officers when they tried to handcuff her.

Police say Bruemmer was yelling and kicking her legs around when being escorted out of the residence.

The person who called 911 told police that Bruemmer allegedly hit him and spit in his face. Once they got home, Bruemmer hit the victim with a whole chicken in the back of the head.

Police say the victim still had chicken residue in his hair.

Bruemmer has pending domestic assault charges in which she previously alleged to have assaulted the victim.

CBS Minnesota

FBI investigating after suspected explosive materials found in Faribault home

FARIBAULT, Minn. -- Federal agents are investigating after officers found materials potentially used to create explosives in a southern Minnesota home Friday.The Faribault Police Department says officers were dispatched to a family disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of 1st Street Northwest shortly after 5 p.m.Officers determined an 18-year-old man at the residence was suffering from a mental health crisis.While evaluating the situation, officers noticed unknown chemicals and materials believed to be used for the construction of explosive materials, police said.Upon execution of a search warrant, the unknown items were seized.FPD says it is working with state and federal law enforcement, including the FBI, as they continue to investigate the incident.The 18-year-old man remains detained on a mental health hold and has not been charged yet.
FARIBAULT, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Father IDs 17-year-old shot to death last week in Chanhassen; woman, 18, in jail pending charges

A South St. Paul man on Sunday identified his son as the 17-year-old who was shot to death last week in Chanhassen allegedly by an 18-year-old woman who has been arrested. Manuel Bernal Jurado was hit by gunfire early Thursday in a residential neighborhood in the 700 block of Conestoga Trail, his father, Manuel Bernal, said in a phone interview with the Star Tribune.
CHANHASSEN, MN
