Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

Alabama Softball Opens Season Friday

Alabama Softball Coach Patrick Murphy isn’t promoting program sales when the Crimson Tide opens its season hosting the Leadoff Classic Friday and Saturday at Rhoads Stadium, but he hints that it might be helpful to know this year’s Bama squad. “Eight newbies,” is how he describes the Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Tide 100.9 FM

How Devonta Smith Was Almost A New York Giant

As many former Alabama coaching staffers made the move to the NFL, landing various coaching jobs with the New York Giants, former Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith was told the fit was a "no-brainer" during the 2021 NFL Draft. "I knew it was going to be New York," said Smith...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Five takeaways from Florida's loss to No. 3 Alabama

Looking to rebound from a narrow loss on the road to Kentucky, the Florida men's basketball team traveled to Tuscaloosa to face a top-5 opponent for the third time in the previous two weeks, and it immediately became clear the Gators were overmatched against one of the nation's top programs currently, the Crimson Tide.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tide 100.9 FM

Eagles Teammate Praises DeVonta Smith

Super Bowl opening night brought some good interviews ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs' big matchup, including a couple with and about former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith. First, Eagles receiver A.J. Brown spoke on him and Smith’s role on the team, specifically on how no receiver...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

