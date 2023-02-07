Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Related
SEC Round-Up: Bama Fans Mad at Saban
Freeze gets hot, Tom Brady money in Arkansas, different kind of Coach at LSU, and Petrino lands his first QB at A&M
How to Watch: No. 3 Alabama Basketball at Auburn
What you need to know about the Crimson Tide's road trip to Auburn for the Iron Bowl of Basketball.
Alabama Softball Opens Season Friday
Alabama Softball Coach Patrick Murphy isn’t promoting program sales when the Crimson Tide opens its season hosting the Leadoff Classic Friday and Saturday at Rhoads Stadium, but he hints that it might be helpful to know this year’s Bama squad. “Eight newbies,” is how he describes the Alabama...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
How Devonta Smith Was Almost A New York Giant
As many former Alabama coaching staffers made the move to the NFL, landing various coaching jobs with the New York Giants, former Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith was told the fit was a "no-brainer" during the 2021 NFL Draft. "I knew it was going to be New York," said Smith...
Column: Could SEC Basketball Be Getting Overlooked?
Monday, CBS Sports college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein tweeted out a breakdown of the Top 50 teams in the NET rankings following the weekend action. Alabama finds itself at No. 3 in the NET, thanks in large part to a bevy of Q1 and Q2 contests over the course of the season.
Five takeaways from Florida's loss to No. 3 Alabama
Looking to rebound from a narrow loss on the road to Kentucky, the Florida men's basketball team traveled to Tuscaloosa to face a top-5 opponent for the third time in the previous two weeks, and it immediately became clear the Gators were overmatched against one of the nation's top programs currently, the Crimson Tide.
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Alabama vs. Florida basketball matchup
Alabama men’s basketball holds a perfect 10-0 conference record and an overall record of 20-3. The Crimson Tide will soon be challenged at home by conference rival, Florida. The Gators are 13-10 overall and 6-4 in the SEC. The biggest win this season by Florida came just last week as they took down a top-five Tennessee team.
Way-Too-Early Predictions for Alabama Softball: Just a Minute
The BamaCentral crew takes a look at Alabama softball heading into the 2023 season.
Full-Court Press: Takeaways from Alabama Basketball vs Florida
Blake Byler's thoughts and takeaways from Alabama's dominant home win.
Eagles Teammate Praises DeVonta Smith
Super Bowl opening night brought some good interviews ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs' big matchup, including a couple with and about former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith. First, Eagles receiver A.J. Brown spoke on him and Smith’s role on the team, specifically on how no receiver...
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0