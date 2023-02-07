Read full article on original website
North Iowa Outdoors: Raccoons Beware!
An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November...
Two Iowa Hunters Kill 'Rare' Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the "rare mountain lion never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
A New Soul Food Restaurant is Coming to Johnson County
According to a new article from the Iowa City Press-Citizen, a brand new soul food restaurant is set to open next month in Iowa City! The restaurant is called Royceann’s Soul Food Cottage and it's owned by Royceann Porter, the former Johnson County Board of Supervisors Chair. If you...
Cedar Rapids Man Wins BIG Money with Scratch Ticket
The state of Iowa has seen some huge paydays over the last week and we've got another one to add to the list. The month of February has been very kind to lottery players, especially those buying scratch tickets. I know it's only February 7 but just look at this:
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
Old Dominion Delivers Spectacular Cedar Rapids Show
It's a rare night that the performers on stage and their adoring fans are both at their absolute best. Saturday night in Cedar Rapids was one such night. Old Dominion brought their "No Bad Vibes Tour" to the Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena and it will be a night the band, and everyone in attendance, will remember for a very long time.
Two People Killed In Southwest Cedar Rapids Accident
Law enforcement officials say that a crash between two vehicles claimed the lives of two people on Saturday evening in Cedar Rapids. KCRG reports that at around 5:06 p.m. on Saturday the Cedar Rapids police department was called to the report of a crash at the intersection of Williams Blvd. and Wiley Blvd. SW. Officers arrived to discover that a sedan and pickup truck had collided.
This Fascinating Iowa Island Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now
Waterloo, Iowa is a popular tourist destination with a rich cultural scene and some beautiful natural destinations. Located on the banks of the Cedar River, you’ll find many charming spots for camping and fishing during the warmer months – but there’s one spot that very few people go anymore. Sans Souci Island, an abandoned island in Iowa, used to be one of Waterloo’s many vacation destinations. It was home to a hotel, and countless tourists sailed over every year. But after a series of floods, those days are long past – and nature has begun the slow process of reclaiming Sans Souci Island. Unlike many abandoned spots, it is not considered dangerous and can be accessed by foot, so you can discover its secrets for yourself.
Counterfeit $100 dollar bills circulating across Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police are asking Iowans to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 dollar bills being passed around in the area. After an investigation by their Financial Crimes Investigators, they say the bills are copies of reprinted $10 dollars bills made to look like $100 dollar bills before 2007.
Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes
Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
Unique Waterloo Building Needs To Be Seen From The Sky [PHOTO]
Did a middle school student design this parking ramp?. Sometimes the stuff you find scrolling on the internet might just change your life...this is not one of those times. After scrolling through Reddit the other night I fell down the rabbit hole that is the Iowa Subreddit. That particular evening it had the usual stuff; news about local politics, people asking for restaurant recommendations, and some strange finds.
Cedar Rapids Man Wins $100K Iowa Lottery Prize
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man is 100-thousand dollars richer after winning an Iowa Lottery scratch game. Quinton Kruse bought a 10 dollar “Triple Tripler” scratch game at a Casey’s General Store in Urbana, winning the top prize.
Beautiful Ice Sculptures To Be Featured At Marion ICE Event
Today's blast of winter weather will be a hit for everyone who misses the sight of ice and snow. If you really love ice, more specifically ice sculptures, you'll want to visit Uptown Marion this Saturday afternoon!. The city of Marion is set to host a new event on Saturday...
DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos
An eastern Iowa man was recently fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for demolishing and burning an asbestos-containing building last year in West Chester despite being warned against it. The DNR received a report in February 2022 that a former lumberyard in that town was in the process of being torn down […] The post DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
UNI Will Be Featured On New Amazon Prime Show
Panther Pride will soon be coming to your television screens!. The University of Northern Iowa will be the subject of an upcoming television show. The College Tour is an Amazon Prime Video show that tells the story of different colleges across the United States. Each episode focuses on one university,...
❄Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday❄
…Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning…. A winter storm will impact the area with rain transitioning to snow overnight Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning. Moderate to at times heavy snow accumulations are possible, especially towards northeast Iowa. A brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible overnight with impacts to the morning commute expected.
Stock Up On Amish Goodies At Plainview Country Store, Then Enjoy The Iowa Countryside Along Amish Boulevard
Have you ever explored Iowa’s Amish country? Many people don’t even know the Hawkeye State has an Amish community, and it’s much smaller than other states’ – but that doesn’t mean it’s not full of its own special joys. Located in a rural area of northeastern Iowa, you’ll find Amish Boulevard – a quiet country road filled with beautiful scenery and small Amish businesses specializing in delicious goods and hand-made supplies. Before you take this drive, you’ll definitely want to stock up on snacks, and the good news is you’ll have no shortage of places to sample delicious Amish goods. From there, it’s a peaceful drive until the sun sets over Amish Country, and you’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time into a simpler world where the old ways still reign supreme.
Where to Eat Before a Concert in Downtown Cedar Rapids [LIST]
We have some great concerts scheduled for 2023 here in Cedar Rapids! If you're headed to a show downtown at the Paramount Theatre or Alliant Energy Powerhouse, here are the restaurants within walking distance that are open for dinner:. 350 First (Top Floor of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel) 350...
