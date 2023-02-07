Read full article on original website
Alchemy Pay Supports Turkey Earthquake Relief Efforts
Alchemy Pay has come forward with support after he recent earthquake that struck south-eastern Turkey has left a devastating impact, claiming over 21,000 lives. “As a responsible corporate entity, Alchemy Pay recognizes the importance of providing aid to those in need. In line with this, while the official has accepted aid in various forms of cryptocurrencies, we are committed to facilitating donations through our On/Off Ramp payment solutions, offering these services to charities free of charge as a reliable fiat-crypto payment gateway.”
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Sen. Chuck Schumer says the US believes that unknown aerial objects shot down over North America are balloons
Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer said the United States believes unknown objects shot down over Alaska and Canada are balloons.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Singapore-based fintech Tazapay raises US$16.9 million in Series A
Tazapay, a leading fintech company specialising in cross-border payments, announced today that it has raised USD 16.9 million in its Series A funding round. Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia led the round, with EscapeVelocity (escp.vc), PayPal Alumni Fund as well as renowned angel investor Gokul Rajaram joining as new investors. Existing investors Foundamental, January Capital, RTP Global and Saison Capital also participated in this round.
Leaf Wallet App Rebranded to BOSS Money as Part of Expansion Across Africa
IDT Corporation, a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services, announced today that it is rebranding its Africa-based Leaf Wallet app to IDT’s flagship financial services brand, BOSS Money. The rebranding is part of a broader initiative to leverage the key technologies of Leaf Wallet to...
Former Singapore Parliamentarian’s Swiss Digital Assets Company Receives Regulatory Approval
Singapore investor and former parliamentarian Calvin Cheng’s Swiss company, Damoon Technologies (‘Damoon’) has been granted membership in the Swiss VQF, joining the ranks of some of the world’s leading digital assets businesses. The latest development officially opens the door for Damoon to establish a presence in...
UK Economy Avoids a Recession in 2022 by the Thinnest of Margins
UK Economy avoids a recession in 2022 by the thinnest of margins. Cold weather and the postponement of premier league matches contributed to a very subdued GDP report for December. Modest growth in construction helps the UK to avoid recession. “A modest decline in GDP for December was a little...
