Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating stabbing in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. The victim suffered at least one stab wound at a home on Blossom Drive shortly after 3 p.m. He was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Shooting kills 1 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway following a shooting Saturday night that killed a man in Honea Path. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said officials responded to a report of a man being shot at a local nightclub before 11 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators located the man with a gunshot wound to […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Saturday. According to deputies, Clyde Gravely Jr. was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Cheddar Hills Road in his gold 2003 Lincoln town car with the SC license plate 9906LR.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies following crash in Anderson Co.

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after a crash on Saturday night. According to troopers, the crash happened at 11:30 p.m. on Highway 8 near Jack Black Road. Troopers said the driver of a 2019 Mercury SUV was traveling east...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: One person dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. Troopers say the victim, 24-year-old Christopher Huffman, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle and heading east on Groce Meadow Rd. Just before 2:30 p.m., troopers say the victim travelled off...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man charged after shots fired at Anderson Co. home

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they arrested seven people who were trafficking drugs. Another shooting left one person hurt, this time in Spartanburg County. Suspect in custody after shooting in Greenville Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The sheriff's office believes personal issues led to a triple shooting and...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Plane runs off landing strip in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – First responders said a plane tipped over after running out of landing space Friday in Greer. According to the Reidville Fire Department, the incident occurred at Vista Pointe Drive. No injuries were reported according to firefighters.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

1 injured following shooting in Spartanburg County, deputies investigating

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person near Heath Lane Friday evening. Deputies said they responded to the shooting shortly after someone reported it at 6:43 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found...

