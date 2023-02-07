Read full article on original website
Related
Greenville teenager dies in weekend shooting
A weekend shooting in the Upstate has left a teenager dead. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Mayflower Avenue in Greenville around 8 PM , Saturday night.
FOX Carolina
Man dies following shooting at local night club, coroner says
HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after shooting that happened on Saturday night. According to the office, the coroner responded to a report that a man was shot at 11:00 p.m. at a local night club. Officials said upon...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating stabbing in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. The victim suffered at least one stab wound at a home on Blossom Drive shortly after 3 p.m. He was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown.
Shooting kills 1 in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway following a shooting Saturday night that killed a man in Honea Path. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said officials responded to a report of a man being shot at a local nightclub before 11 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators located the man with a gunshot wound to […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Saturday. According to deputies, Clyde Gravely Jr. was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Cheddar Hills Road in his gold 2003 Lincoln town car with the SC license plate 9906LR.
Upstate Teen dies in accidental shooting Sunday morning
An Upstate teenager is dead following an accidental shooting over the weekend. The incident happened just before 1 AM Sunday at an apartment building in Gaffney.
Two killed in Greenville County shooting Friday
Two people are dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Greenville County. Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Ivy Woods Court in Fountain Inn around 330 this afternoon.
SCHP: Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Greenville Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that they responded to a motorcycle crash on Saturday.
FOX Carolina
Driver dies following crash in Anderson Co.
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after a crash on Saturday night. According to troopers, the crash happened at 11:30 p.m. on Highway 8 near Jack Black Road. Troopers said the driver of a 2019 Mercury SUV was traveling east...
1 shot at Spartanburg Co. apartment complex
One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Spartanburg County apartment complex.
FOX Carolina
17-year-old dies following Saturday night shooting, deputies investigating
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting turned deadly Saturday night. Greenville Co. officials say they received a call just after 8 p.m. regarding a shooting that took place at Mayflower Avenue. When they arrived - deputies say they...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: One person dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. Troopers say the victim, 24-year-old Christopher Huffman, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle and heading east on Groce Meadow Rd. Just before 2:30 p.m., troopers say the victim travelled off...
FOX Carolina
Man charged after shots fired at Anderson Co. home
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they arrested seven people who were trafficking drugs. Another shooting left one person hurt, this time in Spartanburg County. Suspect in custody after shooting in Greenville Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The sheriff's office believes personal issues led to a triple shooting and...
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist dead after hitting tree in Greenville, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist has died from a crash in Greenville County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say that the crash happened a little after 2:25 p.m. on Groce Meadow Road in Greenville County. According to troopers, the motorcyclist was headed east on Gross Meadow...
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman found dead in apartment nearly 3 years ago, still no arrests
MAULDIN, S.C. — Nearly three years after awoman was found dead in her Mauldin apartment, there have still been no arrests. Mauldin police say Alyx Liddy, 29, was found dead in her apartment in February of 2020. Police say no person of interest has been named in her death....
Plane runs off landing strip in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – First responders said a plane tipped over after running out of landing space Friday in Greer. According to the Reidville Fire Department, the incident occurred at Vista Pointe Drive. No injuries were reported according to firefighters.
FOX Carolina
1 injured following shooting in Spartanburg County, deputies investigating
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person near Heath Lane Friday evening. Deputies said they responded to the shooting shortly after someone reported it at 6:43 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies two victims in Fountain Inn triple shooting, suspect arrested
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Timothy Maybin was still at work when he noticed trouble in his gated Fountain Inn neighborhood. “It makes you think about life and where stuff can happen at -- don’t care where you live,” Maybin said. “I check my cameras on the house and I see (a lot of activity).”
WYFF4.com
Picture released of suspects in Haywood Mall armed robbery, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Investigators with the Greenville Police Department say they are looking for two menaccused of being armed and robbing, and injuring someone in the Haywood Mall food court bathroom. Police said they were called at about 6 p.m. to the Haywood Mall. They said two men are...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting with injuries
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night. Greenville Co. officials say they received a call just after 8 p.m. regarding a shooting that took place at 8 Mayflower Avenue. When they arrived - deputies...
