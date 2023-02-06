Read full article on original website
Valentine’s Day is a nice distraction in the middle of February in Montana. Some ignore the day and enjoy being single, while others are looking for love in Missoula. For those that choose to embrace the day, and feel sexy, Missoula has options for you. Spice up the day and get intimate with that special someone. After all Valentine’s Day this year is on a Tuesday, and we all know that is the sexiest day of the week. Here are some options for you to make the most out of the romantic holiday. Cue the “sexy music”.
When you think of your memories of Snowbowl, what comes to mind? For me, it is celebrating an amazing powder run, with a famous Cesar and a slice of pizza. Just thinking about it now, makes me want to duck out of work and make the drive to the mountain. Or simply making a run and racing to grab a beer before hopping back on the chair lift.
Whether we loathe, love, tolerate or just accept winter, how we cherish those glorious Montana summer days and nights!. Downtown Missoula is a landing area for so many warm-weather events. From a midweek lunch to a Thursday evening of mirth to larger weekend events, the Missoula Downtown Association (MDA) is seeking applicants who might want to add to the vibe.
Yet another Missoula restaurant is set to close their doors. The options aren't quite plentiful as they've ever been which is unfortunate for the entire city, but especially for those who like ethnic cuisine. The Empanada Joint is set to permanently close their doors on Saturday, March 4th according to...
Montanans have been trying desperately to put the genie back in the bottle. The world knows about us, the world wants to come to Montana, and Montana is trying to keep the world out. Our colleague in Bozeman actually went as far as encouraging people to move somewhere else. The...
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
"The Year of The Dog" is a new, inspiring film that will be playing soon at our own Missoula Roxy Theatre. It was filmed in Montana, and it's benefiting our local animal shelter. It's always a bit refreshing to learn about films that feature Montana and are actually filmed in...
The next chapter in the multi-generational saga of Yellowstone's Dutton family is titled 1944, according to a new report, and it is currently in development at Paramount Network. According to the Ravalli Republic in Montana's Bitterroot Valley, executives from the network made an appearance at a community thank-you event at...
It's a hidden gem in Western Montana, and so special it officially became home to a Montana State Park in the last decade. But that's just one part of the effort to protect the Fish Creek Watershed west of Missoula, one of the vital tributaries on the Lower Clark Fork River.
She doesn't have her own legendary sitcom, yet. And she can't say "vegavetmitmin", or hide chocolates in her mouth. But Lucille Ball, the latest dog up for adoption at the Humane Society of Western Montana shelter in Missoula could certainly bring a lot of fun and energy into your home.
Opening up in theaters across the country on February 24th is the exciting new movie called “Cocaine Bear” which is loosely “based on a true story.” The movie will also feature a Missoula-born actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The trailer was released a while ago, but we are now finally getting the chance to see the thriller on the big screen. Normally I don’t make predictions, but I think this movie may be the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema.
The rezone increases the building height to 65 feet, or roughly one story, to provide 224 dwelling units.
Valentine's day on the way and love is in the air, readily accessible for those in couples but there's still plenty of romance for the rest of us. One awesome thing about being single is that we can meet the one at any moment, but that's more likely to happen if we put ourselves out there. Here's my dating advice for finding someone special in Missoula:
I have been into archery since I was old enough to draw back my first "stick" bow. It has been a family pastime that I have been fortunate enough to partake in for most of my life. Practicing every night after school, even before I touch my homework, in order to be my best on the field. Am I good at archery? Kind of. Am I decent at shooting my bow? Usually, I fall in the middle of the pack. Which is probably why you don't see me wearing a jersey with all of my sponsors' names on it while standing on the winner's podium holding up a giant check.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 3:54 a.m. on February 7th, 2023, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of Reserve Street and Dearborn Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, an officer observed two passenger vehicles facing southbound in the northbound lanes on Reserve Street. The officer also observed two younger males walking around the vehicles, who appeared to be injured and confused.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 2, 2023, at approximately 9:47 a.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer was dispatched to a suspected burglary that occurred at a business in the 2600 block of West Broadway. When the officer arrived, he made contact with an employee. The employee said someone...
We have been hearing rumors of the possible departure of Kevin Costner from the hit television drama "Yellowstone." The modern day western has taken the world by storm, and has really put Montana on the map. But, as we gear up for the second part of season 5 to air this summer, know that it might be the last.
A local Missoula theater company aims to push the boundaries of theater production and create shows that anyone can enjoy.
A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night. Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 6, 2023, a man who was shot multiple times by a Missoula homeowner during a burglary passed away. According to Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Whitney Bennett, officers responded Sunday afternoon to a burglary in progress on the 300 block of Brooks Street.
