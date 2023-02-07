Read full article on original website
Related
Man charged with arson after Chilhowie fire
CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — A man has been charged with setting fire to an occupied building in Chilhowie. According to Chilhowie police, John Edward Callahan, 63, was arrested and charged with arson of an occupied dwelling on Tuesday. Firefighters responded to a fire in the 1400 block of West Lee Highway at around 12:30 p.m. […]
Employee arrested for threatening to shoot up Boone County, West Virginia, Tudor’s
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An employee at a Boone County Tudor’s Biscuit World is in custody after threatening to shoot up the restaurant. According to a criminal complaint, dispatchers were told that an employee, later identified as 34-year-old Tiffany Hill, of Danville, was threatening to shoot up the open restaurant after a manager brought […]
Man pleads not guilty to DUI charge after woman lost unborn child in Sissonville, West Virginia, crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Greenbrier County man accused of driving under the influence in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child pled not guilty in Kanawha County on Wednesday. 29-year-old Timothy Wickline, of Greenbrier County, was arrested and charged in connection to a head-on crash that caused the woman […]
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Police search for bobcat stolen from construction site
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department (PPD) is searching for a white Bobcat S250 Skid Steer that was reported stolen on Tuesday 7. Investigators say the Bobcat was last seen around a month ago at construction site on Bertha Street. Police say the bobcat that was stolen looks similar to the picture below.
Homicide investigation underway in Greenbrier County
UPDATE: February 8, 2023 at 2:40 P.M. | RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Sergeant Murphy with the Rainelle detachment of the West Virginia State Police reports an active homicide investigation is underway. On February 7, 2023, Sgt. Murphy was contacted by Greenbrier County 911 about a suspicious death in Rainelle, WV. Once on scene, Sgt. Murphy […]
Williamson Daily News
Former Mingo sheriff candidate arrested, charged with soliciting minor
UNION — A former Gilbert resident and 2020 candidate for Mingo County sheriff was arrested Jan. 30 and faces charges relating to solicitation of a minor, according to information from the West Virginia State Police. According to information provided by the Monroe County Detachment of the agency, Jeffrey Scott...
McClung pleads guilty, faces life sentence, for Tonya Adkins’ murder
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the August 2021 slaying of 29-year-old Tonya Adkins of Beckley. Ronald J. McClung, 41, entered the plea before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He now faces 15 years to life in prison when Dimlich hands […]
theriver953.com
Pagan leader receives 75 year sentencing for several crimes
Christopher Lamar Baker a leader of a Raleigh Based Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to 900 months in prison. Lootpress reports the sentencing of the Pagan Motorcycle Club leader for his involvement in several crimes. Baker was one of the 13 national leaders in the United States of the...
Summers County Sheriff’s Department announces passing of comrade K9 Kayla
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Summers County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Kayla, a former member of the Department’s K9 Unit, passed away on Tuesday. A member of the team for years, K9 Kayla served in multiple counties throughout West Virginia including Summers County with the Chief Deputy T.S. Adkins of the Summers County Sheriff’s Department and Greenbrier County in the town of Alderson as a companion to patrolman Brackenrich.
Pedestrian hit and killed on Route 19
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A pedestrian is hit and killed on Route 19. Chief Mike Whisman with the Oak Hill Police Department said on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 5:14 A.M., a pedestrian walking on the northbound lane of US Rt. 19 was hit by a car and killed. The driver of the car […]
National motorcycle gang leader sentenced to jail after helping bring drugs to West Virginia
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based national motorcycle gang leader who authorities say often used violence was sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington by U.S. District Judge Richard Myers on Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted […]
pmg-va.com
Suspect texts officer to arrange drug deal
Talk about a wrong number — two people were arrested last week after one of them mistakenly texted a Galax police officer to arrange a drug deal. On Jan. 31, Cpl. Dakota Martin received a text from a phone number he did not recognize asking if he needed any drugs. Martin was off-duty at the time, according to the report from the Galax Police Department.
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Oak Hill
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 19 in Oak Hill. According to Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman, a pedestrian was walking northbound on U.S. Rt. 19 between the Pea Eidge Exit and the Main Street exit when they were struck by a car and were killed. The incident happened earlier this morning at around 5:14 am.
lootpress.com
Man could face prison time in connection with killing of student
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man charged in relation to the 2021 shooting-related death of a Woodrow Wilson High School student could see time behind bars following an alleged probation violation. A hearing to address probation revocation for Rashad Brown in relation to the killing of Dwayne Richardson was...
Honaker police: Missing 22-year-old found safe
UPDATE Feb. 8, 7:50 a.m.: Stevens has been found safe, according to the Honaker Police Department. HONAKER, Va. (WJHL) – The Honaker Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man with autism. According to a release, Josiah Joel Stevens, 22, was last seen at his home on Clearview Drive in Honaker around […]
Injured man rescued from mountainside in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been rescued after falling in a mountainous area in Logan County. According to the City of Logan Fire Department, the crews responded to the call around 12:06 p.m. regarding a 72-year-old man who was injured while out hunting for deer antlers along Route 17 near Ethel. Logan […]
lootpress.com
Man charged for unauthorized use of funds from Mental Health Center
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On February 6, 2023, Matthew P. Huffman, 36, formerly of Bluefield, WV, was arrested and arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court for the following felony offenses:. 1. Embezzlement. 2. Computer Fraud. 3. Fraudulent use of a Credit Card (5 Counts) 4. Forgery/Fraudulent Creation of...
‘We’re in a battle for the heart and soul of West Virginia’ – Secretary of State Mac Warner addresses Raleigh County
DANIELS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee convened Tuesday at The Resort at Glade Springs to discuss regular business, and also to hear from special guest speaker, gubernatorial candidate, and WV Secretary of State Mac Warner. Secretary Warner is the latest gubernatorial candidate to address the...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. Deputies warn of scam targeting senior citizens
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam targeting senior citizens in the community. Deputies say scammers are physically going to senior citizen homes in the area and claiming to be members of the Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Once inside the victim’s home, they are asking for personal information, as well as taking pictures of the interior. Deputies say none of the individuals display ID badges and that government officials will not ask for or gather information in this way. This is a scam.
wfxrtv.com
Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Pulaski County
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams …. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in...
