Kansas City Chiefs fans received quite the scare when seeing quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ reaction on the sidelines to a potential injury in Super Bowl 57. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ right ankle was a story to follow since the conclusion of the Divisional Round. Facing off against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain, forcing him to exit for a portion of the game. Yet, he was able to play the following week and beat the Bengals to win the AFC championship for the third time in four years. Fans wondered if his ankle would be able to hold up, especially against Philadelphia’s tough defense.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO