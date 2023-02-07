Read full article on original website
Butler and Knoch boys on-air tonight
–The Butler boys basketball team will host Pine-Richland tonight for a 7:30pm tip-off. Pre-game on WBUT begins at 7:20pm. –The Knoch boys travel to Highlands. Tip-off is 7:30pm. WISR pre-game begins at 7:15pm. Both Butler and Knoch have already qualified for the post-season. The WPIAL playoff pairings will be announced...
Dale “Witty” Wells
Dale “Witty” Wells, 80, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023. He was born in Butler on August 30, 1942 to the late Dale and Fay (Hetrick) Wells. He graduated from Butler High School and then went on to work for the Steamfitters Local 47 for over fifty years until his retirement. Dale was a member of Happy Hunters club, East Butler Fire Department, Knights of Columbus, and All Saints Parish. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and camping with family and friends, while there was nothing he loved more than spending time at his camp with his family. Dale was known for being a great husband, father, and grandfather. Dale was the beloved husband of Janet (Osche) Wells since their marriage in 1961; father of Rich (LeeAnn) Wells, Craig Wells, Pamela (Mark) Schnur, and Dale (Tanya) Wells; brother of Robert (Jacqueline) Wells; grandfather of Ross, Austin, Corinna, Craig, Kasey, Hope, April, Holly, Autumn, Faith, Josie, Paige, and Maddox; great grandfather of eight. He was preceded in death by his brothers Glenn and Ronald Wells, and his in-laws. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 13th, 2023 at 11 AM in All Saints Parish, St. Andrew R.C. Church through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an organization of your choosing.
Free Class Will Be Held On Preventing Veteran Suicide
A free class focused on preventing suicide particularly among veterans is planned for next week in Slippery Rock. A Veteran Suicide Prevention and Awareness Class Presentation will take place Monday from at the Slippery Rock Borough Building on East Water Street. A prevention coordinator from the Butler VA Health Care...
Car Strikes Lawrence County Residence
No serious injuries were reported after a vehicle struck a Lawrence County home earlier this weekend. According to State Police, authorities were called for a motor vehicle crash with entrapment on Main Street in Wampum just before 1:30am on Saturday (February 11th). First responders say that upon their arrival, they...
Cranberry Twp. Named Banner Community
Another local community is receiving recognition for their efforts. Cranberry Township was named a Banner Community by the Allegheny League of Municipalities. This is the fourth year in a row Cranberry has claimed the honor. As with Butler Township earlier this week, the award recognizes communities that have a commitment...
Authorities Investigating Crash in Slippery Rock Borough
Authorities are asking for the public’s help with identifying the driver accused of striking a brick wall late last week in Slippery Rock Borough. According to State Police, an unknown vehicle struck a brick wall attached to a cross walk sign at the intersection of Franklin Street and South Main Street just before 4:30am on Thursday (February 9th).
Man Arrested After Leading Police On Chase Through City
One man is in custody this morning after leading police on a chase throughout the City of Butler. The incident happened last night around 7 p.m. in the city. State police had alerted City Police about 28-year-old Raymond McIntyre of Clarion had an outstanding warrant. Police say McIntyre was believed to be violent and allegedly threatened “suicide by cop.”
