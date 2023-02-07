Dale “Witty” Wells, 80, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023. He was born in Butler on August 30, 1942 to the late Dale and Fay (Hetrick) Wells. He graduated from Butler High School and then went on to work for the Steamfitters Local 47 for over fifty years until his retirement. Dale was a member of Happy Hunters club, East Butler Fire Department, Knights of Columbus, and All Saints Parish. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and camping with family and friends, while there was nothing he loved more than spending time at his camp with his family. Dale was known for being a great husband, father, and grandfather. Dale was the beloved husband of Janet (Osche) Wells since their marriage in 1961; father of Rich (LeeAnn) Wells, Craig Wells, Pamela (Mark) Schnur, and Dale (Tanya) Wells; brother of Robert (Jacqueline) Wells; grandfather of Ross, Austin, Corinna, Craig, Kasey, Hope, April, Holly, Autumn, Faith, Josie, Paige, and Maddox; great grandfather of eight. He was preceded in death by his brothers Glenn and Ronald Wells, and his in-laws. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 13th, 2023 at 11 AM in All Saints Parish, St. Andrew R.C. Church through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an organization of your choosing.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO