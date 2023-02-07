ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters fires back at bandmate, says David Gilmour, wife, ‘have no ideas’

The feud between iconic Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Roger Waters reached a fever pitch in recent days as Waters slammed Gilmour for being creatively bankrupt and having no real musical “ideas” during the writing of their legendary albums. Waters’ claims came in a recent interview with U.K. outlet “The Telegraph” where he seemed to shoot back at Gilmour’s wife’s public claims that Waters is “antisemitic” to his “rotten core,” a charge that Gilmour endorsed.  Waters also confirmed during the interview that he was re-recording the entirety of “The Dark Side of The Moon,” an album Gilmour, along with keyboardist Richard Wright,...
The US Sun

Painting spotted on Madonna’s wall is lost masterpiece that vanished in WWI, say French experts – and they want it back

EXPERTS in France believe a painting seen on Madonna’s wall is a lost masterpiece which vanished in World War I – and now they want it back. The US pop star legitimately purchased the painting of Diana, the Roman goddess of hunting, looking at Endymion, the mythological shepherd, at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, paying $440,000 for it in 1989.
CBS Minnesota

Gina Lollobrigida, "the most beautiful woman in the world," dies at 95

Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed "the most beautiful woman in the world" after the title of one of her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95.The agent, Paola Comin, didn't provide details. Lollobrigida had surgery in September to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall. She returned home and said she had quickly resumed walking.Culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano wrote on Twitter: "Farewell to a diva of the silver screen, protagonist of more than half a century of Italian cinema history. Her charm will remain...
Anthony James

Michigan Priest Claims He Went to Hell and Encountered Demons Singing Rihanna Songs

In a recent post on Tik Tok, Gerald Johnson, a priest who resides in the Michigan-area claimed that he went to Hell during a near death experience in 2016. Johnson who was the victim of a heart attack that nearly killed him says that he fully expected to move on to an afterlife. However, he ended up in the place, opposite of where he thought he would be going and it was awful. In his words, Johnson says:
MICHIGAN STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found

A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.
AOL Corp

'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'

“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Ruthless Rulers in History

From ancient times to the present, some rulers have dominated their countries with iron fists. Far from being “ benevolent dictators,” these ruthless leaders have quashed dissent and cemented their power with programs that led to thousands and sometimes millions of deaths from executions, ill-fated wars, or widespread starvation due to poor economic management. To […]
TheDailyBeast

Getting Possessed by a Demon Changed Jena Malone’s Life

Jena Malone endures some dark, disturbing, traumatizing stuff in her new movie Consecration. That’s exactly the way she likes it.If you start scrolling now on the actress’s IMDb credits, you might reach the end of the list by tomorrow morning. Malone made her feature film debut when she was 12, quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most in-demand—and preternaturally gifted—child actors of the ’90s, in movies like Contact, Hope, and Stepmom. Her résumé runs the gamut from critically acclaimed dramas (Life as a House, Into the Wild) to major blockbusters (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the Hunger Games franchise) to...

