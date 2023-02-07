ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Man killed in Wesley Chapel parking lot shooting

A man was shot and killed in a Wesley Chapel parking lot on Friday night, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office reported. The 11 p.m. shooting, which happened near the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and County Line Road in Wesley Chapel, took place after two people arranged to meet in a parking lot. A third person walked up at the same time and the shooting started, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
YAHOO!

Woman arrested on murder charge in death of St. Petersburg man

Police have arrested a woman on a murder charge in connection to the death of a man whose body was discovered in a St. Petersburg home this week. Shakerra Long, who turned 30 on Friday, was arrested Thursday night on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Brian Graham, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Detectives believe Long, who was in a domestic relationship with Graham, stabbed him early Sunday at a home at 1915 17th St. S.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy