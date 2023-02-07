ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

The community of Selma came together for officer Carrasco

By Jennifer Ortega
 5 days ago

SELMA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) — Tuesday, Feb. 7 will mark one week since Selma officer Gonzalo Carrasco was shot and killed in the line of duty. Monday night the community of Selma came together for a vigil at St. Joseph Catholic Church in his memory.

It was a packed house, many coming out to remember officer Carrasco, they say they didn’t know him but they came out to pay their respects.

The service started with a prayer in both Spanish and English. It was a sea of softly lit candles, throughout a crowd of strangers a community coming together to remember the 24-year-old officer killed.

“We’re 25 thousand residents but when somebody needs help, we always show up and that’s just something beautiful,” said Joe Alvarez.

Local pastor Alvarez attended the service and says what happened to Officer Carrasco really hits home.

“I have two kids that are sheriffs and every time they put on that uniform on, it’s a scary thought that they’re putting their lives in danger,” said Alvarez.

Officer Carrasco was shot and killed in the line of duty last week, dozens showed up to support their local law enforcement.

“Come to pay my last respects to officer Gonzalo Carrasco that’s the least I could do. it’s sad that his life was cut short,” said Ike Talamantes, who showed up in support.

Carrasco served with the Selma police department for two years and leaves behind a girlfriend carrying what would have been his first child.

“Not all these people come to this church but they came to unite themselves and support our great city and our great officers,” said Alvarez.

“I was raised here in Selma and went to school here in Selma so this is my hometown and we are a close community,” said Ernestine Ortiz, who came out to support.

