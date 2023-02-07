Read full article on original website
Home invaders posing as Con-Ed workers handcuff, blindfold 58-year-old woman
NEW YORK, NY – A 58-year-old woman was handcuffed and blindfolded by two male suspects posing as Con-Edison employees on Monday. According to detectives with the New York City Police Department's 67th Precinct, shortly before midnight, the victim, a 58-year-old female, was inside her apartment located in the vicinity of Rockaway Parkway and Winthrop Street, when two unidentified male individuals, posing as "Con Edison" workers, did knock at her door. Unknowingly, the woman opened the door, and the Con-Ed con artists forced their way into her apartment. "The victim opened the door, and the individuals forcibly pushed themselves into the
83-year-old man assaulted near Central Park
NEW YORK, NY – An 83-year-old man walking across the intersection of West 61st Street and Broadway, between Central Park and Fordham University, was assaulted on Wednesday by an unknown suspect. Police reported that at around 3:30 pm, the elderly male was attacked in the crosswalk by the suspect, who pushed him, with force, to the ground. The suspect fled the scene but was captured on nearby surveillance video cameras. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai West and treated for a laceration to the back of his head. The suspect was described as a male, 5'8" in height, approximately
Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for a gunman with bad aim after he fired several shots at a vehicle, completely missing it each time Saturday morning. Detectives with the NYPD's 52nd Precinct say the accuracy-deficient gunman is male with a light complexion, 5'7" in height, approximately 160 lbs, and believed to be in his 20's. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, and a black knit cap. According to police, at approximately 6:47 am, the unidentified male individual exited a black sedan and discharged a firearm multiple times in the direction of a
New York City police detective arrested for stalking
NEW YORK, NY – Officers with the New York City Police Department's 84th Precinct had the difficult task of arresting one of their own Saturday night. The Office of the Deputy Commissioner today announced that 36-year-old New York City Police Department Detective Douglas Connolly has been arrested. Police charged Connolly with stalking and computer trespass. The NYPD has not released any further details regarding this arrest. The NYPD confirmed Detective Connolly's arrest early Sunday morning. He was arrested in Brooklyn at around 10:35 pm on Saturday. According to public records, Connolly has had two allegations lodged against him pending litigation
Man shot and killed outside Harlem Shake Shack
NEW YORK, NY – Escalating gun violence across New York City continued Saturday night when a man was shot and killed outside an East Harlem Shake Shack. The shooting brings the total number of shot so far this weekend in New York City to four. Police with the 28th Precinct responded to a 911 call reportedly at the Shake Shack at 2 West 125th Street (Martin Luther King Drive) at the intersection with 5th Avenue (National Black Theater Way) at around 10 pm. When police arrived, they found an unidentified adult male with multiple gunshot wounds to his neck and
Victim in deadly Times Square shooting identified
NEW YORK, NY – Police have identified the victim in Thursday's deadly shooting in Times Square as 22-year-old Idriss Siby of the Bronx. Police responded to the area of West 44th Street and 8th Avenue after receiving a report of a 22-year-old man shot in the chest by an unknown gunman. Police arrived on scene shortly after 5:30 pm. "Upon arrival, officers observed a 22-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest." Midtown South Precinct detectives reported. The victim was transported by EMS to Mt Sinai West, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police
17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the NYPD's 43rd Precinct have issued a missing person alert for a 17-year-old Bronx girl. Police say Rihanna Joyner, 17, of Howe Street, has not been seen by her family since leaving her home early Friday morning. It was reported to police that Rihanna Joyner was last seen on Friday, February 10, at approximately 5:30 am leaving her residence. She is described as 5'5″ tall, 105 pounds, with a dark complexion, thin build, curly black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black clothing. Anyone with information in regard to this incident
75-year-old woman suffers broken leg in unprovoked attack in Upper Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 75-year-old woman was assaulted and shoved to the ground Thursday evening in front of 2168 8th Avenue. According to police, the unknown male suspect approached the woman from the front and shoved her to the ground with force. At approximately 5:40 pm, detectives with the 28th Precinct said the victim, a 75-year-old female was walking in front of 2168 8th Avenue, when an unidentified male individual approached the victim from the front and pushed her to the ground. The male individual then fled on foot eastbound on West 117 Street to parts unknown. The woman
Newark police searching for missing 13-year-old, who possibly traveled to the Bronx
NEWARK, NJ – A 13-year-old girl has gone missing in Newark and today, police are asking the public to assist in finding her. Jhanny Victoria Baez De La Cruz, 13, who was reported missing on Saturday, is being sought by police, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé. At 11:00 p.m. on February 9, 2023, Jhanny was last seen in the 100 block of South Street. Jhanny Victoria is a frequent runaway and may be traveling to the Bronx, New York. She is 5'1″ tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing a
One dead in early morning shooting in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – One person was shot and killed with a single gunshot wound to the head in the Bronx early Saturday morning. Police from the NYPD's 43rd Precinct arrived at 1556 White Plains Road shortly after 5 am, responding to a 911 call regarding a shooting victim in front of the building there. Once at the scene, police located a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced deceased. At this time, no arrests have been made. The identity of the victim was
Suspect in quadruple shooting in the Bronx arrested, one dead
New York, NY – An argument outside a Popeyes restaurant in the Bronx escalated to gunfire leaving one person dead and three others injured Friday afternoon. The deceased victim was identified as 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith. Police later arrested Salvatore Rivera on charges of murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Police responded to the area of 621 East Tremont Avenue outside the new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the corner of Hughes Avenue at around 2:30 pm. Multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots and people wounded were made by witnesses in the area. When 48th Precinct officers arrived, they found
Mam shot and killed at NYCHA Red Hook housing project in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NY – A 49-year-old man was found by police unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg early Thursday morning. Officers with the city's 76th Precinct were investigating a shots fired 911 call at 9:30 am inside the Red Hook Houses NYCHA housing project on Lorraine Street. When officers arrived, they found Jason Andrades, a resident of the complex and treated him until he was transported by EMS to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Upon arrival at the hospital, Andrades was pronounced dead. Police are continuing their investigation, but no suspects have been identified and no
74-year-old beaten and robbed for $15 in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the 73rd Precinct in New York City are investigating a violent attack and robbery of a 74-year-old man in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn. According to police, on February 1, at around 7 pm, the 74-year-old victim was walking eastbound on Sutter Avenue when two males and a female approached him from behind and punched him in the face with closed fists knocking him down to the ground. The man suffered blunt-force trauma injuries to the head and was treated for a laceration to his lip. In the end, the three suspects went through
Brooklyn teen reported missing since January
NEW YORK, NY – Police in Brooklyn are asking the public to assist in locating missing 14-year-old Yaddelin Cruz. Cruz was last seen in the area of Sackman Street in Brownsville. Police that Yaddelin Cruz was last seen on Tuesday, January 31, at approximately 10 am, leaving her residence. She was described as 5'2″ tall, 100 pounds, with a medium complexion, thin build, brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, grey leggings, and black and white sneakers. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline
Missing Brooklyn college student found dead near train tracks just off campus
NEW YORK, NY – Police have found the body of missing 19-year-old Brooklyn college student Deandre Matthews. Matthews, a criminal justice major, was found near the freight tracks near 2236 Nostrand Avenue. At around 6 pm on Tuesday, police officers with the city's 70th Precinct investigating a 911 call reporting a victim laying near the tracks found Matthews unresponsive. He had a gunshot wound to the head and severe burns across his body. He also suffered from smoke inhalation, according to the NYPD. Matthews was reported missing after not returning home on Monday. At this time no arrests have been
60-year-old suspect arrested in Upper West Side murder
NEW YORK, NY – A 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder for a stabbing death that took place Wednesday night on New York City's Upper West Side. Police said that at around 7:15 pm, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a stabbing and assault. When police arrived at 316 West 97 Street, they discovered an unidentified adult male, unconscious and unresponsive, with a stab wound to the torso, within the stairwell area of the building. The victim was treated by EMS and taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. While conducting their
Suspect arrested in connection to death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher, second fugitive at large
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police have announced the arrest of Cesar Santana, 36, in the murder of Jersey City kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez, 33. Hernandez was reported missing and later found dead in a shallow grave in Kearny. Police also issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Miranda Lopez, also wanted in connection to Hernandez's death. Santana was arrested at a motel in Miami by U.S. Marshals. He is being held in jail at the Miami-Dade Turner Guilford Night Detention Center. He is awaiting extradition to New Jersey. Miranda Lopez has not yet been apprehended and anyone with information regarding his
Brooklyn woman tried to kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake to steal her identity
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn woman who tried to kill her doppelganger by serving her poison-laced cheesecake in an attempt to steal her identity has been convicted of attempted murder. Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, was convicted by a jury of attempted murder and other charges for poisoning a Queens woman who resembled her with sedative-laced cheesecake and then stealing her identification and other property in August of 2016. According to court records, on August 28, 2016, Nasyrova visited the Forest Hills home of the then-35-year-old victim who looked a lot like her with a cheesecake. "At that time, the victim
Police say New Jersey councilman shot over work dispute, not politically motivated
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ – Milford Councilman Russell Heller was shot and killed over a workplace dispute according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Heller, the second New Jersey councilperson gunned down within a seven-day period was going to work at his job in Franklin when he was ambushed and murdered by a disgruntled employee. That employee, Gary Curtis later took his own life. McDonald said that the investigation has revealed that Mr. Curtis fatally shot Mr. Heller as a result of prior employment disciplinary actions between his subordinate and supervisor led to the homicide. Mr. Curtis was a former
Brick Township burglary suspect captured, another still at-large
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Wall Township have arrested one of two wanted burglary suspects in connection with a residential burglary in Wall. A search warrant was executed by members of the Wall Township Detective Bureau at a residence in Brick Township on Thursday, with the assistance of Brick Township Police. As a result of an investigation into a residential burglary that occurred in January in the south end of Wall Township, a search warrant was obtained for a Brick Township man. Ronald Reiser, 56, of Brick, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. He
